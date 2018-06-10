WA Current Conditions
Updated 5:03 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;58;SSE;7;55%
Bellingham;Partly sunny;59;S;13;51%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;10;68%
Chehalis;Rain;50;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Cloudy;60;SW;22;36%
Eastsound;Partly Sunny w/ showers;61;S;9;51%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;16;36%
Ephrata;Partly sunny;68;W;12;18%
Everett;Cloudy;59;SSE;9;64%
Fort Lewis;Showers;54;S;12;93%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;62;S;9;43%
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;60;SW;14;64%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;57;SSE;12;71%
Moses Lake;Sunny;67;SW;20;21%
Olympia;Partly sunny;55;S;7;74%
Omak;Partly sunny;62;SSW;9;32%
Pasco;Sunny;69;SW;18;28%
Port Angeles;Rain;49;NW;9;89%
Pullman;Cloudy;56;W;17;45%
Puyallup;Showers;59;NW;8;61%
Quillayute;Cloudy;55;SW;10;71%
Renton;Partly sunny;63;S;10;47%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;10;67%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;17;57%
Shelton;Showers;53;SSW;10;76%
Spokane;Partly sunny;62;SW;21;30%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;56;SW;23;43%
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;62;SW;21;30%
Stampede Pass;Showers;40;SW;6;85%
Tacoma;Cloudy;54;WSW;7;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;54;WSW;7;80%
Vancouver;Showers;54;N;6;80%
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;64;WSW;12;33%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;62;W;12;25%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;63;N;6;49%
Yakima;Showers;57;Calm;0;63%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather