US Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;41;15;30;19;Sunny and colder;NW;15;28%;0%;4 Albuquerque, NM;50;33;62;37;Sunny;S;8;29%;6%;6 Anchorage, AK;21;14;23;14;A bit of snow;E;2;71%;69%;1 Asheville, NC;65;45;55;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;9;55%;84%;2 Atlanta, GA;78;57;66;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;10;61%;86%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;55;30;42;38;Cooler;NNW;14;22%;4%;5 Austin, TX;74;51;85;63;Warmer with sunshine;SSE;5;32%;3%;7 Baltimore, MD;59;27;47;35;Cooler;N;10;28%;55%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;82;69;80;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;10;70%;81%;5 Billings, MT;56;27;50;31;Cloudy;N;8;68%;33%;2 Birmingham, AL;81;62;76;62;Rain and a t-storm;S;11;68%;89%;2 Bismarck, ND;53;28;39;27;Cloudy and colder;SSE;8;77%;39%;1 Boise, ID;68;42;60;32;Clouds and sun;NW;9;50%;66%;3 Boston, MA;45;17;30;20;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;20;24%;0%;4 Bridgeport, CT;49;21;37;25;Breezy and colder;NNW;19;22%;0%;5 Buffalo, NY;38;19;35;29;Clouds and sun;E;9;35%;25%;4 Burlington, VT;33;9;22;11;Very cold;NW;15;37%;0%;4 Caribou, ME;23;2;12;-2;Frigid with some sun;NW;15;46%;2%;2 Casper, WY;30;17;37;25;Inc. clouds;SSW;12;74%;44%;2 Charleston, SC;71;57;62;58;Cooler;E;12;59%;80%;2 Charleston, WV;57;29;52;44;A p.m. shower or two;SE;5;43%;85%;2 Charlotte, NC;73;52;58;42;Cloudy and cooler;SE;8;36%;69%;2 Cheyenne, WY;29;14;30;26;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;10;97%;44%;1 Chicago, IL;45;31;38;35;Snow and sleet;ESE;18;57%;84%;1 Cleveland, OH;43;27;41;39;Breezy in the p.m.;E;14;44%;57%;4 Columbia, SC;76;56;63;47;Cooler;ESE;8;42%;63%;2 Columbus, OH;56;24;41;37;A little p.m. rain;ESE;14;47%;84%;2 Concord, NH;42;12;24;13;Winds subsiding;NW;17;28%;0%;4 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;52;80;58;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;16;28%;3%;6 Denver, CO;34;19;36;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;7;83%;38%;2 Des Moines, IA;47;32;35;30;A little a.m. snow;NE;16;87%;58%;1 Detroit, MI;50;21;38;29;Colder;E;10;44%;65%;4 Dodge City, KS;58;35;51;33;Mostly cloudy;ENE;15;75%;26%;1 Duluth, MN;35;25;34;30;Mostly cloudy;E;10;68%;35%;3 El Paso, TX;62;43;73;51;Warmer with some sun;WSW;11;21%;0%;7 Fairbanks, AK;12;-12;9;-10;Very cold;NW;4;57%;34%;1 Fargo, ND;49;28;38;30;Colder;SSE;11;64%;44%;2 Grand Junction, CO;44;30;53;33;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;53%;30%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;48;24;38;31;Breezy and colder;E;14;47%;63%;3 Hartford, CT;46;19;33;21;Sunshine and colder;NW;16;22%;0%;4 Helena, MT;56;30;53;34;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;55%;39%;3 Honolulu, HI;79;68;80;68;A shower or two;NE;5;72%;70%;6 Houston, TX;72;52;80;67;An afternoon shower;S;5;81%;62%;5 Indianapolis, IN;56;33;40;38;Rain, breezy, cooler;SE;16;62%;75%;1 Jackson, MS;80;65;80;64;Rain and a t-storm;S;10;63%;85%;2 Jacksonville, FL;84;59;78;63;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;67%;14%;5 Juneau, AK;27;21;37;32;On-and-off snow;ENE;14;78%;93%;1 Kansas City, MO;48;43;58;42;A p.m. shower or two;E;9;72%;81%;1 Knoxville, TN;64;49;72;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;7;57%;81%;2 Las Vegas, NV;69;50;65;41;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;14;36%;80%;3 