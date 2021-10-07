US Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;69;55;70;53;Nice with sunshine;SE;4;75%;30%;4 Albuquerque, NM;77;54;79;55;Partly sunny;S;6;33%;0%;5 Anchorage, AK;50;38;45;38;A little rain;E;5;82%;85%;0 Asheville, NC;69;63;70;60;Thunderstorms;E;4;86%;76%;2 Atlanta, GA;77;68;78;63;Showers\/thunderstorm;NNE;5;75%;66%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;72;63;73;67;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;6;78%;29%;4 Austin, TX;92;67;93;65;Warm with sunshine;S;6;47%;4%;6 Baltimore, MD;77;62;78;64;Some sun returning;SE;4;65%;34%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;87;65;88;65;Sunshine and warm;E;5;62%;1%;6 Billings, MT;68;50;61;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;54%;71%;1 Birmingham, AL;81;64;82;64;Sunshine, pleasant;N;5;64%;9%;5 Bismarck, ND;76;52;71;54;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;76%;79%;3 Boise, ID;69;52;62;43;A few showers;NW;7;70%;79%;1 Boston, MA;72;56;72;57;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;67%;23%;4 Bridgeport, CT;72;59;74;58;Fog in the morning;ENE;6;68%;27%;4 Buffalo, NY;74;64;76;66;An afternoon shower;ESE;5;72%;55%;1 Burlington, VT;73;54;71;54;Mostly sunny;SE;4;69%;9%;4 Caribou, ME;72;48;61;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;7;56%;13%;3 Casper, WY;68;46;70;45;Breezy;SSW;15;45%;31%;3 Charleston, SC;80;70;79;67;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;85%;85%;2 Charleston, WV;76;62;76;60;A couple of showers;SSE;4;87%;84%;1 Charlotte, NC;75;67;75;64;Heavy showers, humid;NE;5;84%;87%;1 Cheyenne, WY;72;48;72;46;Increasing clouds;WNW;9;37%;44%;4 Chicago, IL;73;65;73;63;A couple of showers;SSW;5;76%;72%;2 Cleveland, OH;76;65;74;64;A couple of showers;SSE;8;80%;85%;1 Columbia, SC;77;69;77;66;Thunderstorms;NNE;4;83%;88%;1 Columbus, OH;73;65;76;62;A shower and t-storm;SSE;5;75%;77%;1 Concord, NH;75;49;71;48;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;68%;12%;4 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;70;94;69;Very warm;S;13;42%;4%;5 Denver, CO;80;52;80;51;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;30%;14%;3 Des Moines, IA;75;59;82;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;64%;16%;4 Detroit, MI;75;65;74;63;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;80%;83%;1 Dodge City, KS;86;54;91;60;Partly sunny;SE;7;46%;1%;5 Duluth, MN;61;56;60;58;A shower in places;SSW;5;100%;74%;1 El Paso, TX;89;63;92;63;Mostly sunny, warm;W;5;27%;0%;6 Fairbanks, AK;38;30;38;28;Cloudy;NNE;5;85%;25%;1 Fargo, ND;78;61;79;59;A shower or two;SE;8;75%;84%;3 Grand Junction, CO;71;52;64;50;Cooler;E;9;61%;79%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;69;64;73;61;A shower and t-storm;SSE;6;84%;83%;1 Hartford, CT;71;54;73;56;Patchy morning fog;NE;5;69%;44%;4 Helena, MT;57;43;62;43;Mostly cloudy;WNW;3;64%;67%;2 Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;75;Windy;ENE;20;52%;64%;7 Houston, TX;89;65;89;66;Sunshine;S;4;61%;0%;6 Indianapolis, IN;74;63;76;60;A thunderstorm;S;6;76%;59%;1 Jackson, MS;88;62;88;64;Sunny and warm;SSE;2;59%;2%;5 Jacksonville, FL;89;74;85;69;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;81%;86%;2 Juneau, AK;44;41;47;41;Rain, chilly;S;9;90%;97%;0 Kansas City, MO;77;63;86;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;57%;10%;4 Knoxville, TN;83;65;77;61;Thunderstorms;SSW;4;78%;69%;4 Las Vegas, NV;84;71;75;56;A t-storm in