US Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;22;17;26;10;A little a.m. snow;NNW;7;65%;55%;1 Albuquerque, NM;43;22;45;29;Mostly cloudy;SSE;3;46%;1%;2 Anchorage, AK;28;16;19;15;Cloudy and colder;N;12;72%;19%;0 Asheville, NC;39;32;42;25;Low clouds;NW;9;80%;20%;1 Atlanta, GA;42;34;45;29;Decreasing clouds;NW;10;61%;8%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;44;38;38;28;Cloudy and windy;N;20;77%;40%;1 Austin, TX;56;32;64;39;Plenty of sunshine;S;2;45%;3%;3 Baltimore, MD;34;29;39;27;Partly sunny;NNW;7;69%;35%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;48;33;54;32;Plenty of sun;NE;5;60%;0%;3 Billings, MT;43;29;44;30;Mostly cloudy;W;10;56%;52%;1 Birmingham, AL;48;31;46;27;Brilliant sunshine;NNW;7;58%;2%;3 Bismarck, ND;41;15;38;23;Mostly cloudy;S;7;76%;6%;1 Boise, ID;39;36;42;27;A snow shower;NW;6;79%;65%;1 Boston, MA;27;25;29;19;Snow, windy and cold;NNW;25;87%;88%;0 Bridgeport, CT;32;26;31;20;A little a.m. snow;NNW;22;75%;86%;1 Buffalo, NY;29;21;28;20;A snow shower;NE;9;80%;66%;1 Burlington, VT;14;12;22;11;A bit of a.m. snow;N;8;56%;63%;1 Caribou, ME;8;-5;13;4;Clouds and sun, cold;N;6;65%;8%;1 Casper, WY;37;24;39;22;Winds subsiding;SW;24;53%;78%;2 Charleston, SC;51;40;56;38;Areas of low clouds;WNW;6;74%;4%;2 Charleston, WV;38;35;38;28;Rain and drizzle;WSW;6;78%;79%;1 Charlotte, NC;40;31;50;30;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;69%;16%;1 Cheyenne, WY;37;20;46;25;Milder;W;8;41%;22%;1 Chicago, IL;35;28;36;26;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;67%;27%;1 Cleveland, OH;35;32;37;33;A bit of snow;NNW;5;72%;77%;0 Columbia, SC;44;34;52;35;Partly sunny;NW;4;77%;10%;2 Columbus, OH;35;27;33;22;An afternoon flurry;WNW;6;85%;52%;1 Concord, NH;22;14;21;9;Cold, morning snow;N;11;77%;75%;0 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;42;31;59;38;Sunny and milder;SSE;6;49%;3%;3 Denver, CO;46;24;45;28;More clouds than sun;SSW;5;42%;15%;1 Des Moines, IA;26;16;31;23;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;88%;1%;2 Detroit, MI;33;25;32;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;78%;66%;1 Dodge City, KS;36;20;42;31;Mostly sunny;S;11;71%;1%;3 Duluth, MN;30;20;30;24;Clouds and sun;S;6;69%;11%;1 El Paso, TX;53;25;59;36;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;29%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;9;-17;-12;-22;Very cold;NE;5;55%;6%;0 Fargo, ND;31;19;31;26;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;86%;19%;2 Grand Junction, CO;37;16;35;25;Mostly cloudy;N;5;55%;78%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;31;23;32;23;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;75%;29%;1 Hartford, CT;28;27;30;21;Windy, morning snow;NNW;20;59%;71%;0 Helena, MT;43;30;44;30;Cloudy;SW;8;59%;22%;1 Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;72;A few showers;ENE;12;64%;84%;4 Houston, TX;51;36;56;41;Plenty of sunshine;SE;3;52%;0%;3 Indianapolis, IN;34;25;33;25;Clouds breaking;W;6;79%;17%;1 Jackson, MS;42;29;49;27;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;60%;5%;3 Jacksonville, FL;57;48;57;37;Clouds and sun;NW;8;79%;11%;2 Juneau, AK;31;30;34;31;Wet snow;E;10;91%;92%;0 Kansas City, MO;32;23;45;31;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;67%;4%;2 Knoxville, TN;43;34;41;24;Cloudy and chilly;NW;5;70%;18%;1 Las Vegas, NV;56;36;61;38;Clearing;NW;7;32%;5%;2 Lexington, KY;40;28;33;23;Cloudy and chilly;W;8;84%;19%;1 Little Rock, AR;39;27;48;29;Plenty of sun;S;5;62%;1%;3 Long Beach, CA;71;47;65;45;Cooler;NNW;7;62%;3%;2 Los Angeles, CA;73;50;65;48;Clouds breaking;NNE;6;56%;3%;3 Louisville, KY;40;32;36;26;Partly sunny;W;7;70%;7%;1 Madison, WI;31;16;30;16;Mostly cloudy;S;3;78%;3%;1 Memphis, TN;38;27;45;30;Mostly sunny;S;5;60%;2%;3 Miami, FL;82;70;82;56;An afternoon shower;NNW;8;73%;48%;2 Milwaukee, WI;35;29;34;24;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;71%;4%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;21;31;24;Partly sunny;SSE;7;75%;10%;1 Mobile, AL;56;33;52;31;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;8;57%;4%;3 Montgomery, AL;52;33;49;27;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;56%;4%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;9;3;10;7;A bit of a.m. snow;N;30;77%;77%;1 Nashville, TN;44;27;40;25;Partial sunshine;SW;6;60%;4%;3 New Orleans, LA;51;39;53;41;Plenty of sunshine;NE;8;57%;0%;3 New York, NY;33;29;30;22;Morning snow, windy;N;25;74%;68%;1 Newark, NJ;31;29;31;22;Windy, a.m. flurries;N;18;76%;66%;1 Norfolk, VA;59;38;45;33;Partly sunny;NNW;7;64%;16%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;38;24;54;37;Mostly sunny, milder;SSE;5;56%;3%;3 Olympia, WA;47;43;50;41;A little a.m. rain;S;10;84%;81%;0 Omaha, NE;27;14;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;84%;1%;2 Orlando, FL;78;63;66;43;Not as warm;NNW;10;70%;16%;3 Philadelphia, PA;34;32;35;23;Windy with clearing;NNE;19;65%;39%;1 Phoenix, AZ;65;42;67;43;Partly sunny;SSW;5;30%;0%;2 Pittsburgh, PA;33;27;34;28;Afternoon flurries;W;3;83%;87%;1 Portland, ME;22;13;20;13;Snow tapering off;NNW;19;79%;99%;0 Portland, OR;49;41;48;41;A little a.m. rain;SSW;6;88%;69%;1 Providence, RI;29;24;29;19;Snow to flurries;NNW;19;78%;94%;1 Raleigh, NC;40;32;51;34;Variable clouds;NW;4;71%;16%;2 Reno, NV;48;34;43;21;Snow showers;WNW;7;74%;74%;1 Richmond, VA;40;30;45;29;Partly sunny;N;6;66%;29%;1 Roswell, NM;58;24;56;32;Mostly sunny;S;8;35%;0%;3 Sacramento, CA;53;44;59;39;Mainly cloudy;NNW;7;73%;30%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;40;29;37;27;Cloudy with snow;WNW;8;79%;91%;1 San Antonio, TX;59;30;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;43%;2%;3 San Diego, CA;71;47;64;49;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;66%;38%;2 San Francisco, CA;57;49;57;45;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;10;69%;27%;2 Savannah, GA;52;41;55;34;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;73%;4%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;44;51;44;Breezy in the a.m.;S;11;83%;65%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;32;18;36;26;Sunny;SSE;5;77%;1%;2 Spokane, WA;41;38;42;33;A snow squall;SSW;9;86%;66%;0 Springfield, IL;30;23;36;24;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;71%;5%;2 St. Louis, MO;36;23;40;27;Sunny, not as cold;SSE;5;60%;2%;2 Tampa, FL;72;62;66;41;Not as warm;NNW;8;80%;17%;2 Toledo, OH;34;28;33;24;A little snow;NW;3;88%;80%;1 Tucson, AZ;63;40;72;42;Partly sunny;SSE;7;24%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;36;24;49;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;66%;5%;3 Vero Beach, FL;81;66;73;46;Not as warm;NW;9;78%;58%;1 Washington, DC;39;33;42;31;Partly sunny;N;7;60%;30%;1 Wichita, KS;37;23;49;31;Mostly sunny, milder;S;7;68%;2%;2 Wilmington, DE;38;31;36;24;Clearing and windy;N;19;65%;41%;1