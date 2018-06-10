WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;58;SSE;7;55%

Bellingham;Partly sunny;59;S;13;51%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;10;68%

Chehalis;Rain;50;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Cloudy;60;SW;22;36%

Eastsound;Partly Sunny w/ showers;61;S;9;51%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;16;36%

Ephrata;Partly sunny;68;W;12;18%

Everett;Cloudy;59;SSE;9;64%

Fort Lewis;Showers;54;S;12;93%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;62;S;9;43%

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;60;SW;14;64%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;57;SSE;12;71%

Moses Lake;Sunny;67;SW;20;21%

Olympia;Partly sunny;55;S;7;74%

Omak;Partly sunny;62;SSW;9;32%

Pasco;Sunny;69;SW;18;28%

Port Angeles;Rain;49;NW;9;89%

Pullman;Cloudy;56;W;17;45%

Puyallup;Showers;59;NW;8;61%

Quillayute;Cloudy;55;SW;10;71%

Renton;Partly sunny;63;S;10;47%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;10;67%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;17;57%

Shelton;Showers;53;SSW;10;76%

Spokane;Partly sunny;62;SW;21;30%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;56;SW;23;43%

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;62;SW;21;30%

Stampede Pass;Showers;40;SW;6;85%

Tacoma;Cloudy;54;WSW;7;80%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;54;WSW;7;80%

Vancouver;Showers;54;N;6;80%

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;64;WSW;12;33%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;62;W;12;25%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;63;N;6;49%

Yakima;Showers;57;Calm;0;63%

_____

