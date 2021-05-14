Skip to main content
US Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;75;44;73;48;Partly sunny;S;6;38%;24%;9

Albuquerque, NM;84;58;81;56;Sun and some clouds;SSE;8;27%;14%;12

Anchorage, AK;58;43;53;42;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;5;58%;67%;1

Asheville, NC;61;41;68;52;Partly sunny;ESE;5;53%;21%;11

Atlanta, GA;72;49;74;54;Sunshine and nice;SSE;5;50%;8%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;69;54;68;55;Partly sunny;S;8;53%;14%;10

Austin, TX;81;68;82;70;More humid;SSE;9;66%;66%;4

Baltimore, MD;73;50;75;52;Clouds and sun;WSW;3;39%;18%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;81;59;83;64;Partly sunny;ESE;8;57%;8%;11

Billings, MT;69;46;68;46;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;26%;5

Birmingham, AL;75;51;79;56;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;45%;7%;11

Bismarck, ND;74;43;79;49;Sun and clouds;SE;4;44%;13%;8

Boise, ID;80;53;83;53;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;36%;14%;9

Boston, MA;76;56;76;59;An afternoon shower;SSW;7;39%;51%;9

Bridgeport, CT;73;52;74;52;An afternoon shower;SW;6;39%;55%;9

Buffalo, NY;62;47;63;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;49%;18%;9

Burlington, VT;76;50;73;50;Partly sunny;SW;7;35%;29%;8

Caribou, ME;64;35;68;45;A shower or two;WSW;5;39%;74%;8

Casper, WY;66;41;65;43;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;59%;44%;3

Charleston, SC;73;54;75;57;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;47%;5%;11

Charleston, WV;70;41;72;49;Sun and some clouds;SE;3;49%;40%;10

Charlotte, NC;73;47;75;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;48%;5%;11

Cheyenne, WY;63;45;57;49;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;9;79%;72%;5

Chicago, IL;66;50;62;53;A passing shower;SSE;7;58%;80%;3

Cleveland, OH;65;51;67;55;Partly sunny;SE;7;48%;17%;9

Columbia, SC;74;45;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;47%;4%;11

Columbus, OH;69;46;71;51;Partly sunny;S;5;44%;59%;9

Concord, NH;76;44;76;47;An afternoon shower;N;5;32%;55%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;64;82;67;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;15;64%;63%;5

Denver, CO;71;48;66;50;A strong t-storm;S;7;65%;64%;6

Des Moines, IA;64;54;68;53;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;7;69%;57%;5

Detroit, MI;72;46;72;53;Increasing clouds;ESE;6;43%;64%;9

Dodge City, KS;78;55;75;58;A strong t-storm;SE;11;79%;74%;6

Duluth, MN;71;49;59;43;A shower or two;NNE;6;54%;61%;5

El Paso, TX;92;66;91;69;Mostly sunny;W;9;25%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;67;42;67;44;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;38%;66%;2

Fargo, ND;70;46;78;49;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;6;53%;2%;8

Grand Junction, CO;85;54;84;55;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;16%;3%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;73;44;69;53;Thickening clouds;ESE;7;53%;72%;8

Hartford, CT;76;50;79;53;Sunny intervals;SSW;6;33%;27%;9

Helena, MT;70;46;73;45;Periods of sun;ESE;5;42%;16%;9

Honolulu, HI;85;72;85;72;A shower or two;NE;17;51%;62%;11

Houston, TX;82;66;83;73;More humid;SE;11;61%;44%;6

Indianapolis, IN;70;49;70;55;Partial sunshine;SSE;7;46%;44%;9

Jackson, MS;78;56;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;53%;7%;11

Jacksonville, FL;75;62;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;12;47%;3%;11

Juneau, AK;48;43;51;41;Cool with rain;SW;10;80%;88%;1

Kansas City, MO;73;57;66;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;8;79%;92%;2

Knoxville, TN;72;45;75;55;Partly sunny;E;5;52%;23%;11

Las Vegas, NV;98;71;96;65;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;18;9%;1%;11

Lexington, KY;69;44;69;54;Partial sunshine;ESE;6;57%;44%;10

Little Rock, AR;75;50;81;62;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;52%;13%;7

