US Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;30;14;25;14;Partial sunshine;SE;7;42%;61%;3 Albuquerque, NM;61;31;63;35;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;7;22%;0%;4 Anchorage, AK;14;0;10;-2;Very cold;NNE;5;73%;9%;1 Asheville, NC;38;22;46;37;Partial sunshine;SE;8;68%;27%;4 Atlanta, GA;49;32;56;46;Partly sunny;ESE;7;60%;27%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;42;22;34;30;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;48%;9%;3 Austin, TX;70;52;73;60;Mild with some sun;S;6;67%;5%;3 Baltimore, MD;41;18;34;25;Partly sunny;SE;4;47%;30%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;59;43;66;59;Low clouds;ESE;8;69%;57%;2 Billings, MT;3;-7;4;-9;A snow shower;ENE;7;73%;73%;1 Birmingham, AL;48;33;62;48;Periods of sun;SSE;7;58%;8%;4 Bismarck, ND;-3;-15;0;-13;Cloudy and frigid;WNW;7;57%;3%;1 Boise, ID;48;27;45;26;Partly sunny;ENE;6;52%;1%;3 Boston, MA;37;20;29;17;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;14;40%;23%;3 Bridgeport, CT;33;15;29;18;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;46%;25%;3 Buffalo, NY;23;10;22;20;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;59%;79%;1 Burlington, VT;30;7;21;9;Partial sunshine;SE;5;56%;25%;2 Caribou, ME;24;18;21;-2;Partly sunny;WNW;12;60%;8%;2 Casper, WY;9;-1;23;-3;Clouds and sun, cold;NNE;10;66%;4%;3 Charleston, SC;51;42;57;53;Thickening clouds;E;9;59%;27%;4 Charleston, WV;34;17;45;33;Not as cold;SSE;4;55%;26%;3 Charlotte, NC;52;27;52;42;Partly sunny;ESE;5;45%;5%;4 Cheyenne, WY;40;19;40;21;Periods of sun;S;12;35%;6%;3 Chicago, IL;10;1;17;9;Periods of snow;NW;4;62%;86%;1 Cleveland, OH;21;12;24;22;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;62%;80%;1 Columbia, SC;52;32;56;46;Partly sunny;E;5;48%;4%;4 Columbus, OH;18;11;29;27;Mostly cloudy, cold;NE;5;37%;79%;2 Concord, NH;27;15;26;7;Partly sunny;NW;10;47%;25%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;56;46;64;42;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;15;71%;3%;2 Denver, CO;55;23;52;23;Partly sunny;NNE;8;25%;3%;3 Des Moines, IA;1;-4;6;-7;A bit of snow;NNE;8;72%;88%;1 Detroit, MI;14;4;18;16;Cloudy and frigid;NE;6;69%;80%;1 Dodge City, KS;26;15;25;9;Cloudy and cold;ENE;11;74%;15%;1 Duluth, MN;-3;-17;1;-9;Frigid;WSW;10;53%;2%;2 El Paso, TX;74;43;75;39;Sunny and mild;WSW;11;18%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;-16;-22;-10;-29;Sunny, but very cold;NNE;6;38%;1%;1 Fargo, ND;-6;-13;-1;-10;Very cold;WSW;8;45%;1%;2 Grand Junction, CO;54;26;53;34;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;32%;20%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;12;8;20;9;Bitterly cold;S;5;65%;75%;1 Hartford, CT;32;15;29;14;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;42%;26%;3 Helena, MT;4;-4;4;-9;Snow showers, frigid;WNW;6;70%;89%;1 Honolulu, HI;79;64;80;67;Rather cloudy;NNW;7;56%;42%;5 Houston, TX;62;51;69;62;Variable cloudiness;SE;8;75%;8%;2 Indianapolis, IN;16;11;28;23;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;5;64%;89%;1 Jackson, MS;49;37;63;51;Partly sunny;SSE;8;58%;59%;4 Jacksonville, FL;62;50;67;60;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;67%;25%;3 Juneau, AK;22;9;13;-3;Cloudy and very cold;NE;9;49%;0%;1 Kansas City, MO;12;10;17;8;A bit of snow, cold;NNE;9;75%;71%;1 Knoxville, TN;39;22;51;35;Milder;S;4;67%;5%;3 Las Vegas, NV;68;42;67;50;Periods of sun;NE;5;25%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;30;18;42;34;Not as cold;SSW;6;62%;32%;3 Little Rock, AR;36;31;51;45;Partly sunny;ENE;6;74%;45%;3 Long Beach, CA;64;49;63;52;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;4;77%;4%;4 Los Angeles, CA;70;50;71;53;Partly sunny;SE;5;62%;3%;4 Louisville, KY;28;21;41;33;Not as cold;NNW;5;55%;62%;2 Madison, WI;5;-5;9;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;4;55%;85%;1 Memphis, TN;36;34;56;45;Milder;SSE;8;62%;12%;3 Miami, FL;82;71;79;73;A shower or two;ESE;7;79%;61%;5 Milwaukee, WI;5;-1;13;1;Bitterly cold;NW;4;60%;80%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;-1;-7;2;-6;Bitterly cold;WSW;5;63%;1%;1 Mobile, AL;57;41;63;57;Periods of sun;E;7;68%;59%;3 Montgomery, AL;55;37;60;50;Periods of sun;SE;8;57%;62%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;13;-7;-3;-6;Very windy;WNW;51;66%;25%;3 Nashville, TN;36;25;52;43;Partly sunny, milder;S;7;64%;12%;3 New Orleans, LA;56;48;68;62;An afternoon shower;E;10;66%;74%;2 New York, NY;37;17;29;21;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;44%;25%;3 Newark, NJ;35;14;29;17;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;47%;26%;3 Norfolk, VA;42;30;38;30;Partly sunny;SE;6;49%;4%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;39;36;40;24;Morning mist, cloudy;NNE;9;95%;74%;1 Olympia, WA;45;31;43;27;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;71%;44%;1 Omaha, NE;5;0;6;-5;A bit of snow, cold;NE;9;75%;61%;1 Orlando, FL;80;59;72;66;An afternoon shower;E;10;81%;55%;1 Philadelphia, PA;36;16;30;19;Partly sunny;ESE;5;44%;26%;3 Phoenix, AZ;74;45;77;48;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;32%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;27;10;30;25;Some sun;ESE;4;55%;68%;2 Portland, ME;33;21;27;14;Colder;NNW;10;38%;23%;3 Portland, OR;46;35;44;33;A morning shower;NNE;4;74%;53%;1 Providence, RI;35;18;30;16;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;11;39%;13%;3 Raleigh, NC;46;26;49;38;Periods of sun;ESE;6;55%;2%;4 Reno, NV;56;28;54;36;Periods of sun;WSW;6;44%;5%;2 Richmond, VA;43;19;42;29;Partly sunny;SE;5;49%;27%;3 Roswell, NM;75;38;77;37;Sunny and mild;W;7;15%;0%;4 Sacramento, CA;67;38;61;46;Mostly cloudy;S;4;84%;10%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;54;33;50;36;Mostly sunny;E;8;38%;27%;3 San Antonio, TX;72;54;72;60;Some sun;SSE;6;78%;44%;3 San Diego, CA;65;49;64;53;Partly sunny, cool;S;6;74%;2%;4 San Francisco, CA;65;45;57;49;Mostly cloudy;W;7;75%;2%;1 Savannah, GA;53;42;62;54;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;69%;27%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;35;44;32;Partly sunny;S;6;69%;44%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;3;-5;5;-6;Bitterly cold;SW;5;74%;22%;1 Spokane, WA;38;24;36;20;Partly sunny;SSE;2;60%;40%;1 Springfield, IL;9;8;21;11;A little snow;NNE;8;79%;87%;1 St. Louis, MO;19;17;29;22;Cloudy and cold;N;6;74%;70%;1 Tampa, FL;70;58;74;66;Periods of sun;E;8;89%;38%;2 Toledo, OH;16;5;18;15;A bit of p.m. snow;NE;1;78%;88%;1 Tucson, AZ;75;44;76;46;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;26%;0%;4 Tulsa, OK;35;34;41;26;Cloudy, mist, chilly;NNE;6;87%;72%;1 Vero Beach, FL;81;65;76;65;An afternoon shower;ESE;11;82%;79%;2 Washington, DC;43;20;36;29;Partly sunny;SE;5;47%;16%;3 Wichita, KS;20;18;19;14;Freezing drizzle;NNE;11;76%;44%;1 Wilmington, DE;38;17;33;23;Partly sunny;ESE;6;46%;23%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather