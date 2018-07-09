WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;68;NW;8;60%
Bellingham;Clear;62;S;3;80%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;66;NNW;6;66%
Chehalis;Clear;61;N;6;87%
Deer Park;Clear;64;NE;3;60%
Eastsound;Clear;63;Calm;0;77%
Ellensburg;Clear;74;NW;14;42%
Ephrata;Clear;79;W;5;19%
Everett;Intermittent clouds;64;NW;6;80%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;72;W;8;49%
Friday Harbor;Clear;63;Calm;0;67%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;62;W;10;83%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;W;8;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;81;NW;6;21%
Olympia;Clear;70;Calm;0;56%
Omak;Clear;79;S;5;27%
Pasco;Clear;77;NNW;6;47%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;60;W;12;74%
Pullman;Clear;71;Calm;0;41%
Puyallup;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;4;53%
Quillayute;Clear;58;NW;5;80%
Renton;Clear;73;NW;6;45%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;67;NNW;8;60%
Seattle Boeing;Intermittent clouds;73;NW;6;39%
Shelton;Clear;71;WSW;14;54%
Spokane;Clear;73;N;3;27%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;76;NE;5;26%
Spokane Felts;Clear;73;N;3;27%
Stampede Pass;Clear;58;S;7;71%
Tacoma;Clear;70;N;8;42%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;70;N;8;42%
Vancouver;Clear;66;N;7;69%
Walla Walla;Clear;80;SE;6;27%
Wenatchee;Clear;77;NE;6;34%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;62;WSW;6;72%
Yakima;Clear;79;Calm;0;33%
_____