Lexington, KY;53;35;48;46;Afternoon rain;SE;14;62%;90%;1 Little Rock, AR;71;46;71;48;Nice with sunshine;SW;10;52%;14%;6 Long Beach, CA;61;51;57;41;Spotty showers;WNW;18;62%;73%;4 Los Angeles, CA;64;51;59;43;Spotty showers;WNW;14;63%;73%;4 Louisville, KY;54;40;50;48;Periods of rain;SE;12;67%;85%;1 Madison, WI;47;29;31;29;Breezy, p.m. snow;E;15;63%;92%;1 Memphis, TN;76;61;74;53;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;10;54%;67%;5 Miami, FL;79;70;80;72;Partly sunny;E;9;60%;3%;8 Milwaukee, WI;42;29;38;33;Breezy, p.m. snow;ESE;18;55%;86%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;29;36;28;Colder with snow;ESE;16;59%;85%;1 Mobile, AL;75;66;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;79%;78%;2 Montgomery, AL;80;58;75;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;8;70%;85%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;5;-23;-10;-11;Windy and frigid;NW;54;87%;0%;5 Nashville, TN;63;53;68;54;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;11;73%;74%;2 New Orleans, LA;79;69;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;11;74%;78%;4 New York, NY;54;23;39;28;Breezy and colder;NNW;21;20%;0%;5 Newark, NJ;52;25;40;30;Breezy and cooler;NNW;17;20%;0%;5 Norfolk, VA;65;39;45;39;Turning cloudy;E;9;31%;73%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;69;46;68;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;14;46%;7%;6 Olympia, WA;49;28;48;25;A shower in the p.m.;W;4;62%;61%;2 Omaha, NE;46;35;43;32;Cloudy;ENE;13;81%;44%;1 Orlando, FL;83;62;86;65;Partly sunny;SSE;6;57%;4%;7 Philadelphia, PA;56;26;43;32;Cooler;NNW;13;21%;9%;5 Phoenix, AZ;69;48;74;44;Partly sunny;WSW;8;30%;19%;6 Pittsburgh, PA;51;21;44;37;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;28%;59%;4 Portland, ME;38;14;22;19;Winds subsiding;NW;19;31%;0%;4 Portland, OR;49;33;50;29;A passing shower;WSW;5;63%;66%;2 Providence, RI;46;16;31;18;Sunny and breezy;NW;16;22%;0%;4 Raleigh, NC;72;43;51;37;Cloudy;ESE;6;32%;71%;2 Reno, NV;57;31;38;26;A bit of snow;NW;10;67%;80%;2 Richmond, VA;65;32;49;32;Cooler;SE;6;28%;68%;5 Roswell, NM;62;40;75;45;Sunny and warmer;SW;9;23%;3%;6 Sacramento, CA;58;37;51;32;Spotty showers;N;6;77%;63%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;56;39;60;39;Cloudy;ESE;11;37%;21%;2 San Antonio, TX;75;47;81;64;Sunny;SSE;7;41%;2%;7 San Diego, CA;59;53;58;51;An afternoon shower;WNW;10;67%;69%;2 San Francisco, CA;59;46;56;42;Spotty showers;NW;15;56%;62%;2 Savannah, GA;83;59;71;61;Not as warm;SE;12;62%;41%;2 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;35;47;34;Cloudy;NE;6;65%;36%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;43;30;35;26;Colder with snow;E;14;83%;80%;1 Spokane, WA;62;41;49;33;Cooler;SSE;6;65%;33%;2 Springfield, IL;50;36;45;38;Rain, breezy, cooler;ESE;18;77%;75%;1 St. Louis, MO;53;44;57;45;A little a.m. rain;E;8;72%;82%;1 Tampa, FL;79;61;83;66;Partly sunny;ENE;6;67%;1%;7 Toledo, OH;52;23;38;29;Breezy and colder;E;14;48%;68%;4 Tucson, AZ;66;42;71;41;Sunshine and nice;S;6;26%;27%;7 Tulsa, OK;60;47;69;42;Partly sunny;WNW;11;52%;6%;5 Vero Beach, FL;79;58;82;63;Partly sunny;SE;8;68%;4%;7 Washington, DC;62;29;49;37;Cooler;SE;7;27%;55%;5 Wichita, KS;63;44;60;38;Mostly cloudy;NW;10;60%;26%;2 Wilmington, DE;57;27;45;33;Cooler;NNW;13;23%;14%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather