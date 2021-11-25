US Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;40;35;39;28;A little a.m. rain;WNW;14;76%;96%;1

Albuquerque, NM;50;30;54;32;Mostly sunny;N;3;34%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;14;2;5;-3;Very cold;N;6;70%;9%;0

Asheville, NC;61;31;39;23;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;55%;0%;3

Atlanta, GA;65;38;50;30;Sunny and cooler;NW;11;42%;0%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;55;46;49;34;Morning rain;WNW;21;63%;70%;2

Austin, TX;61;42;61;44;Periods of sun;S;3;35%;19%;4

Baltimore, MD;56;43;47;31;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;47%;3%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;76;44;59;34;Cooler;NNE;8;49%;10%;4

Billings, MT;53;47;56;37;Breezy in the p.m.;W;17;34%;10%;1

Birmingham, AL;67;34;50;29;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;47%;0%;3

Bismarck, ND;29;24;50;34;Inc. clouds;WNW;6;69%;8%;1

Boise, ID;48;34;48;36;Mainly cloudy;NNE;5;47%;10%;1

Boston, MA;55;41;45;32;A little rain;W;19;74%;97%;1

Bridgeport, CT;53;40;46;31;A little a.m. rain;W;17;69%;76%;2

Buffalo, NY;48;35;35;28;Snow showers, windy;WNW;23;67%;87%;0

Burlington, VT;42;34;40;26;Rain/snow showers;NW;7;87%;97%;0

Caribou, ME;45;27;35;30;Rain/snow showers;NNW;2;77%;100%;0

Casper, WY;44;33;50;26;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;19;26%;27%;2

Charleston, SC;64;53;62;36;A shower in the a.m.;N;9;67%;56%;3

Charleston, WV;49;34;37;23;Rain and snow shower;WSW;8;64%;55%;1

Charlotte, NC;63;46;53;28;Mostly sunny;NW;8;43%;2%;3

Cheyenne, WY;50;42;59;37;Mostly sunny, mild;WNW;17;18%;3%;3

Chicago, IL;47;22;34;32;Colder;S;7;36%;4%;2

Cleveland, OH;50;33;35;31;Snow showers, colder;NW;21;64%;85%;1

Columbia, SC;66;49;59;27;Partly sunny;N;7;50%;6%;3

Columbus, OH;47;29;34;21;Colder;W;11;60%;0%;1

Concord, NH;50;31;40;27;A little a.m. rain;W;5;87%;88%;0

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;58;34;60;42;Periods of sun;S;5;37%;1%;3

Denver, CO;57;38;66;37;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;22%;3%;3

Des Moines, IA;30;18;47;33;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;10;47%;6%;2

Detroit, MI;49;28;34;23;Colder;W;11;56%;4%;1

Dodge City, KS;48;30;67;37;Sunny and mild;SW;9;32%;1%;3

Duluth, MN;20;10;31;25;Cloudy and chilly;SSE;6;58%;81%;1

El Paso, TX;53;40;56;46;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;41%;88%;2

Fairbanks, AK;-6;-11;-10;-13;Very cold;ENE;4;76%;44%;0

Fargo, ND;20;18;37;30;Not as cold;SSE;9;50%;44%;2

Grand Junction, CO;46;22;48;23;Plenty of sunshine;NE;4;36%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;46;26;34;25;Some sun returning;SW;9;58%;2%;1

Hartford, CT;54;38;44;31;Cooler, morning rain;WNW;15;72%;72%;1

Helena, MT;45;38;52;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSW;9;43%;14%;1

Honolulu, HI;87;71;84;67;Mostly sunny;NE;12;51%;5%;5

Houston, TX;73;45;61;45;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;7;46%;17%;4

Indianapolis, IN;48;21;37;30;Colder;SSW;7;50%;0%;2

Jackson, MS;65;36;54;31;Sunshine and cooler;NNW;6;50%;2%;3

Jacksonville, FL;69;51;66;39;Partly sunny;NNW;8;74%;27%;2

Juneau, AK;44;31;34;31;A bit of snow;SSW;12;85%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;37;26;57;39;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;10;40%;1%;2

