US Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;24;17;35;23;Ice to rain;WNW;15;69%;90%;0

Albuquerque, NM;55;31;49;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;51%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;8;0;13;11;A bit of p.m. snow;N;14;65%;94%;0

Asheville, NC;43;29;54;25;Afternoon rain;NW;7;68%;97%;1

Atlanta, GA;50;39;60;35;A p.m. t-storm;NW;5;78%;94%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;33;28;49;29;A little p.m. rain;W;19;62%;96%;1

Austin, TX;62;54;63;41;Partly sunny;N;9;57%;7%;3

Baltimore, MD;32;24;41;26;Rain, some ice early;NW;15;82%;97%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;68;64;77;44;Thunderstorms;N;9;84%;96%;1

Billings, MT;26;12;39;27;Partly sunny;WSW;13;48%;2%;2

Birmingham, AL;57;49;63;33;Rain and a t-storm;N;9;87%;98%;1

Bismarck, ND;19;-14;6;-9;Colder;NNW;5;73%;14%;1

Boise, ID;40;22;36;18;Sunshine;E;6;60%;0%;2

Boston, MA;26;16;41;27;An afternoon shower;WSW;19;70%;83%;1

Bridgeport, CT;28;19;39;26;Rain and drizzle;W;14;71%;96%;1

Buffalo, NY;30;28;42;17;A little a.m. rain;W;20;67%;70%;0

Burlington, VT;17;12;36;15;A little snow;W;17;73%;95%;0

Caribou, ME;16;1;28;7;A little snow;SSW;15;78%;96%;0

Casper, WY;41;13;32;20;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;20;49%;0%;2

Charleston, SC;54;48;71;56;Warmer with some sun;SSW;8;68%;87%;2

Charleston, WV;41;36;46;15;Rain;WNW;6;81%;100%;0

Charlotte, NC;42;32;51;38;Showers around;NW;6;78%;98%;1

Cheyenne, WY;40;13;34;21;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;57%;0%;2

Chicago, IL;30;29;29;11;Breezy, then colder;W;15;49%;51%;2

Cleveland, OH;34;32;42;20;A morning shower;WNW;19;75%;68%;0

Columbia, SC;48;36;66;46;Heavy p.m. showers;SW;5;85%;99%;2

Columbus, OH;34;32;41;15;A shower in the a.m.;NW;15;79%;58%;1

Concord, NH;24;9;34;20;A bit of ice;W;14;83%;88%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;49;52;31;Increasingly windy;NNE;20;60%;7%;1

Denver, CO;48;14;36;21;Partly sunny;SSW;5;59%;1%;3

Des Moines, IA;33;10;22;11;Sunny, but colder;SSW;11;49%;2%;2

Detroit, MI;31;30;37;15;Breezy;WNW;17;66%;23%;1

Dodge City, KS;44;19;37;19;Colder with sunshine;SSW;10;58%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;24;-7;0;-15;Breezy and colder;W;15;76%;0%;2

El Paso, TX;69;44;58;40;Partly sunny;E;8;41%;0%;2

Fairbanks, AK;-29;-30;-13;-14;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;66%;83%;0

Fargo, ND;19;-12;-3;-16;Frigid with some sun;NW;8;79%;26%;2

Grand Junction, CO;38;19;36;15;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;68%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;26;25;34;14;Colder in the a.m.;WNW;15;52%;10%;1

Hartford, CT;28;14;38;25;Rain and sleet;WSW;15;72%;82%;1

Helena, MT;33;13;31;7;Partly sunny;SW;4;59%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;80;67;78;67;Sunshine and nice;WSW;4;70%;44%;5

Houston, TX;74;67;69;49;A morning t-storm;N;8;73%;86%;1

Indianapolis, IN;35;34;39;14;Breezy;NW;16;65%;27%;1

Jackson, MS;68;61;70;36;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;11;85%;99%;1

Jacksonville, FL;72;62;78;63;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;63%;57%;3

Juneau, AK;13;8;28;26;Snow, not as cold;ESE;7;67%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;42;25;33;21;Breezy and colder;SSW;15;41%;4%;2

Knoxville, TN;44;29;46;22;Rain;N;5;99%;100%;1

Las Vegas, NV;65;39;61;38;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;33%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;41;38;43;15;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;8;92%;91%;1

