US Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;55;46;60;35;Rain;SSW;11;77%;90%;1 Albuquerque, NM;63;38;64;38;Sunshine;NNE;5;31%;0%;4 Anchorage, AK;24;15;18;12;Partly sunny;NNE;7;68%;71%;1 Asheville, NC;57;45;60;38;Sunny;S;7;52%;16%;3 Atlanta, GA;71;50;67;43;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;42%;12%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;63;59;66;51;Rain, some heavy;NW;16;81%;78%;1 Austin, TX;75;47;77;44;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;2;45%;4%;4 Baltimore, MD;67;58;67;46;Morning rain;W;9;61%;75%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;71;51;72;46;Sunny and beautiful;WNW;5;60%;15%;4 Billings, MT;45;27;52;47;Turning cloudy;WSW;8;56%;27%;1 Birmingham, AL;72;44;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;4;45%;15%;4 Bismarck, ND;35;24;32;20;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;13;60%;61%;2 Boise, ID;50;43;59;45;Not as cool;E;5;68%;27%;2 Boston, MA;56;49;63;44;Rain;SW;14;80%;85%;0 Bridgeport, CT;59;50;65;41;Heavy rain, mild;WNW;13;77%;79%;1 Buffalo, NY;61;54;55;43;Inc. clouds;SSW;12;57%;64%;2 Burlington, VT;52;44;54;37;Rain;SSW;11;77%;84%;0 Caribou, ME;44;25;42;37;Becoming rainy;SSE;11;68%;94%;1 Casper, WY;40;22;47;39;Turning cloudy;SSW;11;58%;4%;3 Charleston, SC;76;64;73;47;A t-storm around;W;6;57%;48%;2 Charleston, WV;77;44;61;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;SSW;7;53%;44%;3 Charlotte, NC;70;58;70;44;Mostly sunny;SW;5;52%;17%;3 Cheyenne, WY;45;31;51;43;Breezy in the a.m.;W;16;40%;4%;3 Chicago, IL;56;40;43;36;Showers of rain\/snow;W;15;63%;89%;1 Cleveland, OH;67;45;57;38;Breezy and cooler;WSW;16;51%;63%;3 Columbia, SC;75;60;73;42;Partly sunny;WSW;6;51%;15%;3 Columbus, OH;69;40;56;33;Cooler;WSW;12;57%;57%;1 Concord, NH;55;37;59;33;Rain;WNW;9;83%;88%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;47;68;39;Plenty of sunshine;NW;10;41%;0%;4 Denver, CO;54;32;58;43;Partly sunny;SW;7;33%;10%;3 Des Moines, IA;50;33;37;26;Rain and snow shower;NW;23;66%;51%;1 Detroit, MI;66;40;53;34;Cooler;SW;11;57%;81%;2 Dodge City, KS;54;33;51;28;Sunny and breezy;NW;19;30%;1%;3 Duluth, MN;45;34;40;28;Some snow, breezy;NNW;14;74%;83%;1 El Paso, TX;74;44;75;43;Sunny and nice;ESE;6;19%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;1;-1;5;4;Snow;ENE;3;77%;80%;0 Fargo, ND;38;28;32;23;A little snow, windy;NNW;22;82%;68%;0 Grand Junction, CO;54;31;55;34;Mostly sunny;NE;4;57%;0%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;59;37;44;34;A couple of showers;SW;12;76%;100%;1 Hartford, CT;59;48;65;39;Mild with rain;W;12;79%;93%;0 Helena, MT;40;31;51;45;Cloudy, not as cool;SSE;5;70%;44%;1 Honolulu, HI;85;71;83;70;Becoming cloudy;SSW;6;57%;36%;3 Houston, TX;77;53;75;49;Sunny and pleasant;N;5;62%;7%;4 Indianapolis, IN;59;39;52;34;Breezy;WSW;15;53%;63%;2 Jackson, MS;67;44;73;40;Mostly sunny;NW;4;50%;12%;4 Jacksonville, FL;77;62;76;58;A t-storm around;S;6;75%;47%;3 Juneau, AK;38;36;41;34;Rain and snow;SW;11;79%;88%;0 Kansas City, MO;54;37;42;28;Breezy with some sun;NW;16;47%;13%;2 Knoxville, TN;71;45;62;40;Sunny and cooler;SW;6;53%;14%;3 Las Vegas, NV;77;58;80;57;Sunny and warm;NNW;5;26%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;67;39;57;30;Breezy and cooler;WSW;13;58%;66%;2 Little Rock, AR;65;39;58;33;A passing shower;NW;7;50%;58%;3 Long Beach, CA;89;61;89;60;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;7;26%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;88;65;90;66;Very warm;NNE;5;32%;2%;3 Louisville, KY;64;40;59;34;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;60%;44%;2 Madison, WI;52;35;39;33;Showers of rain\/snow;WNW;10;81%;82%;1 Memphis, TN;67;43;63;35;Partly sunny;NW;9;53%;23%;3 Miami, FL;80;74;78;72;Humid with a t-storm;NE;6;79%;62%;2 Milwaukee, WI;57;38;43;34;Rain\/snow showers;WNW;15;65%;83%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;32;39;28;Snow showers, windy;NW;20;76%;78%;1 Mobile, AL;75;54;71;48;Sunny and beautiful;W;6;60%;17%;4 Montgomery, AL;75;48;68;43;Plenty of sun;WSW;4;50%;16%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;26;25;35;26;Very windy, rain;WNW;41;92%;100%;1 Nashville, TN;63;38;62;31;Sun and clouds;WNW;8;46%;25%;3 New Orleans, LA;79;58;73;53;Sunshine, less humid;W;7;62%;17%;4 New York, NY;59;58;65;47;Heavy rain, mild;W;11;72%;78%;1 Newark, NJ;60;56;66;41;Heavy rain, mild;W;9;73%;78%;1 Norfolk, VA;71;61;72;46;A shower and t-storm;W;7;69%;65%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;64;44;56;33;Mostly sunny;NW;12;38%;7%;3 Olympia, WA;56;54;57;42;A soaking rain;WSW;6;95%;85%;0 Omaha, NE;55;34;38;24;Strong winds, cloudy;NW;25;57%;27%;1 Orlando, FL;82;67;80;64;A t-storm around;NE;4;78%;44%;4 Philadelphia, PA;65;58;66;41;Heavy rain, mild;WSW;10;69%;78%;1 Phoenix, AZ;86;56;88;57;Plenty of sunshine;NE;4;19%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;70;47;58;39;Cooler;SSW;9;48%;61%;2 Portland, ME;51;44;58;39;Rain;S;17;71%;94%;0 Portland, OR;62;60;61;49;Rain, heavy at times;SSE;6;83%;85%;0 Providence, RI;58;44;64;43;Rain;W;11;77%;85%;1 Raleigh, NC;73;62;73;43;An a.m. thunderstorm;WSW;6;58%;55%;3 Reno, NV;67;38;67;40;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;47%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;70;61;72;43;Morning rain;SSW;8;61%;67%;3 Roswell, NM;70;38;64;34;Mostly sunny;S;8;27%;0%;4 Sacramento, CA;67;50;68;50;Partly sunny;NNW;4;84%;2%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;51;42;58;41;Not as cool;SE;6;63%;0%;2 San Antonio, TX;78;47;78;46;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;4;47%;1%;4 San Diego, CA;82;61;84;61;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;6;41%;0%;4 San Francisco, CA;69;54;67;54;Partly sunny;WNW;6;74%;2%;3 Savannah, GA;77;61;75;48;Partly sunny;WNW;4;70%;31%;4 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;53;58;45;Periods of rain;SSW;11;87%;76%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;46;29;33;19;Windy;NW;27;70%;62%;1 Spokane, WA;45;41;53;38;Cloudy, rain ending;SW;5;89%;75%;0 Springfield, IL;55;39;45;30;Increasingly windy;W;20;54%;55%;1 St. Louis, MO;59;42;48;31;Cooler;WNW;13;50%;13%;2 Tampa, FL;78;69;81;66;A shower, humid;NW;4;77%;44%;4 Toledo, OH;66;40;53;33;Breezy and cooler;SW;14;60%;67%;2 Tucson, AZ;85;52;87;55;Sunny and very warm;ESE;7;20%;0%;4 Tulsa, OK;63;44;55;30;Mostly sunny;NW;8;45%;27%;3 Vero Beach, FL;85;69;81;66;A t-storm, humid;N;5;81%;57%;2 Washington, DC;69;61;68;44;Morning rain;SSE;7;58%;72%;3 Wichita, KS;59;40;50;27;Breezy and cooler;NW;17;38%;3%;3 Wilmington, DE;66;57;66;41;Morning rain, breezy;SW;12;69%;86%;1