spots;WSW;13;32%;40%;3 Lexington, KY;74;63;75;59;A stray shower;SSW;5;77%;49%;3 Little Rock, AR;84;61;89;66;Lots of sun, warm;SSW;6;55%;11%;5 Long Beach, CA;70;64;71;56;A little a.m. rain;SW;9;62%;58%;1 Los Angeles, CA;70;62;69;54;A little a.m. rain;S;6;62%;55%;2 Louisville, KY;77;65;78;62;A morning shower;S;5;72%;56%;3 Madison, WI;67;62;72;59;Fog in the morning;SW;5;80%;69%;1 Memphis, TN;83;65;87;69;Sunny;S;6;56%;10%;5 Miami, FL;88;80;87;77;Humid with a t-storm;ENE;8;71%;63%;5 Milwaukee, WI;68;63;72;62;A couple of showers;WSW;5;81%;68%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;60;75;60;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;4;76%;44%;2 Mobile, AL;86;70;87;68;Mostly sunny;N;6;63%;2%;6 Montgomery, AL;82;67;80;64;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;67%;8%;5 Mt. Washington, NH;54;42;50;37;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;72%;55%;4 Nashville, TN;77;61;82;61;Nice with some sun;SSE;4;66%;18%;5 New Orleans, LA;86;72;87;70;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;61%;0%;6 New York, NY;73;62;76;60;Clouds breaking;E;5;67%;44%;4 Newark, NJ;74;61;76;61;Clouds breaking;E;5;64%;28%;3 Norfolk, VA;76;69;77;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;ENE;8;74%;67%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;88;68;94;70;Record-tying heat;S;15;42%;3%;5 Olympia, WA;59;40;59;43;Turning cloudy;SSE;3;68%;24%;2 Omaha, NE;77;58;85;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;63%;15%;4 Orlando, FL;93;76;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;W;4;78%;81%;4 Philadelphia, PA;76;61;78;63;Clouds and sun;E;4;67%;22%;3 Phoenix, AZ;92;69;90;67;Mostly cloudy;W;6;29%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;80;63;79;64;A couple of showers;SE;4;70%;90%;1 Portland, ME;67;53;67;52;Mostly sunny;E;9;72%;9%;4 Portland, OR;59;41;60;45;Increasing clouds;ENE;4;68%;17%;3 Providence, RI;73;54;72;56;Fog in the morning;NE;7;66%;27%;4 Raleigh, NC;79;68;79;65;Showers around;ENE;6;78%;94%;1 Reno, NV;66;44;55;34;A t-storm in spots;W;9;62%;43%;2 Richmond, VA;75;63;77;63;Mostly cloudy;E;5;73%;66%;2 Roswell, NM;92;56;93;58;Very warm;WSW;8;28%;0%;5 Sacramento, CA;73;54;67;48;Clouds breaking;S;8;58%;18%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;72;57;63;51;A shower or two;SSE;14;60%;84%;1 San Antonio, TX;92;63;92;63;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;52%;3%;6 San Diego, CA;71;67;68;61;A little a.m. rain;NW;7;66%;64%;2 San Francisco, CA;62;57;66;58;Breezy in the p.m.;W;15;56%;30%;4 Savannah, GA;84;71;82;68;Thunderstorms;NW;2;87%;84%;2 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;44;59;46;Turning cloudy;S;4;64%;15%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;76;58;82;61;Very warm;SSE;9;64%;14%;4 Spokane, WA;60;33;62;36;Mostly sunny;SW;2;53%;2%;3 Springfield, IL;74;59;77;60;Fog in the morning;ESE;4;75%;36%;4 St. Louis, MO;75;60;82;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;64%;33%;4 Tampa, FL;92;76;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;N;4;81%;81%;5 Toledo, OH;74;63;76;60;A shower and t-storm;SSE;2;85%;71%;1 Tucson, AZ;92;62;92;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;25%;0%;5 Tulsa, OK;88;68;96;73;Near-record heat;SSW;11;47%;11%;5 Vero Beach, FL;92;74;88;72;Humid with a t-storm;SW;4;80%;72%;5 Washington, DC;77;63;79;64;Clouds breaking;ESE;5;68%;22%;3 Wichita, KS;82;60;88;69;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;52%;4%;4 Wilmington, DE;75;61;78;63;Clouds and sun;E;4;72%;19%;4