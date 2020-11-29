US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;50;32;53;49;Windy;SSE;22;77%;93%;0
Albuquerque, NM;52;25;47;26;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;33%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;23;17;27;25;A little p.m. snow;NNW;7;81%;88%;0
Asheville, NC;56;45;49;26;Rain and a t-storm;NW;13;72%;81%;1
Atlanta, GA;57;43;48;26;Cooler;WNW;15;72%;42%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;55;46;69;52;Windy;SSW;27;84%;83%;0
Austin, TX;56;38;56;30;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;31%;2%;3
Baltimore, MD;56;46;67;42;Very windy;SSW;25;80%;86%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;61;42;53;29;Mostly sunny;NW;10;53%;6%;3
Billings, MT;47;33;51;36;Mostly sunny;WSW;15;27%;13%;2
Birmingham, AL;58;42;45;25;Mostly cloudy;NW;15;69%;25%;1
Bismarck, ND;37;12;47;18;Sunny and breezy;S;14;40%;1%;2
Boise, ID;40;25;42;24;Partly sunny;NW;6;58%;14%;2
Boston, MA;54;42;57;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;23;89%;94%;1
Bridgeport, CT;52;40;58;51;Becoming very windy;SSE;25;89%;90%;0
Buffalo, NY;51;40;47;37;Windy with rain;SSW;23;78%;94%;0
Burlington, VT;48;37;49;47;Windy;SE;23;71%;92%;1
Caribou, ME;40;30;43;41;A thick cloud cover;SE;8;85%;88%;0
Casper, WY;39;24;47;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;21;23%;52%;2
Charleston, SC;68;61;68;39;Severe thunderstorms;W;21;70%;70%;2
Charleston, WV;59;46;48;30;Cooler with rain;W;9;98%;92%;1
Charlotte, NC;60;52;63;32;Windy;W;21;72%;71%;2
Cheyenne, WY;37;20;52;29;Sunny and mild;W;16;15%;7%;2
Chicago, IL;50;32;36;25;Windy;NNW;27;61%;69%;1
Cleveland, OH;53;42;45;35;Rain, then snow late;NW;22;74%;91%;1
Columbia, SC;62;54;62;35;Windy;W;22;69%;33%;3
Columbus, OH;51;36;38;26;Rain, then snow late;WNW;19;88%;91%;1
Concord, NH;51;26;53;50;Windy;SE;23;88%;99%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;33;52;30;Plenty of sunshine;SW;13;37%;1%;3
Denver, CO;42;27;56;33;Sunshine;SSW;7;18%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;40;21;37;16;Plenty of sunshine;N;11;48%;1%;2
Detroit, MI;49;35;39;28;Snow and rain;NNW;20;84%;93%;0
Dodge City, KS;46;18;51;24;Plenty of sun;SSW;11;38%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;36;20;29;18;Turning sunny;SE;5;60%;3%;2
El Paso, TX;61;31;54;27;Sunshine;ENE;7;35%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;3;-5;5;2;Mostly cloudy, cold;ENE;4;85%;40%;0
Fargo, ND;30;17;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;53%;3%;2
Grand Junction, CO;47;21;46;23;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;37%;1%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;47;33;37;29;Very windy;NNW;24;69%;80%;1
Hartford, CT;54;35;57;51;Strong winds;SSE;24;89%;94%;0
Helena, MT;41;19;45;32;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;7;45%;35%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;70;84;67;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;56%;60%;5
Houston, TX;61;41;54;34;Plenty of sunshine;NW;10;39%;3%;4
Indianapolis, IN;54;34;37;24;Very windy;WNW;24;78%;90%;1
Jackson, MS;57;41;46;26;Colder with sunshine;WNW;14;53%;10%;3
Jacksonville, FL;73;63;69;38;A severe t-storm;WNW;13;67%;65%;3
Juneau, AK;41;35;39;37;A little p.m. rain;ESE;10;87%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;47;25;43;22;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;39%;0%;2
Knoxville, TN;55;43;44;27;Cooler, morning rain;W;10;89%;93%;1
Las Vegas, NV;63;36;63;38;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;22%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;56;37;39;26;Very windy;W;25;89%;91%;1
Little Rock, AR;45;32;47;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;WNW;11;41%;0%;3
Long Beach, CA;76;48;76;47;Mostly sunny;N;4;28%;1%;3
Los Angeles, CA;76;49;76;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;28%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;56;39;40;28;Windy;WNW;23;88%;90%;1
Madison, WI;42;25;36;19;Very windy, colder;NNW;23;56%;1%;1
Memphis, TN;48;35;40;25;Partly sunny, colder;WNW;14;50%;3%;3
Miami, FL;81;72;83;61;A p.m. t-storm;W;10;69%;96%;3
Milwaukee, WI;50;31;36;26;Windy and colder;NNW;25;51%;48%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;19;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;53%;1%;2
Mobile, AL;67;46;54;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;15;59%;13%;3
Montgomery, AL;61;45;48;26;Cooler;NW;15;66%;23%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;26;23;36;34;A bit of p.m. snow;SE;24;77%;91%;0
Nashville, TN;51;37;39;24;Bit of rain, snow;WNW;15;73%;71%;1
New Orleans, LA;69;49;56;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;16;54%;7%;3
New York, NY;56;49;61;53;Becoming very windy;SSE;27;83%;81%;0
Newark, NJ;55;41;63;48;Windy;SSE;24;83%;82%;1
Norfolk, VA;63;53;74;44;A severe t-storm;SW;28;76%;67%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;49;26;52;30;Sunny, but cool;SSW;8;33%;1%;3
Olympia, WA;45;39;49;30;A little a.m. rain;SSW;11;78%;64%;1
Omaha, NE;40;21;42;19;Plenty of sun;SSE;7;44%;1%;2
Orlando, FL;80;69;75;45;A morning t-storm;NW;13;73%;62%;1
Philadelphia, PA;55;46;64;47;Windy;S;21;85%;83%;0
Phoenix, AZ;75;50;73;46;Partly sunny;ENE;7;19%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;55;43;49;32;Windy with rain;SSW;19;88%;88%;1
Portland, ME;49;33;49;48;Windy;SE;22;89%;96%;1
Portland, OR;50;39;50;34;A little a.m. rain;S;6;79%;69%;1
Providence, RI;54;38;60;53;Windy;SSE;23;80%;97%;0
Raleigh, NC;65;55;70;39;Windy;WSW;20;74%;69%;2
Reno, NV;51;24;57;25;Partly sunny;NW;6;32%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;61;49;71;38;Very windy;SW;25;77%;76%;1
Roswell, NM;53;23;52;25;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;35%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;62;35;62;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;59%;2%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;42;24;48;30;Partly sunny;NNW;6;44%;25%;2
San Antonio, TX;61;36;59;25;Plenty of sun;NNW;8;31%;4%;4
San Diego, CA;73;49;73;51;Mostly sunny;NE;6;42%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;63;42;58;46;Low clouds, then sun;N;6;61%;1%;2
Savannah, GA;67;62;66;36;A severe t-storm;W;13;70%;64%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;41;50;36;Windy in the morning;SSE;15;74%;43%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;36;16;40;19;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;47%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;43;27;42;27;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;75%;56%;0
Springfield, IL;50;27;34;19;Cloudy and colder;NNW;19;57%;41%;1
St. Louis, MO;53;29;37;22;Clouds breaking;NW;15;54%;1%;2
Tampa, FL;80;69;73;47;A morning t-storm;NW;15;79%;65%;1
Toledo, OH;52;36;37;29;Snow and rain;NW;19;84%;92%;0
Tucson, AZ;74;49;71;43;Plenty of sunshine;E;12;23%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;55;26;49;27;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;7;38%;0%;3
Vero Beach, FL;82;68;79;49;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;12;75%;63%;4
Washington, DC;58;51;67;46;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;22;79%;75%;1
Wichita, KS;46;20;49;23;Brilliant sunshine;S;8;36%;0%;3
Wilmington, DE;55;46;67;45;Windy;SSW;19;90%;85%;0
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather