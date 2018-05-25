WA Current Conditions
Published 2:02 am, Friday, May 25, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, May 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;53;N;7;76%
Bellingham;Cloudy;60;SSE;6;55%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;57;S;7;86%
Chehalis;Clear;54;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%
Eastsound;Cloudy;57;S;6;62%
Ellensburg;Clear;64;NW;18;49%
Ephrata;Clear;70;WNW;8;36%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;9;80%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;60;WSW;10;81%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%
Hoquiam;Clear;53;WNW;7;79%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;WNW;7;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;68;NW;7;41%
Olympia;Clear;54;S;5;80%
Omak;Clear;64;NW;10;67%
Pasco;Clear;68;N;3;54%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;W;13;79%
Pullman;Clear;62;Calm;0;69%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;3;83%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%
Renton;Hazy moonlight;62;WNW;8;74%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;59;NW;7;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;NNW;7;69%
Shelton;Clear;54;WSW;12;77%
Spokane;Clear;65;NE;6;67%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;65;S;7;68%
Spokane Felts;Clear;65;NE;6;67%
Stampede Pass;Fog;49;S;5;96%
Tacoma;Clear;57;W;5;74%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;57;W;5;74%
Vancouver;Clear;62;N;7;72%
Walla Walla;Clear;69;ESE;6;58%
Wenatchee;Clear;69;NNW;8;40%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;55;WSW;14;71%
Yakima;Clear;68;WNW;6;48%
