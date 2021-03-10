US Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;57;41;64;45;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;9;59%;44%;2 Albuquerque, NM;62;33;62;36;Windy in the p.m.;SSE;13;18%;0%;6 Anchorage, AK;32;12;17;2;Cloudy and very cold;N;9;55%;32%;1 Asheville, NC;71;45;69;46;Partly sunny, mild;S;7;43%;3%;5 Atlanta, GA;72;47;73;49;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;2%;6 Atlantic City, NJ;52;47;57;54;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;14;65%;26%;5 Austin, TX;81;66;80;67;A morning shower;SSE;11;57%;75%;2 Baltimore, MD;65;47;74;56;Clouds breaking;SW;9;40%;28%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;78;61;79;63;Decreasing clouds;SE;10;63%;9%;4 Billings, MT;48;23;47;26;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;49%;6%;4 Birmingham, AL;75;50;75;51;Decreasing clouds;S;9;52%;5%;5 Bismarck, ND;40;25;43;15;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;52%;2%;4 Boise, ID;56;29;57;28;Sunny;ENE;7;39%;1%;4 Boston, MA;47;41;66;54;Partly sunny;SSW;10;51%;20%;4 Bridgeport, CT;49;40;59;51;Clouds breaking;SW;7;59%;27%;4 Buffalo, NY;66;53;59;35;Showers around;WSW;16;68%;94%;1 Burlington, VT;51;43;58;40;Breezy;S;16;55%;66%;1 Caribou, ME;42;31;45;38;A thick cloud cover;S;8;70%;74%;1 Casper, WY;30;14;35;17;Variable cloudiness;N;7;62%;36%;4 Charleston, SC;70;47;66;51;Mostly sunny;SE;6;67%;0%;6 Charleston, WV;75;53;72;55;Mostly cloudy, mild;SW;8;43%;90%;3 Charlotte, NC;73;48;74;54;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;8;37%;2%;5 Cheyenne, WY;35;18;36;24;A morning flurry;ENE;8;64%;85%;2 Chicago, IL;67;54;59;37;Breezy;WNW;16;49%;28%;4 Cleveland, OH;69;57;63;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;21;65%;90%;1 Columbia, SC;75;41;75;50;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;47%;0%;5 Columbus, OH;70;58;67;43;A shower in the p.m.;SW;15;61%;92%;1 Concord, NH;51;34;62;48;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;55%;28%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;66;79;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;17;60%;44%;2 Denver, CO;51;26;48;30;Cloudy;N;7;59%;68%;2 Des Moines, IA;74;35;55;33;Cooler;NW;11;48%;4%;4 Detroit, MI;69;57;62;34;Warm with rain;WNW;13;73%;72%;1 Dodge City, KS;71;33;58;37;Partly sunny, cooler;E;15;44%;55%;5 Duluth, MN;42;31;43;17;A morning flurry;WNW;11;58%;52%;3 El Paso, TX;77;45;76;51;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;16%;0%;5 Fairbanks, AK;23;-2;-1;-21;Very cold;SW;6;74%;33%;1 Fargo, ND;36;31;47;21;Partly sunny;NNE;12;47%;4%;4 Grand Junction, CO;52;36;45;32;Rain, snow;E;10;45%;89%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;67;53;53;33;A little a.m. rain;W;15;72%;63%;2 Hartford, CT;54;38;65;52;Clouds breaking;SSW;8;55%;44%;4 Helena, MT;42;23;44;23;Mostly sunny;SW;4;52%;1%;4 Honolulu, HI;80;70;81;69;A few showers;NE;2;71%;74%;4 Houston, TX;76;67;79;67;Partly sunny;SE;11;67%;29%;3 Indianapolis, IN;70;60;65;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;15;71%;90%;1 Jackson, MS;77;59;80;60;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;10;52%;9%;3 Jacksonville, FL;72;52;74;54;Nice with sunshine;ENE;9;59%;2%;6 Juneau, AK;36;31;37;25;Snow and rain;ENE;9;72%;84%;1 Kansas City, MO;76;44;61;42;Cloudy and cooler;NE;9;39%;21%;2 Knoxville, TN;73;47;73;54;Periods of sun, warm;SSW;8;46%;26%;5 Las Vegas, NV;56;40;53;39;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNW;8;44%;66%;2 Lexington, KY;68;57;67;55;A shower in the p.m.;SW;15;57%;87%;1 Little Rock, AR;71;65;74;62;A shower or two;S;11;61%;67%;1 Long Beach, CA;60;45;57;43;A shower and t-storm;N;6;63%;70%;4 Los Angeles, CA;57;45;58;42;A shower and t-storm;WSW;6;72%;70%;4 Louisville, KY;71;62;68;55;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;14;56%;93%;1 Madison, WI;62;37;51;30;Clouds breaking;W;11;55%;7%;4 Memphis, TN;75;62;74;63;Winds subsiding;S;15;57%;39%;1 Miami, FL;75;69;76;70;Breezy with a shower;ENE;15;58%;84%;5 Milwaukee, WI;65;46;54;34;Breezy;W;16;48%;15%;4 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;35;49;28;Periods of sunshine;WSW;13;51%;5%;4 Mobile, AL;72;56;74;56;Partly sunny;SE;9;72%;4%;5 Montgomery, AL;77;47;74;48;Periods of sun, nice;S;6;53%;4%;6 Mt. Washington, NH;30;28;38;22;Very windy;WSW;41;88%;36%;1 Nashville, TN;72;59;74;60;Cloudy and warm;SSW;12;51%;36%;2 New Orleans, LA;76;63;79;62;Decreasing clouds;ESE;11;67%;28%;4 New York, NY;55;46;68;55;Some sun;SSW;8;48%;27%;4 Newark, NJ;54;42;70;58;Warmer;SSW;7;47%;28%;4 Norfolk, VA;75;49;74;55;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;11;41%;0%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;78;63;70;57;Decreasing clouds;NE;9;56%;55%;3 Olympia, WA;52;30;54;27;Partly sunny;WSW;3;66%;3%;4 Omaha, NE;75;33;55;32;Cooler;NNE;10;48%;3%;4 Orlando, FL;76;59;79;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;50%;0%;7 Philadelphia, PA;65;45;71;58;Clouds breaking;SSW;9;46%;27%;4 Phoenix, AZ;68;48;66;50;Periods of sun, cool;W;6;37%;66%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;71;57;68;48;A shower in the p.m.;SW;11;48%;86%;1 Portland, ME;42;39;51;47;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSW;8;70%;28%;4 Portland, OR;57;34;59;33;Periods of sun;N;5;59%;4%;4 Providence, RI;50;37;63;53;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;51%;27%;3 Raleigh, NC;75;46;74;52;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;9;40%;1%;5 Reno, NV;41;22;43;22;A snow shower, cold;NNW;8;56%;60%;2 Richmond, VA;76;51;74;57;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;11;34%;8%;5 Roswell, NM;79;39;77;47;Windy in the p.m.;SW;14;12%;0%;6 Sacramento, CA;54;39;57;34;Partly sunny;NW;6;68%;28%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;48;36;45;31;Sunshine, a shower;NNE;7;57%;75%;4 San Antonio, TX;83;66;79;68;A morning shower;SE;11;68%;75%;3 San Diego, CA;60;51;57;46;A shower and t-storm;SW;7;67%;82%;3 San Francisco, CA;55;43;58;44;Partly sunny;WNW;9;66%;28%;5 Savannah, GA;72;47;72;52;Partly sunny;ESE;6;59%;0%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;35;53;34;Partly sunny;SE;6;62%;3%;4 Sioux Falls, SD;39;29;47;26;Milder;W;10;62%;1%;4 Spokane, WA;50;26;52;27;Mostly sunny;S;4;48%;2%;4 Springfield, IL;70;57;59;37;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;10;74%;78%;1 St. Louis, MO;68;63;65;47;Rain and a t-storm;N;10;74%;89%;1 Tampa, FL;77;60;82;61;Mostly sunny;E;8;56%;0%;7 Toledo, OH;68;58;65;34;Breezy with rain;WNW;15;73%;76%;1 Tucson, AZ;69;42;68;44;Clouds and sun, cool;WSW;7;31%;27%;6 Tulsa, OK;76;67;69;54;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;8;69%;76%;1 Vero Beach, FL;76;62;77;62;Partly sunny, breezy;E;14;58%;6%;7 Washington, DC;71;54;75;60;Clouds breaking;SSW;9;42%;27%;4 Wichita, KS;78;45;59;45;Cooler;ENE;12;47%;29%;5 Wilmington, DE;65;44;70;57;Clouds breaking;SSW;10;47%;27%;4