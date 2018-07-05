WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;76;NW;6;55%
Bellingham;Sunny;72;Calm;0;54%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;77;N;6;51%
Chehalis;Sunny;77;SW;7;57%
Deer Park;Sunny;77;NE;10;33%
Eastsound;Sunny;68;Calm;0;68%
Ellensburg;Sunny;79;E;7;28%
Ephrata;Sunny;83;NNE;16;20%
Everett;Intermittent clouds;76;NW;6;60%
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;48%
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;52%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;S;9;83%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;71;NW;8;58%
Moses Lake;Sunny;84;ENE;10;18%
Olympia;Sunny;80;N;5;36%
Omak;Sunny;83;N;5;29%
Pasco;Sunny;86;N;13;27%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;71;ESE;8;52%
Pullman;Sunny;78;ESE;7;25%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;78;NNW;4;50%
Quillayute;Cloudy;64;N;3;67%
Renton;Cloudy;76;WNW;9;48%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;76;N;7;52%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;74;N;3;47%
Shelton;Cloudy;80;S;7;34%
Spokane;Sunny;81;ENE;10;24%
Spokane Fairchild;Intermittent clouds;78;E;12;24%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;81;ENE;10;24%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;63;N;5;53%
Tacoma;Sunny;73;Calm;0;50%
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;73;Calm;0;50%
Vancouver;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;40%
Walla Walla;Sunny;88;NE;9;20%
Wenatchee;Sunny;79;E;5;28%
Whidbey Island;Sunny;66;Calm;0;62%
Yakima;Sunny;83;N;9;21%
_____
