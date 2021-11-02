US Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;52;32;48;28;Partly sunny;W;6;58%;27%;2

Albuquerque, NM;67;44;66;40;Partly sunny;ESE;6;37%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;41;35;42;34;Rain and drizzle;SE;2;81%;84%;0

Asheville, NC;56;33;53;37;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;5;76%;60%;2

Atlanta, GA;68;43;57;45;Cooler;ENE;6;77%;72%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;56;42;54;44;Mostly sunny;NW;9;55%;5%;3

Austin, TX;77;62;68;50;Rain and a t-storm;N;4;83%;82%;1

Baltimore, MD;51;35;53;36;Mostly sunny;NW;8;52%;8%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;76;50;71;53;Partly sunny;NNE;6;64%;56%;4

Billings, MT;57;35;59;42;Mostly sunny;SW;10;55%;1%;2

Birmingham, AL;64;45;56;47;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;7;69%;78%;1

Bismarck, ND;40;21;49;26;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;64%;2%;2

Boise, ID;60;43;63;50;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;62%;19%;3

Boston, MA;56;39;53;35;Partly sunny;WNW;8;47%;3%;3

Bridgeport, CT;55;35;52;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;49%;5%;3

Buffalo, NY;48;39;46;37;Breezy;WSW;16;61%;44%;1

Burlington, VT;50;35;45;29;A shower or two;SE;5;70%;74%;1

Caribou, ME;49;29;45;25;Rain and snow shower;W;5;61%;49%;2

Casper, WY;52;32;54;37;Turning sunny;SSW;11;59%;2%;3

Charleston, SC;73;52;64;50;Cooler;NNE;9;73%;35%;4

Charleston, WV;50;29;49;29;Clouds and sun;NE;3;65%;10%;3

Charlotte, NC;66;45;56;42;Cooler;NE;7;60%;61%;2

Cheyenne, WY;42;34;50;30;Cloudy and warmer;SW;8;63%;5%;2

Chicago, IL;47;32;45;32;Lots of sun, chilly;W;6;53%;4%;3

Cleveland, OH;47;39;45;36;A shower or two;WSW;11;63%;80%;3

Columbia, SC;75;48;58;45;Becoming cloudy;NE;6;66%;36%;3

Columbus, OH;48;30;47;32;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;5;59%;7%;3

Concord, NH;54;29;50;24;Mostly sunny;NW;6;57%;27%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;57;49;53;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;11;83%;67%;1

Denver, CO;45;34;57;33;Cloudy and warmer;SSW;5;59%;9%;2

Des Moines, IA;48;26;48;33;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;5;59%;4%;3

Detroit, MI;46;30;46;30;Partly sunny, chilly;WSW;6;60%;32%;3

Dodge City, KS;40;30;46;31;Rain and snow shower;S;5;91%;46%;1

Duluth, MN;41;29;39;25;Rather cloudy;SW;7;66%;3%;1

El Paso, TX;80;49;76;44;Sunny;ESE;7;28%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;36;27;34;27;Mostly cloudy;NNE;3;68%;15%;0

Fargo, ND;42;22;44;23;Mostly sunny;S;7;67%;3%;2

Grand Junction, CO;56;38;58;36;Partly sunny;SE;5;66%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;43;30;43;32;An afternoon shower;S;6;68%;51%;1

Hartford, CT;55;33;52;30;Mostly sunny;NW;6;51%;5%;3

Helena, MT;46;31;55;37;Mostly sunny;SW;5;63%;2%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;73;85;75;Breezy with a shower;ENE;14;60%;80%;4

Houston, TX;79;61;76;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;7;74%;81%;1

Indianapolis, IN;47;30;48;31;Partly sunny, chilly;NNW;4;57%;2%;3

Jackson, MS;69;49;59;45;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;68%;66%;1

Jacksonville, FL;76;59;74;64;Lots of sun, nice;NE;8;72%;39%;4

Juneau, AK;48;40;44;31;Periods of rain;ESE;7;95%;84%;0

Kansas City, MO;47;32;50;34;Clouds breaking;ESE;2;60%;3%;3

Knoxville, TN;55;36;53;38;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;6;69%;79%;2

Las Vegas, NV;77;57;79;56;Sunlit and pleasant;NNW;5;30%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;49;28;47;28;Increasing clouds;NE;5;64%;6%;3