Long Beach, CA;70;59;67;60;Morning mist;WSW;8;65%;82%;5

Los Angeles, CA;72;58;70;60;Low clouds breaking;SSW;7;61%;49%;6

Louisville, KY;73;47;74;56;Some sun, pleasant;ESE;6;48%;67%;10

Madison, WI;70;49;61;51;Cooler with a shower;SSW;9;62%;63%;2

Memphis, TN;75;54;79;64;Clouds and sun;SE;8;46%;15%;7

Miami, FL;82;74;84;76;Some sun, a shower;ENE;11;58%;81%;7

Milwaukee, WI;70;50;61;51;Cooler with a shower;SSE;10;53%;79%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;51;70;50;A stray shower;ESE;6;55%;42%;4

Mobile, AL;80;59;80;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;52%;5%;11

Montgomery, AL;75;51;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;52%;7%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;41;34;43;34;An afternoon shower;WNW;20;70%;60%;9

Nashville, TN;73;47;75;60;Clouds and sun, nice;E;5;48%;33%;7

New Orleans, LA;79;65;82;70;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;11;53%;6%;11

New York, NY;76;55;76;56;An afternoon shower;S;6;37%;55%;10

Newark, NJ;77;52;77;53;An afternoon shower;SSW;5;36%;57%;10

Norfolk, VA;73;45;74;47;Partly sunny;SSE;6;41%;0%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;76;62;80;66;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;15;62%;69%;5

Olympia, WA;76;44;77;46;Mostly sunny, warm;W;5;54%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;65;53;74;54;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;7;66%;59%;7

Orlando, FL;84;68;81;67;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;56%;31%;11

Philadelphia, PA;75;53;76;54;An afternoon shower;SSE;5;38%;51%;10

Phoenix, AZ;101;74;98;67;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;9%;2%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;70;45;70;50;Partly sunny;SE;4;46%;26%;9

Portland, ME;69;48;64;48;An afternoon shower;ENE;7;59%;55%;9

Portland, OR;80;51;82;52;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;7;44%;5%;8

Providence, RI;77;52;78;54;An afternoon shower;SW;6;34%;50%;9

Raleigh, NC;72;45;74;48;Mostly sunny;SE;4;49%;9%;11

Reno, NV;82;51;70;51;A shower and t-storm;WNW;8;43%;83%;10

Richmond, VA;71;44;75;48;Partly sunny;SE;4;44%;7%;10

Roswell, NM;88;61;84;59;A strong t-storm;SSE;9;48%;42%;12

Sacramento, CA;83;52;80;53;Sun and clouds;SW;6;50%;17%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;83;59;79;58;Clouds and sun;N;9;29%;31%;9

San Antonio, TX;84;70;82;72;A shower and t-storm;SE;11;75%;84%;4

San Diego, CA;67;60;65;60;Low clouds may break;WSW;7;59%;29%;4

San Francisco, CA;58;52;62;53;Misty in the morning;SW;9;64%;44%;5

Savannah, GA;75;54;78;56;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;9;44%;3%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;50;75;52;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;8;52%;3%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;67;49;76;53;Warmer;ESE;4;53%;28%;7

Spokane, WA;76;48;81;50;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;3;30%;0%;8

Springfield, IL;70;51;64;52;Showers around;SE;10;61%;78%;3

St. Louis, MO;71;52;68;56;Spotty showers;SE;7;56%;83%;3

Tampa, FL;88;68;87;69;Breezy and very warm;ENE;15;50%;9%;12

Toledo, OH;71;43;72;51;Turning cloudy;W;2;37%;64%;9

Tucson, AZ;97;71;95;63;Mostly sunny;S;8;10%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;78;60;81;67;A t-storm in spots;S;11;60%;73%;5

Vero Beach, FL;84;70;81;69;Windy with a shower;ENE;19;68%;84%;8

Washington, DC;72;49;76;53;Clouds and sun;S;4;42%;14%;10

Wichita, KS;72;59;73;62;A couple of t-storms;ESE;8;78%;84%;3

Wilmington, DE;74;49;75;50;An afternoon shower;SSE;5;44%;49%;10

