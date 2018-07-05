WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;76;NW;6;55%

Bellingham;Sunny;72;Calm;0;54%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;77;N;6;51%

Chehalis;Sunny;77;SW;7;57%

Deer Park;Sunny;77;NE;10;33%

Eastsound;Sunny;68;Calm;0;68%

Ellensburg;Sunny;79;E;7;28%

Ephrata;Sunny;83;NNE;16;20%

Everett;Intermittent clouds;76;NW;6;60%

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;48%

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;52%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;S;9;83%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;71;NW;8;58%

Moses Lake;Sunny;84;ENE;10;18%

Olympia;Sunny;80;N;5;36%

Omak;Sunny;83;N;5;29%

Pasco;Sunny;86;N;13;27%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;71;ESE;8;52%

Pullman;Sunny;78;ESE;7;25%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;78;NNW;4;50%

Quillayute;Cloudy;64;N;3;67%

Renton;Cloudy;76;WNW;9;48%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;76;N;7;52%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;74;N;3;47%

Shelton;Cloudy;80;S;7;34%

Spokane;Sunny;81;ENE;10;24%

Spokane Fairchild;Intermittent clouds;78;E;12;24%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;81;ENE;10;24%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;63;N;5;53%

Tacoma;Sunny;73;Calm;0;50%

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;73;Calm;0;50%

Vancouver;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;40%

Walla Walla;Sunny;88;NE;9;20%

Wenatchee;Sunny;79;E;5;28%

Whidbey Island;Sunny;66;Calm;0;62%

Yakima;Sunny;83;N;9;21%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather