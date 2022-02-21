US Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;53;32;50;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;11;68%;97%;1 Albuquerque, NM;59;35;57;31;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;14;32%;4%;3 Anchorage, AK;35;33;40;24;A little a.m. snow;NNE;10;70%;69%;0 Asheville, NC;59;51;63;59;A little rain;S;9;72%;100%;1 Atlanta, GA;57;54;75;63;Cloudy and warmer;SSW;8;64%;33%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;54;44;53;51;A little p.m. rain;SSW;14;98%;92%;1 Austin, TX;83;65;86;51;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;2;46%;33%;5 Baltimore, MD;59;43;61;58;Periods of rain;SSW;11;87%;98%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;79;70;83;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;S;13;66%;46%;2 Billings, MT;3;-6;0;-15;Morning flurries;ENE;7;72%;53%;1 Birmingham, AL;55;54;72;66;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;9;76%;89%;1 Bismarck, ND;-7;-14;-4;-22;Bitterly cold;NNW;10;75%;56%;1 Boise, ID;42;22;36;15;Cold with clearing;W;7;55%;19%;2 Boston, MA;53;30;50;49;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;6;85%;98%;1 Bridgeport, CT;48;32;51;50;Occasional rain;SSW;11;88%;100%;1 Buffalo, NY;47;38;53;41;Periods of rain;SW;14;68%;100%;1 Burlington, VT;40;22;45;42;A little p.m. rain;S;12;74%;94%;1 Caribou, ME;35;3;16;14;Cloudy and colder;SE;9;76%;99%;1 Casper, WY;4;-9;0;-14;A little a.m. snow;NE;13;70%;62%;1 Charleston, SC;68;58;71;62;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;8;71%;11%;3 Charleston, WV;70;53;71;56;Rain;SSW;10;65%;100%;1 Charlotte, NC;64;54;72;61;Cloudy and mild;S;9;62%;44%;1 Cheyenne, WY;31;-8;3;-7;Cloudy and frigid;ESE;12;69%;61%;1 Chicago, IL;43;42;44;17;Periods of rain;WNW;10;78%;97%;1 Cleveland, OH;56;48;58;33;Rain, breezy, mild;WSW;17;78%;99%;1 Columbia, SC;71;56;77;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;9;60%;32%;1 Columbus, OH;61;51;62;35;Rain, windy and mild;SW;19;79%;100%;1 Concord, NH;55;28;43;41;A little p.m. rain;S;6;80%;100%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;62;73;33;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;13;44%;36%;5 Denver, CO;56;4;9;1;Snow;ESE;9;88%;74%;1 Des Moines, IA;59;24;25;2;A little icy mix;NW;20;61%;62%;1 Detroit, MI;44;38;56;28;Mild with rain;WSW;10;79%;98%;1 Dodge City, KS;73;8;27;-1;Breezy and colder;NNE;20;41%;5%;3 Duluth, MN;11;7;9;-1;Snow, windy, frigid;NNW;19;81%;100%;1 El Paso, TX;69;40;70;41;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;10;25%;0%;5 Fairbanks, AK;19;17;26;14;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;4;63%;82%;0 Fargo, ND;0;-7;-7;-14;A little snow;NNW;18;88%;62%;1 Grand Junction, CO;46;27;38;25;A little a.m. snow;N;7;53%;97%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;40;36;50;22;Rain;W;6;68%;99%;1 Hartford, CT;53;29;53;52;A little p.m. rain;S;6;87%;100%;1 Helena, MT;5;-2;6;-6;Cold, an a.m. flurry;N;12;49%;44%;1 Honolulu, HI;83;69;83;70;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;65%;29%;7 Houston, TX;77;69;78;68;A shower in spots;SSE;10;72%;60%;1 Indianapolis, IN;62;54;61;26;Rain at times;WNW;12;69%;97%;1 Jackson, MS;72;67;81;64;A severe t-storm;SSW;14;75%;97%;1 Jacksonville, FL;75;58;77;61;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;9;66%;5%;5 Juneau, AK;29;15;28;25;Snow;ESE;6;54%;97%;0 Kansas City, MO;70;33;34;8;Breezy and colder;NNW;16;52%;12%;2 Knoxville, TN;66;54;74;58;A couple of showers;SSW;11;61%;100%;1 Las Vegas, NV;66;38;57;39;Becoming very windy;W;20;32%;49%;2 Lexington, KY;65;54;64;41;Rain and a t-storm;SW;19;80%;100%;1 Little Rock, AR;66;65;73;39;Showers\/thunderstorm;N;11;65%;97%;1 Long Beach, CA;60;49;60;43;Increasingly windy;W;16;54%;91%;2 Los Angeles, CA;59;48;58;41;A shower in places;W;11;58%;90%;2 Louisville, KY;66;57;65;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;19;79%;100%;1 Madison, WI;35;25;25;8;An icy mix, colder;WNW;11;72%;94%;1 Memphis, TN;63;61;73;41;Thunderstorms;NW;18;78%;100%;1 Miami, FL;77;73;79;74;A shower or two;E;13;65%;81%;5 Milwaukee, WI;37;33;35;14;Snow, ice late;NW;16;77%;84%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;25;10;13;-1;Snow, blowing snow;NNW;17;69%;98%;1 Mobile, AL;69;63;73;64;Areas of low clouds;SSE;10;89%;88%;2 Montgomery, AL;58;53;75;60;Mostly cloudy;S;8;73%;33%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;22;16;31;28;Afternoon icy mix;S;45;91%;97%;1 Nashville, TN;66;56;68;40;A shower and t-storm;WSW;20;79%;100%;1 New Orleans, LA;78;69;79;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;75%;47%;3 New York, NY;54;36;54;54;Occasional rain;SSW;10;83%;99%;1 Newark, NJ;55;33;56;56;Occasional rain;SSW;10;80%;99%;1 Norfolk, VA;68;54;71;61;Cloudy and warm;S;11;58%;36%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;73;41;46;14;Breezy and cooler;NNE;18;48%;12%;4 Olympia, WA;42;26;38;16;Sunny, but cold;NE;11;42%;17%;3 Omaha, NE;51;15;17;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;22;63%;76%;1 Orlando, FL;82;62;84;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;57%;4%;5 Philadelphia, PA;58;39;59;58;A little rain;SSW;11;77%;99%;1 Phoenix, AZ;68;53;66;51;Clouds and sun, cool;SW;8;40%;44%;2 Pittsburgh, PA;62;48;65;53;Periods of rain;SSW;12;71%;100%;1 Portland, ME;47;34;39;38;A little p.m. rain;S;8;80%;99%;1 Portland, OR;45;26;36;21;Sunny, but colder;E;10;62%;15%;3 Providence, RI;51;30;52;51;A little p.m. rain;S;6;83%;98%;1 Raleigh, NC;70;58;73;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;10;58%;44%;1 Reno, NV;37;20;34;15;A little a.m. snow;NNW;8;59%;91%;2 Richmond, VA;67;54;68;60;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;12;67%;94%;1 Roswell, NM;73;38;72;32;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;14;18%;0%;5 Sacramento, CA;54;35;52;30;A stray shower;NNW;5;65%;64%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;38;24;39;19;Cold, a.m. flurries;ENE;10;53%;90%;2 San Antonio, TX;88;64;88;66;Very warm;E;4;48%;31%;5 San Diego, CA;61;53;59;48;A shower or two;W;10;67%;98%;1 San Francisco, CA;56;45;53;41;A cool breeze;NW;15;58%;54%;2 Savannah, GA;74;57;77;59;Partly sunny, warm;S;9;72%;7%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;41;27;37;22;Sunny, but cold;E;12;41%;16%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;22;5;6;-11;Morning snow;NNW;20;75%;94%;1 Spokane, WA;28;10;25;6;Sunny, but very cold;NE;12;36%;1%;3 Springfield, IL;58;55;59;17;Rain in the morning;NW;16;78%;87%;1 St. Louis, MO;63;59;63;20;Rain in the morning;NW;11;63%;87%;1 Tampa, FL;82;61;86;66;Very warm and humid;E;6;60%;2%;5 Toledo, OH;50;44;58;30;Mild with rain;W;8;79%;97%;1 Tucson, AZ;65;43;67;46;Mostly sunny;S;11;37%;25%;5 Tulsa, OK;72;50;52;16;Breezy and cooler;NNE;14;67%;25%;4 Vero Beach, FL;79;64;79;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;13;72%;27%;5 Washington, DC;63;46;64;62;Occasional rain;SSW;12;71%;98%;1 Wichita, KS;71;19;30;6;Breezy and colder;N;18;43%;10%;4 Wilmington, DE;58;40;59;58;Periods of rain;SSW;12;76%;99%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather