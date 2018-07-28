WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Saturday, July 28, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;60;WNW;6;88%

Bellingham;Clear;60;Calm;0;86%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;6;84%

Chehalis;Clear;59;Calm;0;95%

Deer Park;Clear;71;NE;9;40%

Eastsound;Intermittent clouds;61;S;8;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;73;NNW;13;47%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;81;N;8;27%

Everett;Intermittent clouds;64;WNW;5;80%

Fort Lewis;Clear;61;WSW;5;87%

Friday Harbor;Clear;52;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Fog;59;SW;7;100%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;N;6;86%

Moses Lake;Clear;79;ENE;6;28%

Olympia;Clear;58;S;3;86%

Omak;Clear;68;Calm;0;46%

Pasco;Clear;65;N;3;77%

Port Angeles;Fog;54;W;7;100%

Pullman;Clear;64;Calm;0;53%

Puyallup;Cloudy;64;SW;3;79%

Quillayute;Fog;56;SSW;5;96%

Renton;Clear;67;SSE;7;65%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;6;72%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;64;SSW;8;72%

Shelton;Cloudy;58;WSW;14;90%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;74;NW;7;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;72;NNW;12;43%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;74;NW;7;40%

Stampede Pass;Clear;60;WSW;5;72%

Tacoma;Clear;58;WSW;5;86%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;WSW;5;86%

Vancouver;Clear;64;Calm;0;74%

Walla Walla;Clear;77;S;10;25%

Wenatchee;Clear;76;W;3;41%

Whidbey Island;Clear;60;SSW;6;77%

Yakima;Clear;67;W;9;65%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather