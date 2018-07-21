WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Saturday, July 21, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;56;NW;3;80%
Bellingham;Clear;53;SSE;5;82%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;57;N;5;82%
Chehalis;Clear;54;SW;5;87%
Deer Park;Clear;48;SE;5;58%
Eastsound;Clear;57;SSE;5;76%
Ellensburg;Clear;60;NW;17;53%
Ephrata;Clear;66;WNW;15;31%
Everett;Partly cloudy;54;NW;6;86%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;60;W;5;72%
Friday Harbor;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%
Hoquiam;Clear;55;N;3;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;NNW;5;74%
Moses Lake;Clear;64;WNW;9;33%
Olympia;Clear;55;Calm;0;74%
Omak;Clear;65;N;18;36%
Pasco;Clear;65;N;3;41%
Port Angeles;Clear;51;WNW;6;92%
Pullman;Clear;51;Calm;0;58%
Puyallup;Cloudy;57;N;4;84%
Quillayute;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;86%
Renton;Partly cloudy;63;N;5;59%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;60;N;6;71%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;62;N;3;59%
Shelton;Clear;54;W;9;82%
Spokane;Clear;58;ENE;3;47%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;SW;8;31%
Spokane Felts;Clear;58;ENE;3;47%
Stampede Pass;Clear;47;N;5;86%
Tacoma;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%
Vancouver;Clear;60;N;3;61%
Walla Walla;Clear;66;SSW;12;30%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;WNW;22;33%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;86%
Yakima;Clear;64;NNW;7;42%
