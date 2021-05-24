US Forecast for Tuesday, May 25, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;73;52;78;62;Partly sunny;SSE;10;55%;21%;5 Albuquerque, NM;82;53;84;57;Sunshine;ESE;5;11%;0%;12 Anchorage, AK;64;47;66;48;Mostly sunny;S;5;49%;3%;5 Asheville, NC;85;60;83;63;A t-storm around;SE;5;59%;64%;11 Atlanta, GA;89;66;88;69;Warm with some sun;SW;5;51%;14%;11 Atlantic City, NJ;64;59;69;62;Clouds and sun;SSW;11;59%;29%;5 Austin, TX;79;71;82;72;A shower and t-storm;S;5;75%;78%;6 Baltimore, MD;68;57;74;66;Clouds and sun;S;7;73%;36%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;84;68;85;68;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;64%;25%;11 Billings, MT;69;51;69;46;Nice with some sun;ENE;11;40%;71%;5 Birmingham, AL;89;67;91;67;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;50%;15%;11 Bismarck, ND;79;54;69;41;Windy, not as warm;NNW;19;48%;32%;5 Boise, ID;67;49;62;45;A shower;WNW;6;73%;75%;4 Boston, MA;68;52;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;SW;13;43%;26%;10 Bridgeport, CT;67;52;72;61;Partly sunny;SSW;9;52%;24%;5 Buffalo, NY;75;65;79;71;A t-storm around;SSW;12;61%;66%;7 Burlington, VT;71;57;82;68;Breezy;S;15;43%;36%;5 Caribou, ME;64;45;76;64;Showers around;SW;15;42%;85%;5 Casper, WY;66;41;71;41;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;14;29%;8%;10 Charleston, SC;88;70;86;70;Warm with some sun;SSW;8;56%;7%;11 Charleston, WV;86;63;93;66;Hot;SSE;5;57%;44%;7 Charlotte, NC;92;68;90;68;Very warm;SE;5;55%;55%;9 Cheyenne, WY;67;42;68;47;Partly sunny;S;12;33%;14%;11 Chicago, IL;87;71;81;68;Warm with some sun;SW;16;55%;71%;5 Cleveland, OH;72;69;84;73;Warmer with some sun;SW;12;54%;29%;9 Columbia, SC;94;69;94;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;4;47%;25%;9 Columbus, OH;84;65;89;69;Warm with some sun;SSW;8;48%;32%;9 Concord, NH;71;47;80;59;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;11;42%;10%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;69;83;72;Thunderstorms;S;11;77%;79%;4 Denver, CO;74;47;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;30%;16%;11 Des Moines, IA;81;66;77;61;A strong t-storm;SSW;13;77%;72%;3 Detroit, MI;80;66;90;69;A t-storm around;SW;13;50%;64%;7 Dodge City, KS;77;62;84;60;A strong t-storm;NNE;10;66%;51%;11 Duluth, MN;51;51;80;47;Breezy and warmer;W;14;44%;33%;8 El Paso, TX;94;63;95;65;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;9%;0%;12 Fairbanks, AK;69;47;68;44;Mostly sunny;NE;8;30%;2%;5 Fargo, ND;87;59;80;37;Windy;NW;20;38%;32%;6 Grand Junction, CO;72;45;80;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;7;16%;0%;11 Grand Rapids, MI;85;67;85;64;A t-storm around;SW;14;55%;89%;6 Hartford, CT;71;49;76;61;Nice with some sun;SSW;10;49%;15%;8 Helena, MT;59;45;64;46;A passing shower;NW;6;49%;86%;6 Honolulu, HI;86;74;86;73;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;58%;33%;13 Houston, TX;77;72;80;73;A shower and t-storm;SE;9;82%;71%;5 Indianapolis, IN;87;67;86;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;8;53%;57%;5 Jackson, MS;88;65;87;68;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;58%;14%;11 Jacksonville, FL;90;64;91;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;48%;7%;12 Juneau, AK;56;43;56;43;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;7;70%;82%;2 Kansas City, MO;80;67;78;66;A strong t-storm;SSW;11;72%;78%;4 Knoxville, TN;90;64;91;66;Hot;SSE;5;55%;53%;10 Las Vegas, NV;86;68;94;71;Sunny;WSW;9;8%;0%;11 Lexington, KY;87;62;89;68;Very