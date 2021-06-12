US Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;77;59;80;61;A morning shower;S;7;55%;82%;8 Albuquerque, NM;95;68;99;70;Hot;S;6;19%;5%;12 Anchorage, AK;66;49;63;49;Partly sunny;W;9;59%;7%;5 Asheville, NC;76;64;82;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;4;69%;48%;12 Atlanta, GA;86;67;87;69;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;67%;30%;11 Atlantic City, NJ;71;64;70;64;Clouds and sun;S;8;74%;68%;6 Austin, TX;96;75;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;0;56%;9%;12 Baltimore, MD;76;66;80;67;Mostly cloudy;S;7;69%;67%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;93;76;96;75;A stray thunderstorm;WNW;6;66%;73%;7 Billings, MT;89;57;94;64;Sunshine and hot;E;8;32%;7%;10 Birmingham, AL;86;73;91;74;Humid;NNW;6;59%;29%;12 Bismarck, ND;88;61;89;61;Sunlit and very warm;ENE;10;36%;1%;9 Boise, ID;84;64;98;67;Hot;NE;7;25%;2%;10 Boston, MA;72;59;82;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;50%;71%;10 Bridgeport, CT;72;57;77;62;Clouds and sun;S;8;63%;71%;7 Buffalo, NY;80;63;74;60;Not as warm;W;8;68%;50%;6 Burlington, VT;80;59;82;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;42%;67%;7 Caribou, ME;74;45;73;49;Clouding up;E;5;36%;21%;9 Casper, WY;90;49;93;55;Hot;ESE;7;21%;6%;11 Charleston, SC;83;72;80;71;A shower and t-storm;SW;7;86%;78%;5 Charleston, WV;87;66;86;65;Humid with a t-storm;NW;5;74%;71%;9 Charlotte, NC;82;68;89;70;A t-storm around;SSE;6;60%;45%;7 Cheyenne, WY;84;57;87;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;8;34%;16%;9 Chicago, IL;85;68;80;70;Mostly sunny;S;7;46%;7%;10 Cleveland, OH;77;69;79;68;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;6;70%;59%;8 Columbia, SC;90;69;85;69;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;73%;32%;4 Columbus, OH;90;69;86;62;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;64%;57%;8 Concord, NH;77;52;83;59;Inc. clouds;SSW;5;48%;71%;10 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;78;97;78;Mostly sunny;NW;6;59%;44%;12 Denver, CO;92;62;94;63;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;28%;11%;12 Des Moines, IA;87;62;92;67;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;37%;4%;11 Detroit, MI;85;68;85;63;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;54%;62%;10 Dodge City, KS;90;69;91;68;Very warm;SE;11;67%;69%;12 Duluth, MN;83;57;80;55;Partly sunny, warm;W;8;49%;15%;8 El Paso, TX;106;82;105;78;Hot;ESE;8;16%;4%;13 Fairbanks, AK;74;55;74;55;Partly sunny;SE;6;46%;32%;3 Fargo, ND;83;63;88;56;Breezy in the p.m.;N;13;40%;3%;9 Grand Junction, CO;94;61;102;65;Hot;WSW;10;7%;0%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;88;63;85;61;Mostly sunny;W;8;50%;62%;10 Hartford, CT;75;56;81;60;Partly sunny;S;8;58%;67%;10 Helena, MT;81;51;92;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;34%;15%;10 Honolulu, HI;86;73;86;73;Sunshine, a shower;NE;14;52%;50%;13 Houston, TX;95;77;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;61%;51%;12 Indianapolis, IN;94;72;88;63;Partly sunny;N;8;53%;10%;11 Jackson, MS;92;75;92;75;Humid with a t-storm;NNW;5;68%;55%;9 Jacksonville, FL;94;74;88;72;A shower and t-storm;SSE;8;78%;80%;4 Juneau, AK;57;48;65;48;Milder;ESE;6;64%;33%;3 Kansas City, MO;90;66;91;67;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;4;40%;0%;11 Knoxville, TN;88;66;91;70;A t-storm in spots;NNW;4;64%;64%;11 Las Vegas, NV;103;78;109;82;Hot, becoming breezy;WNW;10;5%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;86;68;86;64;Humid with a t-storm;N;6;74%;55%;11 Little Rock, AR;94;77;94;71;Some sun, a t-storm;NNE;7;55%;51%;8 Long Beach, CA;81;61;79;62;Partly sunny;SSW;7;57%;1%;11 Los Angeles, CA;84;64;87;68;Mostly sunny;S;6;44%;2%;12 Louisville, KY;94;73;91;64;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;61%;56%;10 Madison, WI;86;64;89;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;38%;10%;10 Memphis, TN;93;74;91;72;Humid with a t-storm;NNE;7;70%;51%;8 Miami, FL;87;78;88;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;71%;66%;10 Milwaukee, WI;80;65;85;64;Sunny and less humid;S;8;44%;19%;10 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;66;94;65;Hot, becoming breezy;NNE;10;33%;0%;10 Mobile, AL;92;77;93;77;A thunderstorm;W;6;71%;77%;9 Montgomery, AL;94;71;89;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;ENE;5;65%;27%;9 Mt. Washington, NH;52;42;53;43;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;19;59%;61%;10 Nashville, TN;92;71;89;69;Humid with a t-storm;NNW;6;66%;53%;9 New Orleans, LA;93;79;94;79;A stray thunderstorm;WSW;7;62%;73%;5 New York, NY;71;62;75;64;Clouds and sun;S;7;67%;70%;5 Newark, NJ;69;60;76;63;Partly sunny;S;6;70%;72%;5 Norfolk, VA;73;66;80;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;65%;9%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;91;73;92;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;66%;4%;11 Olympia, WA;74;58;66;55;Rain, not as warm;S;3;88%;89%;2 Omaha, NE;89;61;94;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;38%;5%;11 Orlando, FL;96;78;91;77;A shower and t-storm;WSW;12;69%;81%;8 Philadelphia, PA;78;62;78;64;Inc. clouds;S;6;64%;70%;5 Phoenix, AZ;110;78;113;82;Hot;W;7;6%;0%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;84;68;84;61;A strong t-storm;NNW;6;69%;66%;6 Portland, ME;68;56;74;60;Mostly sunny;S;8;54%;64%;10 Portland, OR;78;63;74;60;A couple of showers;WSW;5;73%;87%;2 Providence, RI;72;55;82;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;8;56%;69%;10 Raleigh, NC;78;66;85;67;Warmer;SE;6;66%;13%;9 Reno, NV;86;55;86;55;Breezy in the p.m.;W;10;28%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;74;64;85;67;Warmer;SE;5;61%;29%;8 Roswell, NM;102;72;103;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;11;27%;21%;12 Sacramento, CA;91;61;87;61;Mostly sunny;SW;8;45%;3%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;90;65;101;73;Scorching sunshine;ESE;9;13%;0%;11 San Antonio, TX;95;74;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;5;56%;4%;12 San Diego, CA;69;59;73;62;Partly sunny;NW;7;61%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;74;59;68;59;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;16;77%;30%;10 Savannah, GA;89;72;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;82%;81%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;59;68;57;Cloudy with showers;SE;5;84%;89%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;88;61;95;65;Sunny and hot;NNW;10;37%;23%;10 Spokane, WA;74;56;89;61;Very warm;NNW;4;39%;43%;9 Springfield, IL;95;69;90;67;Mostly sunny;W;9;41%;1%;11 St. Louis, MO;97;72;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;N;7;44%;2%;11 Tampa, FL;90;78;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;SW;8;71%;71%;10 Toledo, OH;84;68;86;61;Sunshine, less humid;N;5;54%;25%;11 Tucson, AZ;109;77;112;79;Very hot;WNW;7;5%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;93;74;93;67;Very warm and humid;NE;7;59%;1%;11 Vero Beach, FL;93;73;92;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;72%;66%;11 Washington, DC;77;65;82;67;Partly sunny;SSE;6;66%;69%;6 Wichita, KS;89;64;91;64;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;60%;4%;11 Wilmington, DE;77;62;77;63;Becoming cloudy;SSE;7;68%;71%;5