Little Rock, AR;49;47;57;25;A little a.m. rain;NNE;11;73%;70%;1

Long Beach, CA;62;45;69;48;Mostly sunny;NE;3;50%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;63;47;71;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;50%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;42;41;42;18;A little a.m. rain;NNW;8;68%;72%;1

Madison, WI;24;11;11;3;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;60%;8%;2

Memphis, TN;62;50;60;25;Heavy morning rain;NNE;14;85%;89%;1

Miami, FL;79;73;78;73;Brief showers;E;14;71%;97%;2

Milwaukee, WI;29;20;21;5;Breezy and colder;W;17;50%;6%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;28;-3;5;-9;Breezy and colder;WNW;16;62%;70%;2

Mobile, AL;65;58;70;48;A gusty thunderstorm;WSW;9;94%;96%;1

Montgomery, AL;58;49;66;40;A shower and t-storm;NW;8;89%;99%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;9;4;22;-9;A little snow;W;28;87%;99%;0

Nashville, TN;47;41;51;20;Heavy morning rain;N;9;81%;96%;1

New Orleans, LA;69;65;79;53;Thunderstorms;WNW;11;83%;99%;1

New York, NY;30;26;40;27;Rain, some ice early;W;14;70%;93%;1

Newark, NJ;28;20;38;25;Rain, some ice early;W;15;76%;93%;1

Norfolk, VA;37;27;61;37;Turning cloudy;SW;11;65%;99%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;54;34;42;21;Breezy and cooler;NNE;17;43%;7%;2

Olympia, WA;47;32;46;30;Clouds and sun;SSW;2;82%;10%;2

Omaha, NE;38;12;28;16;Sunny and colder;SW;9;42%;0%;2

Orlando, FL;79;65;83;66;Partly sunny;S;9;62%;30%;3

Philadelphia, PA;35;22;42;27;Rain, some ice early;W;14;72%;98%;1

Phoenix, AZ;68;44;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;5;47%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;33;28;41;18;Breezy with rain;WNW;15;82%;92%;1

Portland, ME;25;17;37;24;Snow, ice early;WSW;14;67%;88%;1

Portland, OR;48;34;48;34;Partly sunny;E;7;71%;5%;2

Providence, RI;28;12;42;26;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;14;71%;86%;1

Raleigh, NC;41;26;59;38;Warmer;W;6;68%;99%;2

Reno, NV;45;23;41;23;Lots of sun, chilly;SSE;5;62%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;36;26;52;31;A little p.m. rain;W;8;57%;98%;1

Roswell, NM;75;36;51;25;Cooler;SE;9;41%;3%;3

Sacramento, CA;55;39;54;38;Mostly sunny;N;5;86%;2%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;41;21;39;19;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;65%;0%;2

San Antonio, TX;63;54;67;45;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;11;53%;7%;4

San Diego, CA;61;47;65;51;Mostly sunny;NE;5;63%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;55;42;55;46;Turning cloudy;ENE;7;78%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;59;53;75;61;Sun and clouds;SW;9;65%;89%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;44;34;46;33;Partly sunny;SE;6;74%;8%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;38;2;19;3;Sunny and colder;NNE;9;51%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;34;24;35;20;Periods of sun;ESE;2;80%;2%;1

Springfield, IL;35;28;30;11;Clearing and breezy;NW;16;59%;6%;2

St. Louis, MO;40;34;35;16;Clearing and breezy;NNW;14;59%;12%;1

Tampa, FL;80;66;84;66;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;63%;37%;3

Toledo, OH;33;31;38;15;Cloudy and breezy;W;15;72%;24%;1

Tucson, AZ;72;44;72;50;Periods of sun, warm;E;6;48%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;52;38;42;23;Cooler;NNE;11;49%;14%;2

Vero Beach, FL;79;68;80;65;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;12;65%;56%;2

Washington, DC;35;24;45;26;Ice, then rain;WNW;15;74%;96%;1

Wichita, KS;56;26;35;17;Much colder;W;12;43%;3%;3

Wilmington, DE;33;23;43;26;Rain, some ice early;W;15;71%;98%;1

