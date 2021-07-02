US Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;66;57;62;56;A couple of showers;WSW;5;85%;89%;3

Albuquerque, NM;88;68;88;70;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;52%;34%;11

Anchorage, AK;66;50;60;50;A couple of showers;W;7;72%;68%;2

Asheville, NC;78;56;76;55;Sunny and less humid;NW;7;54%;1%;12

Atlanta, GA;78;64;84;62;Sunshine, less humid;NW;5;55%;3%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;74;65;72;62;A shower;NNW;9;75%;68%;5

Austin, TX;94;77;88;74;A shower and t-storm;N;1;75%;86%;3

Baltimore, MD;80;61;78;62;A shower;NW;9;61%;62%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;88;75;86;73;A shower and t-storm;WNW;6;76%;71%;3

Billings, MT;102;72;103;69;Very hot;SW;7;27%;23%;8

Birmingham, AL;81;67;84;64;Mostly sunny;N;6;48%;1%;12

Bismarck, ND;96;75;103;71;Sunshine, very hot;WNW;11;37%;33%;9

Boise, ID;102;74;103;73;Very hot;ESE;6;23%;4%;10

Boston, MA;66;63;65;60;Thunderstorms;NNW;9;75%;88%;3

Bridgeport, CT;75;60;65;58;Showers/thunderstorm;NNW;9;80%;89%;3

Buffalo, NY;70;63;76;62;A couple of showers;SW;8;62%;72%;9

Burlington, VT;67;58;68;58;Showers around;SE;4;77%;89%;6

Caribou, ME;60;47;64;49;Mostly cloudy, cool;ENE;7;66%;65%;3

Casper, WY;91;60;91;58;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;30%;19%;11

Charleston, SC;83;72;84;69;Couple of t-storms;SSE;6;70%;64%;9

Charleston, WV;76;54;80;59;Abundant sunshine;SW;5;61%;13%;11

Charlotte, NC;81;63;84;62;Mostly sunny;N;6;47%;0%;11

Cheyenne, WY;80;60;85;61;Mostly cloudy;W;9;42%;30%;9

Chicago, IL;69;59;86;72;Sunny and warmer;W;8;49%;1%;10

Cleveland, OH;71;66;77;71;Clouds and sun;S;9;56%;25%;10

Columbia, SC;81;67;86;62;Mostly sunny;E;5;50%;2%;12

Columbus, OH;75;57;82;67;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;51%;26%;11

Concord, NH;60;54;61;53;Some sun, a downpour;NNE;7;88%;80%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;75;88;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;61%;41%;9

Denver, CO;84;61;92;63;Turning out cloudy;S;6;39%;30%;12

Des Moines, IA;88;65;89;68;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;55%;8%;11

Detroit, MI;76;55;84;66;Partly sunny;SW;6;53%;29%;10

Dodge City, KS;86;66;88;69;Partly sunny;SSE;12;58%;44%;8

Duluth, MN;85;65;90;71;Sunny and hot;SSW;8;46%;6%;9

El Paso, TX;86;73;91;76;A t-storm around;SE;7;49%;55%;13

Fairbanks, AK;85;60;71;54;Cooler but pleasant;WSW;6;54%;42%;2

Fargo, ND;93;69;95;72;Record-tying heat;SSE;11;44%;45%;9

Grand Junction, CO;95;67;97;69;Mostly sunny;N;9;23%;1%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;77;55;84;68;Partly sunny, nice;W;10;62%;6%;10

Hartford, CT;73;60;63;57;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;79%;89%;3

Helena, MT;94;64;97;63;Hot;W;7;31%;3%;8

Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;75;Breezy;ENE;19;56%;78%;13

Houston, TX;94;78;83;76;A t-storm or two;SSW;5;81%;81%;3

Indianapolis, IN;75;56;81;68;Sunny, low humidity;WSW;6;54%;3%;11

Jackson, MS;81;67;89;66;Clouds and sun;N;5;57%;2%;12

Jacksonville, FL;84;75;84;75;A shower and t-storm;SW;9;79%;79%;5

Juneau, AK;63;51;65;50;Partly sunny;SE;7;68%;14%;4

Kansas City, MO;86;70;88;70;Sunny and nice;SE;3;60%;11%;11

Knoxville, TN;84;57;81;59;Sunny and less humid;N;5;53%;0%;11

Las Vegas, NV;109;87;105;89;Mostly sunny;W;7;16%;1%;12

Lexington, KY;76;54;78;60;Sunny and less humid;W;6;63%;2%;11

Little Rock, AR;85;64;86;62;Sunny and less humid;ENE;7;49%;1%;11

Long Beach, CA;79;63;78;62;Partly sunny;SSW;7;66%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;83;66;84;65;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;79;57;82;63;Sunny, low humidity;W;6;55%;2%;11

Madison, WI;78;62;89;70;Sunny and warmer;W;8;47%;1%;10

Memphis, TN;84;64;84;64;Sunny, low humidity;NNE;9;50%;0%;11

Miami, FL;85;77;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;74%;52%;13

Milwaukee, WI;71;61;92;73;Hot;W;13;46%;1%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;67;92;74;Hot with sunshine;S;8;40%;8%;10

Mobile, AL;90;75;89;76;A shower and t-storm;NW;6;69%;70%;3

Montgomery, AL;80;69;84;64;Turning sunny;N;5;60%;9%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;44;39;45;38;A couple of showers;E;18;98%;85%;6

Nashville, TN;84;60;85;62;Sunny, low humidity;N;7;46%;0%;11

New Orleans, LA;89;77;83;77;A shower and t-storm;WSW;7;77%;78%;3

New York, NY;78;62;67;61;Showers/thunderstorm;NNW;8;84%;87%;3

Newark, NJ;79;63;68;60;Showers/thunderstorm;NNW;7;82%;88%;3

Norfolk, VA;77;67;80;65;Partial sunshine;WNW;8;54%;8%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;81;66;85;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;64%;11%;12

Olympia, WA;81;54;83;54;Partly sunny;SW;5;62%;4%;9

Omaha, NE;90;66;92;70;Sunny and very warm;S;7;50%;7%;11

Orlando, FL;88;77;84;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;11;82%;80%;3

Philadelphia, PA;78;64;74;62;Cooler with a shower;NNW;7;69%;68%;3

Phoenix, AZ;104;90;106;90;Partly sunny;WSW;7;34%;44%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;71;58;79;61;Warmer with a shower;WSW;7;55%;64%;9

Portland, ME;61;57;63;56;A couple of showers;NNW;9;76%;92%;3

Portland, OR;85;59;88;58;Very warm;N;6;45%;6%;9

Providence, RI;68;61;63;57;Thunderstorms;NNW;9;81%;89%;3

Raleigh, NC;78;64;82;63;Mostly sunny;W;6;52%;0%;11

Reno, NV;93;65;93;67;Partly sunny;WNW;6;27%;36%;12

Richmond, VA;77;59;79;61;Partly sunny;W;7;57%;1%;10

Roswell, NM;81;69;86;70;A t-storm around;S;7;69%;55%;6

Sacramento, CA;92;58;92;58;Sunny and warm;S;8;45%;7%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;95;74;100;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;20%;2%;11

San Antonio, TX;96;78;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;63%;71%;4

San Diego, CA;71;63;71;63;Partly sunny;W;6;74%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;69;61;71;62;Partly sunny;WSW;11;60%;9%;10

Savannah, GA;86;72;86;72;A shower and t-storm;SSW;4;78%;69%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;60;82;59;Mostly sunny;SW;6;59%;4%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;91;65;93;71;Sunlit, breezy, hot;S;13;42%;22%;10

Spokane, WA;96;67;97;67;Hazy and very hot;SSE;6;24%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;79;56;83;63;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;3;60%;0%;11

St. Louis, MO;80;59;84;63;Sunny and less humid;SE;5;55%;2%;11

Tampa, FL;84;78;85;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;8;83%;76%;6

Toledo, OH;74;55;81;67;Partly sunny;W;5;54%;18%;10

Tucson, AZ;94;81;96;80;A t-storm around;S;7;47%;55%;7

Tulsa, OK;88;65;89;67;Nice with sunshine;SE;5;60%;9%;11

Vero Beach, FL;91;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;9;77%;59%;6

Washington, DC;79;59;77;60;An afternoon shower;NW;7;60%;50%;4

Wichita, KS;83;62;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;57%;6%;11

Wilmington, DE;78;60;74;59;A shower;NW;8;72%;67%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather