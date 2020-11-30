US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;53;51;53;30;Rather cloudy;S;10;68%;53%;1
Albuquerque, NM;47;27;51;25;Windy in the p.m.;ENE;14;31%;1%;3
Anchorage, AK;26;25;37;32;A bit of a.m. snow;ESE;3;83%;82%;0
Asheville, NC;46;25;37;21;Afternoon flurries;NW;13;56%;55%;2
Atlanta, GA;46;26;44;26;Mostly sunny, cold;WNW;11;45%;2%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;67;50;53;38;Windy and cooler;WSW;19;59%;29%;2
Austin, TX;56;31;62;48;Sunny;S;7;37%;7%;3
Baltimore, MD;65;42;48;34;Windy and cooler;SW;20;52%;30%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;52;30;57;36;Sunny, but cool;SE;4;42%;15%;3
Billings, MT;53;37;40;25;Cooler;WNW;11;45%;27%;2
Birmingham, AL;43;25;47;27;Sunny, but chilly;W;8;44%;1%;3
Bismarck, ND;45;18;43;22;Periods of sun;NW;13;58%;3%;1
Boise, ID;36;23;39;22;Partly sunny;ESE;5;64%;0%;2
Boston, MA;56;55;60;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSW;11;70%;43%;1
Bridgeport, CT;59;52;54;33;Mostly cloudy;SW;18;62%;35%;1
Buffalo, NY;45;33;39;33;Snow and rain;W;10;86%;87%;0
Burlington, VT;50;48;57;35;A shower or two;S;12;71%;69%;1
Caribou, ME;45;43;57;41;Breezy with rain;SSE;15;89%;86%;0
Casper, WY;46;24;33;14;A bit of snow;ENE;13;65%;93%;1
Charleston, SC;68;38;52;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;11;45%;1%;3
Charleston, WV;47;31;36;28;Snow showers, colder;WSW;15;69%;81%;1
Charlotte, NC;58;31;48;24;Partly sunny, cooler;W;9;42%;2%;3
Cheyenne, WY;55;27;33;14;A flurry or two;NNW;16;55%;58%;1
Chicago, IL;34;25;37;27;Partly sunny;NW;16;56%;3%;2
Cleveland, OH;46;33;34;33;Wet snow;WNW;22;83%;96%;0
Columbia, SC;64;35;49;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;W;9;44%;2%;3
Columbus, OH;37;26;28;21;Cloudy, snow showers;W;14;77%;82%;1
Concord, NH;57;52;57;30;Cloudy with a shower;S;9;76%;54%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;31;60;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;36%;26%;3
Denver, CO;62;33;42;21;Afternoon flurries;NNE;9;43%;66%;2
Des Moines, IA;32;16;41;18;Abundant sunshine;S;6;45%;1%;2
Detroit, MI;38;28;36;28;A little snow, windy;WNW;23;73%;79%;1
Dodge City, KS;51;23;52;29;Mostly sunny;N;13;41%;18%;3
Duluth, MN;26;18;36;24;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;53%;2%;2
El Paso, TX;54;26;61;29;Sunny;NNE;7;36%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;4;1;18;13;Partly sunny;ENE;5;72%;35%;0
Fargo, ND;36;19;40;26;Partly sunny;NNW;8;48%;2%;2
Grand Junction, CO;46;23;43;20;Partly sunny;WNW;8;37%;9%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;35;29;41;29;Morning flurries;NW;14;61%;59%;1
Hartford, CT;60;52;56;34;Considerable clouds;SSW;15;62%;37%;1
Helena, MT;41;33;38;17;Sun and some clouds;SW;8;51%;8%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;69;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;54%;9%;5
Houston, TX;53;33;64;55;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;51%;66%;4
Indianapolis, IN;37;25;35;24;Morning flurries;W;12;64%;59%;2
Jackson, MS;45;26;54;29;Sunny, but cool;SSE;3;44%;9%;3
Jacksonville, FL;68;37;54;32;Sunny, but cooler;NW;10;44%;9%;3
Juneau, AK;40;37;46;44;Windy;ESE;24;88%;98%;0
Kansas City, MO;42;22;49;28;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;42%;11%;2
Knoxville, TN;42;27;39;19;Morning flurries;SW;9;57%;55%;2
Las Vegas, NV;62;37;64;37;Brilliant sunshine;N;7;20%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;36;25;34;21;Morning flurries;WSW;13;75%;58%;2
Little Rock, AR;46;26;56;32;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;38%;18%;3
Long Beach, CA;79;46;75;48;Plenty of sun;NNE;3;29%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;78;50;77;50;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;28%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;40;28;40;25;Morning flurries;W;11;54%;57%;2
Madison, WI;31;18;37;20;Plenty of sunshine;NW;7;51%;2%;2
Memphis, TN;38;26;50;30;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;45%;9%;3
Miami, FL;82;58;69;52;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;11;47%;23%;4
Milwaukee, WI;32;26;39;28;Partly sunny;NW;14;51%;1%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;17;38;20;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;48%;1%;2
Mobile, AL;54;29;54;31;Sunny, but cool;ENE;5;42%;6%;3
Montgomery, AL;48;26;49;26;Sunny, but chilly;WNW;7;41%;1%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;35;34;39;14;Very windy;S;39;100%;81%;1
Nashville, TN;37;25;43;23;Partly sunny, chilly;WSW;7;48%;2%;3
New Orleans, LA;54;37;56;44;Sunny, but cool;SE;5;42%;9%;3
New York, NY;64;53;56;37;Windy and cooler;SW;26;48%;30%;1
Newark, NJ;63;50;52;33;Windy and cooler;SW;20;56%;32%;1
Norfolk, VA;76;44;55;35;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;14;46%;24%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;49;30;58;34;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;34%;28%;3
Olympia, WA;50;30;46;29;Mostly sunny;NE;5;81%;7%;2
Omaha, NE;39;19;46;23;Mostly sunny;SE;9;42%;1%;2
Orlando, FL;73;45;58;39;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;10;41%;10%;4
Philadelphia, PA;66;47;50;34;Windy and cooler;SW;20;53%;28%;1
Phoenix, AZ;73;46;73;45;Sunny and pleasant;NE;4;24%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;48;32;33;29;A little snow, windy;WSW;20;81%;90%;0
Portland, ME;50;49;54;36;Cloudy;SSW;11;93%;55%;1
Portland, OR;51;35;47;35;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;74%;5%;2
Providence, RI;59;55;59;35;Cloudy and mild;SSW;9;69%;44%;1
Raleigh, NC;67;38;49;28;Partly sunny, cooler;W;9;49%;10%;3
Reno, NV;57;25;51;20;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;67;38;51;31;Cooler with some sun;WSW;15;49%;20%;3
Roswell, NM;53;25;66;31;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;27%;1%;3
Sacramento, CA;65;39;63;37;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;56%;1%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;45;28;39;21;Partly sunny;NNE;7;61%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;56;27;63;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;45%;3%;4
San Diego, CA;74;49;74;51;Sunshine;NE;5;44%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;60;45;58;44;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;63%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;66;36;51;30;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;45%;1%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;36;47;36;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;77%;9%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;39;20;43;21;Partly sunny;ESE;8;45%;5%;2
Spokane, WA;40;26;39;23;Partial sunshine;NE;2;77%;6%;1
Springfield, IL;35;19;38;19;Sunny, but chilly;WNW;8;55%;2%;2
St. Louis, MO;37;21;43;24;Sunny, but chilly;SSE;5;45%;3%;2
Tampa, FL;72;48;61;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;46%;11%;4
Toledo, OH;36;29;37;28;A little snow, windy;WNW;20;79%;62%;1
Tucson, AZ;70;43;71;41;Sunny and warm;E;6;29%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;49;27;57;38;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;37%;26%;3
Vero Beach, FL;79;47;61;43;Turning sunny;NW;11;50%;15%;4
Washington, DC;63;44;51;36;Cooler;SW;15;45%;23%;1
Wichita, KS;46;22;53;29;Mostly sunny;N;6;47%;21%;3
Wilmington, DE;65;45;50;33;Windy and cooler;SW;20;56%;24%;1