Knoxville, TN;59;33;44;23;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;0%;3

Las Vegas, NV;66;42;65;45;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;14%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;46;27;37;26;Cold;WSW;7;60%;0%;3

Little Rock, AR;60;28;51;33;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;36%;1%;3

Long Beach, CA;79;50;78;49;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;7;15%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;77;52;80;55;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;16%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;48;27;42;28;Cold;SW;7;44%;0%;3

Madison, WI;35;16;32;26;Turning cloudy, cold;SSE;5;34%;14%;2

Memphis, TN;58;29;50;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;46%;1%;3

Miami, FL;75;65;77;64;Mostly sunny;NW;6;63%;12%;4

Milwaukee, WI;42;19;34;25;Cold;SSW;6;36%;4%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;15;36;26;Not as cold;SE;10;32%;27%;2

Mobile, AL;72;48;58;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;10;49%;6%;3

Montgomery, AL;68;41;53;31;Sunny and cooler;N;8;47%;6%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;39;25;26;6;Snow;NW;30;91%;100%;0

Nashville, TN;50;25;44;26;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;6;43%;0%;3

New Orleans, LA;77;52;60;45;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;53%;7%;4

New York, NY;55;44;48;34;A little a.m. rain;WNW;20;59%;73%;2

Newark, NJ;56;42;47;32;A little a.m. rain;WNW;17;60%;75%;2

Norfolk, VA;58;45;53;31;Breezy;WNW;15;55%;14%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;49;30;61;42;Sunny and milder;SSW;11;33%;1%;3

Olympia, WA;50;44;52;42;Mostly cloudy;E;5;94%;44%;0

Omaha, NE;35;24;57;38;Warmer in the p.m.;SSW;8;47%;6%;2

Orlando, FL;78;58;76;51;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;64%;27%;4

Philadelphia, PA;55;42;47;31;Windy and cooler;W;18;55%;25%;2

Phoenix, AZ;77;57;77;52;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;22%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;49;32;34;28;Snow showers, breezy;W;14;64%;49%;1

Portland, ME;49;37;42;31;A touch of rain;W;7;75%;93%;0

Portland, OR;53;48;55;50;Rain and drizzle;E;5;82%;70%;0

Providence, RI;55;38;46;29;A little a.m. rain;W;14;70%;64%;1

Raleigh, NC;61;44;53;26;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;47%;5%;3

Reno, NV;51;32;58;32;Partly sunny;WSW;5;33%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;61;47;50;25;Breezy and cooler;WNW;15;56%;4%;2

Roswell, NM;53;30;64;40;Milder;SSE;8;31%;1%;3

Sacramento, CA;63;41;63;42;Partly sunny;SSE;4;61%;1%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;45;27;48;31;Partly sunny;NW;5;49%;0%;2

San Antonio, TX;63;43;62;48;Partly sunny;ESE;7;32%;41%;3

San Diego, CA;75;52;79;51;Sunny and very warm;NE;6;30%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;64;49;64;48;Turning sunny;WSW;6;53%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;67;51;66;35;Clearing;NNW;10;60%;13%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;45;53;45;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;86%;44%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;29;21;50;35;Partly sunny, milder;W;7;52%;9%;2

Spokane, WA;43;39;47;38;A shower in the a.m.;N;5;82%;57%;1

Springfield, IL;35;18;39;30;Partly sunny;S;7;44%;0%;2

St. Louis, MO;41;22;43;32;Sun, some clouds;SSW;6;39%;1%;3

Tampa, FL;76;59;76;51;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;68%;27%;4

Toledo, OH;48;27;36;22;Some sun returning;W;10;62%;2%;1

Tucson, AZ;68;55;74;48;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;9;33%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;51;28;60;39;Sunny and milder;SSW;8;37%;1%;3

Vero Beach, FL;80;59;79;58;Partial sunshine;NW;7;63%;10%;4

Washington, DC;57;44;45;31;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;49%;3%;2

Wichita, KS;45;30;60;34;Sunny and warmer;SSW;10;39%;1%;3

Wilmington, DE;55;42;46;31;Windy and cooler;W;19;53%;4%;2

