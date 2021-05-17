US Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;79;53;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;9;48%;17%;9 Albuquerque, NM;76;52;70;53;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;9;29%;33%;7 Anchorage, AK;56;43;59;44;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;52%;23%;5 Asheville, NC;73;58;73;58;A t-storm around;SE;6;60%;49%;4 Atlanta, GA;80;61;77;60;A shower or two;ESE;7;59%;62%;9 Atlantic City, NJ;74;56;72;60;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;54%;1%;10 Austin, TX;81;74;83;71;Humid with t-storms;SE;13;78%;90%;4 Baltimore, MD;76;53;79;57;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;5;44%;3%;10 Baton Rouge, LA;77;72;80;73;A t-storm or two;ESE;10;81%;83%;6 Billings, MT;82;56;85;49;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;8;36%;22%;9 Birmingham, AL;80;67;78;66;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;60%;30%;4 Bismarck, ND;80;57;82;62;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;15;50%;16%;7 Boise, ID;88;56;73;45;Cooler with sunshine;NW;10;29%;0%;9 Boston, MA;73;59;80;62;An afternoon shower;WNW;9;42%;64%;9 Bridgeport, CT;74;54;78;57;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;43%;5%;10 Buffalo, NY;70;52;70;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;52%;1%;9 Burlington, VT;79;55;79;54;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;7;38%;21%;5 Caribou, ME;72;50;69;44;An afternoon shower;N;10;53%;57%;5 Casper, WY;71;42;77;44;Partly sunny;SSE;7;42%;12%;10 Charleston, SC;77;63;77;64;Clouds and sun;E;9;66%;31%;6 Charleston, WV;67;56;79;58;Warmer;ESE;4;61%;43%;4 Charlotte, NC;79;60;78;58;Partly sunny;ENE;5;56%;36%;5 Cheyenne, WY;56;47;60;48;A t-storm around;S;9;70%;64%;3 Chicago, IL;64;57;64;63;Showers;SSE;12;79%;100%;2 Cleveland, OH;72;57;72;63;Clouds and sun;S;6;57%;11%;10 Columbia, SC;84;58;81;57;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;56%;33%;6 Columbus, OH;64;57;76;61;Warmer;ESE;6;57%;44%;5 Concord, NH;77;49;79;52;A stray p.m. shower;NNW;10;36%;41%;8 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;70;76;67;Thunderstorms;SSE;14;85%;88%;3 Denver, CO;66;48;65;48;A t-storm around;WSW;6;69%;64%;3 Des Moines, IA;66;59;71;62;Cloudy with a shower;SE;9;79%;73%;2 Detroit, MI;76;52;78;61;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;7;51%;26%;9 Dodge City, KS;71;57;70;56;A shower and t-storm;SE;11;87%;84%;3 Duluth, MN;84;51;69;53;Warm with sunshine;E;8;50%;35%;8 El Paso, TX;86;61;85;64;Sunshine and nice;WNW;11;19%;2%;12 Fairbanks, AK;61;38;62;43;Becoming cloudy;W;5;41%;62%;3 Fargo, ND;83;57;83;60;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;14;46%;24%;6 Grand Junction, CO;74;51;76;53;Cloudy;SE;7;39%;41%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;77;52;77;62;A shower in the p.m.;SE;8;57%;81%;6 Hartford, CT;79;53;80;57;An afternoon shower;WNW;7;42%;42%;9 Helena, MT;84;51;72;42;Increasingly windy;NW;14;36%;21%;8 Honolulu, HI;85;73;85;73;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;16;51%;64%;13 Houston, TX;82;76;85;75;A shower and t-storm;SE;15;80%;90%;4 Indianapolis, IN;69;62;72;63;Spotty showers;SE;8;70%;85%;3 Jackson, MS;74;67;81;68;A stray thunderstorm;SE;11;72%;66%;4 Jacksonville, FL;80;68;80;67;Partly sunny;ENE;11;60%;24%;11 Juneau, AK;54;36;60;40;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;55%;13%;5 Kansas City, MO;69;62;76;65;A stray thunderstorm;SE;7;73%;77%;2 Knoxville, TN;80;59;82;58;Mostly