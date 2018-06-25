WA Current Conditions
Updated 11:03 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;66;W;12;56%
Bellingham;Sunny;64;Calm;0;74%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;69;NNE;10;55%
Chehalis;Sunny;73;NW;8;46%
Deer Park;Sunny;78;S;5;42%
Eastsound;Sunny;61;N;6;82%
Ellensburg;Sunny;89;SE;10;23%
Ephrata;Sunny;87;S;5;22%
Everett;Intermittent clouds;64;WNW;10;67%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;79;NNW;7;46%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;67;N;9;58%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;62;W;13;72%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;75;W;10;54%
Moses Lake;Sunny;86;WSW;5;24%
Olympia;Sunny;79;NNW;9;43%
Omak;Sunny;84;S;12;26%
Pasco;Sunny;94;ENE;6;22%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;55;WNW;9;83%
Pullman;Sunny;76;ESE;7;48%
Puyallup;Partly sunny;74;N;6;54%
Quillayute;Rain;54;NNE;5;92%
Renton;Sunny;71;NNW;16;24%
Seattle;Partly sunny;68;N;10;53%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;70;N;8;34%
Shelton;Partly sunny;72;WSW;8;40%
Spokane;Sunny;79;N;3;43%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;79;SE;8;40%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;79;N;3;43%
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;72;N;5;45%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;66;N;13;49%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;66;N;13;49%
Vancouver;Sunny;82;NW;12;42%
Walla Walla;Sunny;86;ENE;10;36%
Wenatchee;Sunny;85;ESE;12;27%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;W;5;77%
Yakima;Sunny;87;SSE;6;22%
