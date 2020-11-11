US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;69;45;52;32;Cooler;N;8;67%;29%;1
Albuquerque, NM;52;32;58;35;Sun and some clouds;NE;4;26%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;36;28;32;26;Snow showers;S;4;88%;100%;0
Asheville, NC;72;62;71;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;NW;7;91%;44%;1
Atlanta, GA;76;67;76;55;Rather cloudy, warm;NW;7;80%;38%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;71;64;65;52;Rain;NNE;13;87%;88%;1
Austin, TX;82;61;85;64;Warm with sunshine;SSE;3;51%;27%;4
Baltimore, MD;70;61;62;50;Rain tapering off;NNE;9;78%;77%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;83;56;79;51;Partly sunny, warm;N;6;60%;1%;4
Billings, MT;30;17;38;26;Turning cloudy, cold;WSW;11;55%;1%;2
Birmingham, AL;77;60;72;50;Decreasing clouds;NNW;7;71%;14%;4
Bismarck, ND;40;15;28;13;Decreasing clouds;SSE;9;56%;7%;2
Boise, ID;41;22;43;34;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;51%;34%;2
Boston, MA;73;61;65;47;A little rain;NNE;7;66%;66%;1
Bridgeport, CT;69;56;60;46;A touch of rain;NE;8;66%;72%;1
Buffalo, NY;65;37;51;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;6;61%;11%;2
Burlington, VT;68;44;50;33;High clouds, cooler;E;9;54%;11%;2
Caribou, ME;67;48;51;28;Cooler with clearing;NNW;8;54%;10%;2
Casper, WY;38;13;35;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;18;38%;2%;3
Charleston, SC;79;74;77;70;Showers, some heavy;ENE;9;96%;94%;1
Charleston, WV;70;47;61;45;Clearing and cooler;NNW;5;73%;32%;1
Charlotte, NC;77;70;75;61;Downpours;N;6;83%;83%;1
Cheyenne, WY;40;19;36;19;Sunny, but cold;SW;16;32%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;48;36;54;33;Mostly sunny;SW;6;48%;26%;2
Cleveland, OH;61;43;53;42;Mostly sunny;SE;9;55%;12%;3
Columbia, SC;80;73;77;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;5;85%;77%;1
Columbus, OH;59;35;54;33;Plenty of sun;ENE;6;58%;12%;3
Concord, NH;73;53;57;34;Rather cloudy, mild;NNW;8;55%;30%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;50;79;55;Partly sunny, warm;NW;10;60%;55%;3
Denver, CO;50;24;47;28;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;32%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;52;30;48;21;Partly sunny;NW;10;65%;6%;3
Detroit, MI;54;31;51;36;Mostly sunny;SE;4;59%;13%;2
Dodge City, KS;52;29;54;25;Mostly sunny;ENE;15;52%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;37;29;34;21;P.M. snow showers;W;8;65%;63%;1
El Paso, TX;67;41;71;44;Partly sunny;E;5;28%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;28;10;17;5;Colder;ENE;4;77%;20%;0
Fargo, ND;45;20;28;14;Partly sunny, colder;WSW;11;63%;7%;1
Grand Junction, CO;44;22;45;26;Chilly with sunshine;NE;6;43%;1%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;41;31;53;36;Mostly sunny, milder;S;5;57%;45%;2
Hartford, CT;73;57;60;45;A little a.m. rain;N;7;64%;69%;1
Helena, MT;28;16;35;22;Periods of sun, cold;S;5;51%;6%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;75;86;75;Mostly sunny, windy;ENE;20;58%;45%;5
Houston, TX;83;60;83;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;56%;5%;4
Indianapolis, IN;49;33;56;38;Hazy sunshine;SSE;6;48%;6%;3
Jackson, MS;73;53;73;49;Plenty of sun;N;5;60%;6%;4
Jacksonville, FL;83;76;80;71;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;17;86%;89%;1
Juneau, AK;35;33;39;33;A little rain;E;11;93%;87%;0
Kansas City, MO;56;37;56;27;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;53%;9%;3
Knoxville, TN;75;57;68;49;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNW;5;80%;22%;1
Las Vegas, NV;61;43;64;43;Sunshine and cool;N;5;22%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;63;41;60;39;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;60%;11%;3
Little Rock, AR;65;38;65;46;Abundant sunshine;W;4;50%;9%;3
Long Beach, CA;65;47;66;49;Sun and some clouds;S;4;61%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;69;49;69;49;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;5;53%;1%;3
Louisville, KY;59;39;61;39;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;50%;12%;3
Madison, WI;46;31;52;24;Mostly sunny;NW;8;57%;61%;2
Memphis, TN;67;42;66;48;Sunny and nice;NNE;5;49%;14%;3
Miami, FL;83;79;84;76;A shower;S;11;81%;70%;1
Milwaukee, WI;47;35;55;30;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;55%;27%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;26;33;16;Snow showers;W;8;70%;76%;0
Mobile, AL;84;68;79;57;Clouds and sun, warm;NNW;9;66%;7%;4
Montgomery, AL;83;67;76;54;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;73%;17%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;50;36;38;26;Very windy, colder;NNW;45;41%;12%;1
Nashville, TN;62;45;65;40;Mostly sunny;NW;6;54%;11%;3
New Orleans, LA;77;65;76;60;Partly sunny;N;8;68%;3%;4
New York, NY;72;60;60;48;Occasional rain;NNE;8;74%;78%;1
Newark, NJ;73;60;61;48;A touch of rain;NNE;7;69%;74%;1
Norfolk, VA;83;70;73;59;Rain, heavy at times;NNE;9;89%;96%;0
Oklahoma City, OK;63;43;70;34;Mostly sunny;NNE;12;49%;7%;3
Olympia, WA;45;34;46;40;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;11;80%;92%;0
Omaha, NE;52;30;40;18;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;11;70%;3%;2
Orlando, FL;86;76;82;73;Wind and rain;SSE;23;85%;79%;1
Philadelphia, PA;72;63;63;48;Cooler with rain;NE;8;77%;75%;1
Phoenix, AZ;70;46;73;48;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;4;26%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;66;43;56;38;Cooler;ENE;6;57%;25%;3
Portland, ME;65;56;58;39;Cloudy and mild;N;8;64%;27%;1
Portland, OR;49;35;44;44;A little p.m. rain;SSW;8;89%;94%;1
Providence, RI;72;62;65;45;Occasional rain;NNE;7;68%;79%;1
Raleigh, NC;77;71;73;58;Heavy rain, t-storm;NE;7;88%;92%;1
Reno, NV;45;17;47;29;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;3;38%;3%;3
Richmond, VA;74;68;70;51;Rain;N;7;92%;89%;1
Roswell, NM;67;34;72;41;Mostly sunny;N;5;25%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;58;34;63;40;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;3;56%;3%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;39;23;42;26;Increasing clouds;E;7;52%;1%;3
San Antonio, TX;83;63;83;65;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;62%;6%;4
San Diego, CA;68;50;68;53;Fog, then some sun;NNW;6;58%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;57;45;59;46;Clouds and sun, cool;W;8;60%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;81;74;78;69;Showers, some heavy;NNW;5;97%;92%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;39;47;43;A little p.m. rain;S;9;73%;92%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;34;23;31;10;A little a.m. snow;WSW;10;71%;50%;2
Spokane, WA;36;26;39;34;Cloudy and chilly;SSE;4;72%;69%;1
Springfield, IL;49;31;57;29;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;53%;7%;3
St. Louis, MO;54;32;59;33;Plenty of sun;WNW;6;51%;7%;3
Tampa, FL;78;76;80;73;Wind and rain;W;20;87%;89%;1
Toledo, OH;52;30;52;36;Mostly sunny;N;2;58%;12%;3
Tucson, AZ;71;44;74;47;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;29%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;61;40;69;33;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;52%;31%;3
Vero Beach, FL;85;77;83;74;Winds subsiding;SSE;16;81%;44%;1
Washington, DC;70;62;65;50;Morning rain;NNE;7;76%;75%;1
Wichita, KS;58;35;57;25;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;52%;5%;3
Wilmington, DE;72;61;65;49;Cooler with rain;NE;10;75%;75%;1