cloudy;E;4;54%;33%;5 Las Vegas, NV;88;70;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;16%;0%;11 Lexington, KY;73;61;79;61;Spotty showers;ESE;7;57%;70%;4 Little Rock, AR;75;65;80;67;A shower and t-storm;SSE;8;79%;82%;2 Long Beach, CA;69;59;70;59;Low clouds breaking;SE;6;66%;1%;10 Los Angeles, CA;70;59;74;60;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;51%;1%;10 Louisville, KY;77;65;82;66;Spotty showers;SE;8;51%;70%;3 Madison, WI;73;56;66;62;Spotty showers;SE;10;72%;86%;2 Memphis, TN;77;67;80;69;A stray thunderstorm;SE;13;69%;55%;3 Miami, FL;82;77;83;78;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;52%;55%;6 Milwaukee, WI;68;53;63;57;Showery;SSE;13;75%;91%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;57;72;62;A shower or two;ESE;11;59%;66%;6 Mobile, AL;81;70;81;70;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;69%;42%;4 Montgomery, AL;82;65;79;64;Partly sunny;ESE;8;61%;28%;7 Mt. Washington, NH;48;37;45;36;Very windy, some sun;WNW;32;80%;11%;4 Nashville, TN;78;65;81;67;A t-storm around;SE;8;52%;51%;3 New Orleans, LA;78;74;80;73;A t-storm or two;ESE;14;76%;74%;5 New York, NY;77;60;82;64;Sunshine, pleasant;W;8;37%;1%;10 Newark, NJ;78;56;79;60;Mostly sunny;W;8;39%;2%;10 Norfolk, VA;74;52;76;54;Some sun;SSE;6;56%;2%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;77;63;72;63;A shower and t-storm;SE;13;79%;87%;3 Olympia, WA;62;41;58;36;Spotty showers;SW;10;63%;72%;2 Omaha, NE;70;60;75;62;A shower or two;E;9;72%;82%;2 Orlando, FL;84;70;83;70;Breezy with a shower;E;14;58%;51%;8 Philadelphia, PA;77;54;80;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;38%;2%;10 Phoenix, AZ;89;69;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;25%;5%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;75;52;77;58;Clouds and sun;E;4;52%;4%;10 Portland, ME;64;51;72;56;An afternoon shower;NW;7;54%;40%;8 Portland, OR;64;46;61;42;A stray shower;NW;6;55%;58%;4 Providence, RI;76;54;79;58;An afternoon shower;W;8;41%;64%;9 Raleigh, NC;77;57;77;54;Clouds breaking;ESE;5;61%;32%;7 Reno, NV;77;49;75;48;Breezy in the p.m.;W;9;27%;0%;11 Richmond, VA;74;50;79;53;Partly sunny;SSE;4;53%;9%;10 Roswell, NM;89;55;81;59;Mostly cloudy;E;8;33%;30%;9 Sacramento, CA;79;52;83;48;Mostly sunny;S;7;40%;3%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;72;56;81;59;Mostly sunny;SE;8;31%;3%;10 San Antonio, TX;87;75;82;73;A shower and t-storm;SE;14;84%;90%;4 San Diego, CA;65;60;68;59;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;62%;3%;6 San Francisco, CA;60;52;62;49;Breezy in the p.m.;W;16;55%;4%;9 Savannah, GA;81;64;80;64;Partly sunny;E;10;63%;38%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;46;59;44;Spotty showers;ENE;14;57%;82%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;71;57;74;59;An afternoon shower;SE;11;65%;48%;3 Spokane, WA;81;51;62;39;Breezy and cooler;W;16;28%;13%;8 Springfield, IL;68;61;72;64;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;15;87%;75%;3 St. Louis, MO;73;61;72;64;A shower and t-storm;SSE;10;78%;81%;2 Tampa, FL;86;69;87;71;Partly sunny;ENE;10;55%;32%;8 Toledo, OH;72;52;75;60;Warm with some sun;SE;5;60%;44%;9 Tucson, AZ;84;64;89;67;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;22%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;79;64;75;66;A shower and t-storm;SE;8;76%;87%;3 Vero Beach, FL;84;72;82;74;Winds subsiding;E;17;63%;69%;8 Washington, DC;74;52;81;56;Partly sunny;SSW;5;46%;3%;8 Wichita, KS;74;62;72;63;A shower and t-storm;SSE;9;72%;88%;2 Wilmington, DE;75;51;80;56;Mostly sunny;SW;7;44%;1%;10