WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;49;SSE;8;87%

Bellingham;Cloudy;51;SSE;22;71%

Bremerton;Rain;48;SSW;12;86%

Chehalis;Rain;46;S;10;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;44;SE;6;85%

Eastsound;Cloudy;50;S;17;76%

Ellensburg;Clear;46;S;8;67%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;20;65%

Everett;Rain;49;SSE;12;91%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;46;SSE;16;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;SE;21;83%

Hoquiam;Rain;49;S;23;92%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;48;S;10;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;51;SSW;13;56%

Olympia;Showers;46;S;15;88%

Omak;Cloudy;47;SSE;8;92%

Pasco;Cloudy;55;WSW;17;50%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;44;SW;5;100%

Pullman;Showers;44;WSW;10;85%

Puyallup;Showers;48;S;11;85%

Quillayute;Rain;47;S;10;96%

Renton;Cloudy;51;SSE;7;71%

Seattle;Rain;49;SW;11;82%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;49;S;6;77%

Shelton;Showers;46;SE;7;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;49;SSW;6;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;45;S;9;74%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;49;SSW;6;70%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Showers;46;S;17;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;S;17;85%

Vancouver;Rain;49;N;7;92%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;54;W;13;58%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;48;ENE;3;67%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;SSE;30;71%

Yakima;Clear;49;SSW;24;60%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Current Conditions