Little Rock, AR;50;42;44;37;A little a.m. rain;NNW;7;84%;74%;1

Long Beach, CA;70;57;73;58;Fog, then sun;SSE;5;65%;2%;4

Los Angeles, CA;68;55;77;56;Fog to sun;SSE;5;66%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;52;30;50;30;Cool with some sun;N;4;59%;6%;3

Madison, WI;44;25;43;29;Partly sunny, cold;S;6;58%;6%;2

Memphis, TN;54;42;45;39;A bit of rain;NNE;9;70%;69%;1

Miami, FL;79;75;83;76;Partial sunshine;NE;9;59%;28%;5

Milwaukee, WI;45;29;45;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;7;52%;6%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;29;45;29;Partly sunny;ESE;4;55%;4%;2

Mobile, AL;74;53;71;52;Nice with sunshine;NNE;7;59%;20%;4

Montgomery, AL;71;47;61;50;Increasing clouds;NE;5;67%;38%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;22;15;18;10;Windy;NW;31;88%;66%;1

Nashville, TN;52;36;50;33;Cloudy and chilly;N;6;57%;57%;1

New Orleans, LA;75;59;72;59;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;8;61%;43%;4

New York, NY;54;40;51;40;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;48%;4%;3

Newark, NJ;54;36;53;36;Mostly sunny;NW;6;50%;6%;3

Norfolk, VA;67;46;55;46;Cooler;N;9;55%;31%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;49;42;49;39;A little a.m. rain;ENE;8;93%;60%;1

Olympia, WA;53;44;58;49;Cloudy, p.m. rain;WSW;3;89%;94%;1

Omaha, NE;50;28;48;37;Chilly with some sun;S;7;71%;5%;3

Orlando, FL;83;66;80;66;Partly sunny;NE;8;71%;12%;4

Philadelphia, PA;52;38;53;37;Cool with sunshine;NNW;6;50%;6%;3

Phoenix, AZ;84;58;86;60;Brilliant sunshine;NE;5;29%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;49;33;48;32;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;55%;9%;2

Portland, ME;54;36;51;32;Mostly sunny;NW;5;53%;27%;3

Portland, OR;58;48;61;55;A little p.m. rain;E;6;78%;85%;1

Providence, RI;56;37;53;32;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;47%;3%;3

Raleigh, NC;66;44;55;40;Cooler;NE;6;60%;38%;1

Reno, NV;63;38;68;45;Partly sunny;WSW;6;51%;17%;3

Richmond, VA;51;36;53;37;Some sun;NNE;6;57%;23%;3

Roswell, NM;58;48;59;41;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;70%;27%;2

Sacramento, CA;70;49;70;57;Fog in the morning;SSE;4;80%;76%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;56;40;59;41;Periods of sun;ESE;5;67%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;81;65;75;51;A shower and t-storm;NNE;7;78%;88%;2

San Diego, CA;68;57;70;58;Fog to sun;NW;6;73%;1%;4

San Francisco, CA;67;56;66;58;Partly sunny;SSW;5;79%;69%;3

Savannah, GA;76;53;70;52;Nice with sunshine;NE;8;66%;31%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;49;61;52;Showers around;SE;6;75%;90%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;45;25;48;30;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;69%;4%;1

Spokane, WA;52;41;59;45;Some brightening;ENE;2;76%;72%;1

Springfield, IL;48;28;48;29;Partly sunny, chilly;N;4;57%;0%;3

St. Louis, MO;50;31;51;30;Partly sunny, cool;NE;4;55%;0%;3

Tampa, FL;84;66;83;67;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;6;69%;15%;4

Toledo, OH;47;29;46;30;Chilly with some sun;WNW;2;68%;11%;2

Tucson, AZ;87;52;84;56;Sunny and warm;ESE;5;27%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;51;43;49;37;A little a.m. rain;E;5;87%;62%;1

Vero Beach, FL;86;68;84;69;A passing shower;NNE;9;66%;58%;5

Washington, DC;51;35;53;36;Cool with sunshine;NNW;7;51%;7%;3

Wichita, KS;45;39;50;38;A little a.m. rain;SSW;5;78%;56%;1

Wilmington, DE;52;35;52;36;Mostly sunny;NW;7;52%;4%;3