warm;SSW;7;58%;53%;10 Little Rock, AR;86;66;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;62%;66%;7 Long Beach, CA;86;60;78;60;Partly sunny;S;6;49%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;87;64;84;63;Mostly sunny;S;7;39%;1%;11 Louisville, KY;91;66;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;8;50%;54%;11 Madison, WI;82;70;78;68;A t-storm around;SW;14;63%;73%;3 Memphis, TN;88;70;88;72;Sunshine and warm;SSW;9;51%;44%;11 Miami, FL;83;76;83;76;Mostly sunny;E;12;53%;6%;12 Milwaukee, WI;79;69;84;67;Cloudy and warm;SW;17;53%;54%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;67;84;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;WNW;14;53%;23%;7 Mobile, AL;87;66;86;68;Sunny;SSW;7;56%;9%;12 Montgomery, AL;90;67;89;64;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;5;52%;11%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;43;34;55;49;Very windy;WSW;35;67%;24%;5 Nashville, TN;88;64;90;67;Very warm;SSW;6;54%;38%;11 New Orleans, LA;84;71;85;71;Partly sunny;SSE;8;61%;33%;12 New York, NY;67;57;73;64;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;9;48%;28%;5 Newark, NJ;66;55;77;64;Periods of sun;SSW;7;46%;30%;5 Norfolk, VA;72;62;79;68;Warmer, more humid;SSE;7;65%;38%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;70;67;79;69;A strong t-storm;S;13;77%;66%;3 Olympia, WA;59;47;62;43;A passing shower;SW;8;71%;61%;4 Omaha, NE;84;68;79;58;A strong t-storm;SSW;10;75%;64%;3 Orlando, FL;90;67;92;69;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;51%;5%;12 Philadelphia, PA;69;57;76;65;Partly sunny;S;7;51%;33%;5 Phoenix, AZ;94;67;98;73;Sunny;WSW;6;8%;0%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;77;64;89;68;A t-storm around;SSW;7;54%;66%;9 Portland, ME;60;53;69;62;Breezy with some sun;SSW;15;56%;26%;9 Portland, OR;63;51;63;48;A shower;NW;6;69%;64%;4 Providence, RI;68;47;71;60;Partly sunny;SSW;10;48%;8%;10 Raleigh, NC;91;66;85;68;A t-storm around;SSE;5;71%;55%;4 Reno, NV;72;48;69;43;Partly sunny, cool;W;11;25%;0%;11 Richmond, VA;78;58;82;69;More humid;S;6;66%;39%;5 Roswell, NM;91;60;96;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;28%;5%;12 Sacramento, CA;86;57;83;53;Mostly sunny;SW;6;36%;2%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;68;51;78;54;Clouds and sun;NE;11;25%;4%;10 San Antonio, TX;83;73;84;74;Humid with a t-storm;SE;8;78%;78%;4 San Diego, CA;72;59;74;60;Partly sunny;SSW;7;62%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;63;54;64;51;Clouds, then sun;WSW;15;60%;2%;10 Savannah, GA;92;65;92;67;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;46%;8%;12 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;50;63;48;A passing shower;SW;9;72%;64%;4 Sioux Falls, SD;79;62;82;53;Sunshine and breezy;NNW;14;45%;10%;10 Spokane, WA;69;49;66;48;A shower in spots;SE;7;54%;56%;4 Springfield, IL;87;68;82;66;A t-storm around;SW;14;62%;77%;7 St. Louis, MO;88;68;86;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;8;54%;72%;6 Tampa, FL;90;71;92;71;Mostly sunny;E;6;50%;8%;12 Toledo, OH;79;65;88;68;Breezy;SW;13;47%;53%;7 Tucson, AZ;91;61;96;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;6%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;77;69;80;71;A thunderstorm;S;9;75%;64%;3 Vero Beach, FL;82;68;85;70;Sunny and nice;ESE;9;58%;4%;12 Washington, DC;68;58;78;69;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;67%;34%;5 Wichita, KS;72;66;81;65;A strong t-storm;S;10;73%;78%;3 Wilmington, DE;69;58;75;65;Periods of sun;S;8;53%;34%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather