US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;19;32;10;Brisk and colder;W;15;46%;0%;2
Albuquerque, NM;67;41;71;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;25%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;14;9;17;10;Sunny, but cold;NNE;1;89%;5%;1
Asheville, NC;51;26;52;28;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;37%;0%;3
Atlanta, GA;60;34;60;34;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;34%;1%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;53;33;45;29;Winds subsiding;NNW;16;42%;0%;3
Austin, TX;76;47;78;58;Sunny and nice;SSE;3;45%;1%;4
Baltimore, MD;54;32;46;28;Sunshine and cooler;WNW;14;45%;1%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;75;44;70;47;Sunny and beautiful;ENE;7;39%;1%;4
Billings, MT;57;46;61;41;Periods of sun, mild;SW;7;46%;29%;2
Birmingham, AL;62;37;64;39;Plenty of sun;ESE;6;31%;5%;3
Bismarck, ND;47;26;59;29;Partly sunny, mild;NW;6;58%;56%;2
Boise, ID;65;46;58;38;Rainy times;S;10;64%;90%;1
Boston, MA;49;29;37;24;Windy with sunshine;WNW;25;38%;1%;2
Bridgeport, CT;48;26;39;23;Brisk and colder;NW;17;39%;1%;2
Buffalo, NY;38;27;37;33;Periods of sun, cold;SSW;17;58%;8%;1
Burlington, VT;39;23;30;20;Brisk and colder;SW;16;44%;2%;2
Caribou, ME;35;19;27;13;Colder;WNW;11;54%;8%;1
Casper, WY;64;45;62;38;Windy;SW;25;31%;65%;2
Charleston, SC;70;41;58;39;Sunny and cooler;NNE;10;38%;0%;3
Charleston, WV;46;27;47;28;Sunny, but chilly;SE;4;52%;0%;3
Charlotte, NC;61;32;54;29;Plenty of sun;E;6;36%;0%;3
Cheyenne, WY;67;41;67;42;Partly sunny;WSW;10;27%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;41;29;49;42;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;17;42%;1%;2
Cleveland, OH;40;35;44;39;Morning flurries;S;10;49%;56%;2
Columbia, SC;68;36;58;33;Sunny, but cool;ENE;6;35%;1%;3
Columbus, OH;41;18;45;32;Sunny, but chilly;S;5;56%;3%;3
Concord, NH;45;22;34;14;Breezy and colder;W;14;41%;0%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;46;74;53;Plenty of sun;S;13;46%;0%;3
Denver, CO;76;48;74;49;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;21%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;45;35;62;49;Becoming very windy;SSW;21;53%;3%;2
Detroit, MI;38;26;43;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;8;56%;5%;2
Dodge City, KS;71;47;76;52;Windy, warm;SSW;26;44%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;33;26;42;36;Rather cloudy, windy;SW;19;81%;4%;1
El Paso, TX;78;51;80;54;Mostly sunny;SE;6;27%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-6;-16;0;-17;Sunny, but cold;NE;5;72%;10%;0
Fargo, ND;33;28;48;33;Partly sunny;SW;12;79%;8%;2
Grand Junction, CO;58;38;66;40;Periods of sun;SSE;11;36%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;37;27;47;39;Milder;SSW;11;51%;7%;2
Hartford, CT;47;28;38;21;Sunny and colder;WNW;15;37%;1%;2
Helena, MT;50;39;50;31;Partly sunny;WSW;4;65%;81%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;75;85;74;A couple of t-storms;ENE;14;68%;84%;3
Houston, TX;73;50;72;57;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;55%;1%;4
Indianapolis, IN;42;27;50;40;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;47%;1%;3
Jackson, MS;71;41;69;44;Plenty of sun;SE;5;34%;4%;3
Jacksonville, FL;72;49;63;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;14;56%;8%;4
Juneau, AK;27;19;26;18;Cloudy with flurries;NE;10;59%;80%;0
Kansas City, MO;58;45;66;55;Windy;SSW;22;40%;0%;3
Knoxville, TN;55;27;52;30;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;46%;3%;3
Las Vegas, NV;77;55;78;50;Warm with sunshine;SSW;9;22%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;46;24;47;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;52%;2%;3
Little Rock, AR;67;37;66;43;Sunshine and nice;S;6;38%;5%;3
Long Beach, CA;74;54;68;52;Partly sunny;SW;4;72%;4%;3
Los Angeles, CA;79;55;68;54;Not as warm;SSW;5;63%;4%;3
Louisville, KY;48;28;50;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;40%;3%;3
Madison, WI;39;25;51;43;Windy;SSW;21;43%;2%;2
Memphis, TN;64;36;65;46;Plenty of sun;S;7;32%;5%;3
Miami, FL;83;68;78;68;Winds subsiding;NE;17;55%;25%;4
Milwaukee, WI;41;29;50;44;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;17;45%;1%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;34;30;49;42;Rather cloudy, windy;SSW;20;64%;5%;2
Mobile, AL;71;43;68;46;Plenty of sun;ENE;8;39%;1%;4
Montgomery, AL;67;38;64;38;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;38%;5%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;14;-2;4;0;Windy and frigid;WNW;30;77%;3%;2
Nashville, TN;54;29;57;38;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;35%;4%;3
New Orleans, LA;72;53;68;56;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;10;45%;0%;4
New York, NY;49;29;40;31;Winds subsiding;NW;22;37%;0%;2
Newark, NJ;49;28;41;25;Winds subsiding;WNW;17;38%;1%;2
Norfolk, VA;61;37;47;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNW;15;46%;0%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;72;46;71;56;Windy;S;27;45%;0%;3
Olympia, WA;56;43;50;39;Spotty showers;SSW;11;87%;88%;0
Omaha, NE;54;41;67;49;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;20;46%;3%;2
Orlando, FL;77;59;72;62;Winds subsiding;NE;16;58%;10%;4
Philadelphia, PA;51;30;44;29;Sunny and cooler;WNW;14;39%;1%;3
Phoenix, AZ;89;62;90;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;22%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;40;27;42;30;Turning sunny;S;15;55%;2%;3
Portland, ME;46;23;36;16;Partly sunny, colder;NW;14;41%;0%;2
Portland, OR;55;46;52;41;Cloudy with showers;SSW;11;82%;98%;1
Providence, RI;49;26;38;20;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;14;37%;0%;2
Raleigh, NC;62;32;49;30;Sunny and breezy;ENE;15;42%;0%;3
Reno, NV;67;46;50;28;Spotty showers;WSW;10;67%;79%;1
Richmond, VA;58;29;48;28;Sunny and breezy;NNW;14;45%;0%;3
Roswell, NM;72;40;77;46;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;45%;3%;4
Sacramento, CA;64;55;64;45;A couple of showers;SSW;9;71%;72%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;66;54;64;42;Windy in the morning;ENE;14;33%;69%;2
San Antonio, TX;75;47;77;54;Mostly sunny;SE;6;52%;1%;4
San Diego, CA;77;57;69;58;Partly sunny;NNW;6;69%;2%;3
San Francisco, CA;62;55;63;49;A couple of showers;WNW;10;75%;62%;1
Savannah, GA;71;43;58;41;Sunny and cooler;NNE;9;41%;0%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;46;51;43;Showers;SSW;12;82%;95%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;46;37;60;42;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSW;20;59%;5%;2
Spokane, WA;53;41;50;37;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;79%;72%;1
Springfield, IL;45;28;54;46;Sunny and windy;S;21;42%;2%;3
St. Louis, MO;49;32;58;47;Sunny;S;13;43%;1%;3
Tampa, FL;75;54;74;56;Sunny and delightful;NE;12;56%;0%;4
Toledo, OH;39;23;45;36;Sunny and chilly;S;6;60%;6%;2
Tucson, AZ;90;63;91;63;Mostly sunny;SE;6;22%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;71;45;69;54;Windy;S;24;45%;0%;3
Vero Beach, FL;79;67;74;67;Partly sunny, windy;NE;19;57%;27%;4
Washington, DC;54;34;47;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;15;40%;0%;3
Wichita, KS;67;46;70;53;Very windy;S;29;46%;4%;3
Wilmington, DE;51;30;44;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;WSW;12;42%;0%;3
