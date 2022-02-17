US Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;55;44;45;20;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;48%;13%;2

Albuquerque, NM;39;25;52;28;Warmer with sunshine;N;6;32%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;36;34;39;30;A bit of a.m. snow;S;10;78%;72%;0

Asheville, NC;61;39;40;23;Cooler;NW;11;67%;10%;4

Atlanta, GA;70;44;50;31;Cooler;NW;15;53%;11%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;54;53;55;29;A little a.m. rain;NW;20;44%;56%;3

Austin, TX;68;34;60;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;5;32%;6%;5

Baltimore, MD;64;56;56;25;Windy and cooler;W;19;44%;10%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;75;39;55;33;Mostly cloudy;N;9;54%;7%;4

Billings, MT;42;35;44;29;Periods of sun;S;9;48%;10%;2

Birmingham, AL;72;36;49;28;Cooler;NNW;10;56%;15%;4

Bismarck, ND;27;25;34;2;Windy and colder;NW;20;45%;43%;1

Boise, ID;50;28;53;29;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;50%;0%;3

Boston, MA;60;57;58;24;A little a.m. rain;WNW;20;43%;69%;3

Bridgeport, CT;55;46;55;23;Windy;WNW;20;41%;56%;3

Buffalo, NY;50;24;24;20;A little snow;SSW;12;56%;94%;1

Burlington, VT;51;25;25;9;A little a.m. snow;ENE;15;62%;76%;1

Caribou, ME;42;24;24;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;16;69%;72%;1

Casper, WY;32;22;40;24;Not as cold;SSW;17;53%;1%;3

Charleston, SC;70;62;66;43;A shower in the a.m.;NW;9;83%;60%;1

Charleston, WV;66;34;37;27;Much colder;SSW;7;53%;21%;3

Charlotte, NC;73;60;62;30;Cooler in the a.m.;NNE;15;50%;19%;4

Cheyenne, WY;34;26;41;26;Sunny and breezy;WSW;17;44%;0%;4

Chicago, IL;31;14;29;13;Breezy in the p.m.;W;15;54%;15%;3

Cleveland, OH;53;22;26;21;Very cold;SSW;14;62%;70%;2

Columbia, SC;75;65;66;34;Breezy with clearing;NNE;14;52%;30%;4

Columbus, OH;53;23;30;26;Much colder;SW;8;51%;8%;4

Concord, NH;58;50;53;12;A shower or two;NW;16;59%;60%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;54;27;55;32;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;27%;3%;4

Denver, CO;34;23;45;24;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;37%;2%;4

Des Moines, IA;20;9;50;10;Breezy and milder;NNW;17;35%;4%;3

Detroit, MI;47;14;23;17;Sunny, but very cold;SW;9;59%;86%;3

Dodge City, KS;35;18;56;25;Sunny and warmer;WSW;11;37%;0%;4

Duluth, MN;7;-12;25;-5;Windy with snow;WNW;18;62%;94%;1

El Paso, TX;57;33;62;36;Mostly sunny;E;4;34%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;10;5;9;1;A little snow, cold;NNW;3;59%;93%;0

Fargo, ND;0;-2;28;-12;Snow showers, windy;NW;22;57%;84%;1

Grand Junction, CO;42;22;47;24;Brilliant sunshine;ENE;5;40%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;31;13;24;15;Very cold;WSW;11;62%;89%;3

Hartford, CT;62;52;57;21;Windy;NW;19;37%;56%;3

Helena, MT;41;35;46;34;Mild with some sun;S;11;48%;4%;3

Honolulu, HI;83;68;82;68;A shower in the p.m.;NE;11;65%;59%;7

Houston, TX;78;35;58;41;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;48%;9%;5

Indianapolis, IN;53;17;34;22;Sunny, but colder;SW;8;54%;3%;4

Jackson, MS;78;33;52;27;Cooler;N;9;52%;14%;4

Jacksonville, FL;78;67;77;49;Humid, a p.m. shower;WNW;11;75%;73%;1

Juneau, AK;41;36;41;36;Periods of rain;SW;8;94%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;23;8;42;22;Breezy, not as cold;WSW;13;46%;2%;4

Knoxville, TN;73;33;43;23;Cooler;NW;6;59%;12%;3

Las Vegas, NV;63;38;66;44;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;20%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;60;24;36;29;Much colder;SW;8;57%;6%;4

Little Rock, AR;68;25;49;31;Sunny and cooler;SW;5;33%;2%;4

Long Beach, CA;72;44;74;46;Sunny and pleasant;N;6;30%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;70;47;75;49;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;30%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;60;26;41;32;Sunny and cooler;SW;7;46%;3%;4

Madison, WI;20;4;35;4;Breezy, not as cold;WNW;14;42%;44%;3

Memphis, TN;69;28;48;31;Sunny and cooler;WSW;7;41%;4%;4

Miami, FL;79;73;80;71;A couple of showers;S;8;75%;85%;6

Milwaukee, WI;27;10;31;9;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;15;45%;78%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;9;1;31;0;P.M. snow showers;NW;16;59%;90%;1

Mobile, AL;69;50;55;36;Cooler;N;11;59%;14%;4

Montgomery, AL;74;44;52;31;Cloudy and cooler;NNW;9;59%;19%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;32;22;24;-10;Very windy;NW;46;93%;85%;1

Nashville, TN;64;25;44;28;Sunshine and cooler;SW;7;52%;6%;4

New Orleans, LA;77;47;54;41;Breezy in the a.m.;N;12;60%;9%;4

New York, NY;65;55;58;27;Windy and cooler;NW;20;36%;19%;2

Newark, NJ;66;57;58;24;Windy and cooler;WNW;21;34%;16%;2

Norfolk, VA;74;64;66;31;A little a.m. rain;NNE;14;54%;67%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;29;19;52;31;Sunny and warmer;SW;9;38%;1%;4

Olympia, WA;49;39;49;37;Low clouds;WSW;3;78%;20%;1

Omaha, NE;27;17;56;15;Sunny, breezy, mild;N;15;35%;3%;3

Orlando, FL;86;67;85;66;Very warm and humid;WNW;10;67%;36%;3

Philadelphia, PA;66;58;58;24;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;39%;12%;2

Phoenix, AZ;68;41;72;46;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;22%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;57;28;31;27;Much colder;SSW;11;49%;26%;3

Portland, ME;53;52;54;18;A little a.m. rain;NW;17;45%;58%;3

Portland, OR;50;41;53;38;Cloudy;N;4;69%;10%;1

Providence, RI;57;55;56;20;A little a.m. rain;NW;16;50%;67%;3

Raleigh, NC;73;64;66;30;Breezy, then cooler;NNW;15;48%;29%;4

Reno, NV;52;23;56;23;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;40%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;71;65;65;27;Breezy with clearing;N;15;38%;26%;3

Roswell, NM;46;23;62;27;Sunny and warmer;WNW;8;28%;0%;5

Sacramento, CA;67;38;68;36;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;51%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;41;27;49;30;Mostly sunny;SE;6;49%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;77;35;66;36;Not as warm;ENE;8;37%;5%;5

San Diego, CA;71;43;71;44;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;38%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;65;45;64;45;Partly sunny;NNW;6;64%;1%;4

Savannah, GA;76;64;72;44;A shower;NW;12;78%;81%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;42;49;41;Fog in the morning;SSE;5;78%;25%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;23;15;49;3;Increasingly windy;NNW;19;49%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;47;33;49;33;Low clouds;S;4;69%;11%;1

Springfield, IL;34;2;33;13;Cold;WSW;13;70%;4%;4

St. Louis, MO;37;12;41;26;Sunny, but chilly;WSW;6;46%;1%;4

Tampa, FL;82;65;77;64;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;7;90%;33%;2

Toledo, OH;49;14;25;17;Sunny, much colder;SW;7;62%;88%;3

Tucson, AZ;62;36;71;42;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;27%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;32;18;51;29;Sunny and warmer;SW;6;33%;0%;4

Vero Beach, FL;81;65;84;64;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;8;74%;18%;5

Washington, DC;67;59;60;27;Windy with clearing;NW;19;34%;9%;3

Wichita, KS;29;9;44;27;Not as cold;WSW;11;56%;1%;4

Wilmington, DE;66;57;58;27;Windy and cooler;W;19;35%;11%;2

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather