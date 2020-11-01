US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;51;32;36;33;Very windy;WSW;26;52%;84%;2
Albuquerque, NM;64;43;67;45;Partly sunny;ESE;4;36%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;22;16;23;10;Windy;N;20;39%;13%;1
Asheville, NC;62;28;49;32;Sunny, but colder;NW;12;35%;2%;4
Atlanta, GA;65;35;55;37;Sunny, but cooler;NW;8;35%;2%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;59;39;49;43;Very windy, cooler;W;29;44%;7%;3
Austin, TX;77;48;75;46;Plenty of sunshine;N;2;34%;2%;4
Baltimore, MD;57;36;50;39;Very windy;W;26;43%;1%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;75;44;67;39;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;36%;0%;4
Billings, MT;64;43;67;44;Sunny, breezy, mild;WSW;15;38%;1%;3
Birmingham, AL;69;36;58;34;Sunny, but cooler;NNW;7;36%;0%;4
Bismarck, ND;48;32;63;38;Sunny;SW;6;58%;3%;2
Boise, ID;65;38;66;40;Sunny and mild;E;5;36%;0%;3
Boston, MA;52;36;43;34;Windy with some sun;WSW;27;50%;55%;2
Bridgeport, CT;55;36;43;37;Very windy;WSW;27;47%;44%;3
Buffalo, NY;49;31;44;41;Very windy;W;28;57%;88%;1
Burlington, VT;51;35;36;29;Very windy;WNW;27;55%;87%;1
Caribou, ME;47;38;39;20;Very windy, snowy;WNW;26;81%;93%;1
Casper, WY;66;40;69;43;Sunny and breezy;SSW;19;26%;1%;3
Charleston, SC;74;45;59;41;Sunny and cooler;NW;10;35%;0%;4
Charleston, WV;62;31;48;35;Mostly sunny, colder;SW;9;45%;0%;3
Charlotte, NC;62;34;56;32;Sunny, but cool;W;7;30%;0%;4
Cheyenne, WY;69;38;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;22%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;40;27;51;38;Mostly sunny;WSW;14;38%;1%;3
Cleveland, OH;51;37;45;42;Windy;WSW;22;54%;69%;2
Columbia, SC;71;39;58;33;Sunny, but cooler;WSW;6;31%;0%;4
Columbus, OH;50;27;46;33;Sunny, but chilly;WSW;11;46%;0%;3
Concord, NH;50;33;37;29;Very windy, some sun;WNW;27;55%;72%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;41;68;45;Plenty of sun;S;7;46%;0%;4
Denver, CO;72;38;73;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;19%;0%;3
Des Moines, IA;45;29;61;40;Sunshine;WSW;11;43%;5%;3
Detroit, MI;46;30;47;37;Turning sunny;W;13;46%;4%;3
Dodge City, KS;60;38;73;42;Sunny and warmer;SSW;8;46%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;36;30;50;35;Partly sunny, milder;WSW;9;63%;7%;2
El Paso, TX;72;46;73;48;Partly sunny;ESE;5;34%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;3;-11;-1;-12;Very cold;E;4;74%;5%;1
Fargo, ND;36;31;56;36;Mostly sunny;S;7;67%;6%;2
Grand Junction, CO;63;37;66;38;Mostly sunny;NE;5;33%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;37;29;48;37;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;19;50%;5%;3
Hartford, CT;55;35;41;35;Very windy;SW;25;48%;44%;3
Helena, MT;56;30;58;34;Plenty of sunshine;S;3;54%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;72;87;74;Partly sunny;NE;10;62%;14%;6
Houston, TX;77;50;71;47;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;38%;0%;4
Indianapolis, IN;45;26;49;35;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;9;45%;1%;3
Jackson, MS;70;40;61;37;Sunny, but cool;ENE;6;38%;0%;4
Jacksonville, FL;81;50;63;46;Plenty of sunshine;N;12;47%;0%;4
Juneau, AK;42;34;37;28;Rain, then snow;ENE;6;85%;93%;0
Kansas City, MO;52;35;63;44;Plenty of sun;SW;10;41%;1%;3
Knoxville, TN;65;29;51;32;Sunny, but cooler;SSW;5;42%;0%;4
Las Vegas, NV;83;59;82;60;Warm with some sun;N;5;24%;40%;4
Lexington, KY;53;25;49;34;Sunny, but chilly;SW;9;46%;0%;3
Little Rock, AR;69;35;59;38;Sunny, but cool;SSW;5;42%;0%;4
Long Beach, CA;85;57;79;58;Fog, then sun;ESE;5;59%;1%;4
Los Angeles, CA;86;59;83;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;39%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;54;28;51;36;Sunny, but cool;SW;7;40%;0%;3
Madison, WI;39;26;53;33;Partly sunny;W;10;40%;1%;3
Memphis, TN;64;35;57;39;Sunny, but cool;SW;4;39%;1%;4
Miami, FL;87;77;80;71;Windy, not as warm;NE;18;65%;25%;3
Milwaukee, WI;40;25;52;37;Partly sunny, breezy;W;16;43%;1%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;29;54;38;Mostly sunny;SW;10;53%;4%;2
Mobile, AL;75;46;65;42;Sunny and cooler;NNE;10;36%;0%;4
Montgomery, AL;72;39;59;36;Sunny, but cooler;N;7;37%;0%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;28;12;13;3;Windy and frigid;WNW;49;87%;91%;1
Nashville, TN;59;29;53;35;Sunny, but cool;SW;5;37%;0%;4
New Orleans, LA;73;52;65;51;Sunny, but cool;NE;10;40%;0%;4
New York, NY;56;37;44;39;Windy;WSW;28;44%;22%;3
Newark, NJ;54;35;44;37;Very windy;WSW;27;42%;22%;3
Norfolk, VA;70;38;51;40;Winds subsiding;W;16;38%;1%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;62;37;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;11;48%;1%;4
Olympia, WA;60;37;61;40;Partial sunshine;SW;4;68%;57%;2
Omaha, NE;48;33;65;39;Sunny and warmer;SW;7;44%;4%;3
Orlando, FL;86;62;71;57;Winds subsiding;NNE;17;54%;0%;4
Philadelphia, PA;56;36;47;39;Very windy;WSW;27;41%;1%;3
Phoenix, AZ;96;71;93;68;Partial sunshine;E;7;19%;3%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;54;32;44;36;Windy;WSW;21;50%;55%;2
Portland, ME;52;40;44;32;Very windy, cooler;W;28;47%;72%;2
Portland, OR;65;38;64;43;Partly sunny;SE;4;66%;27%;2
Providence, RI;54;34;42;33;Very windy;SW;26;53%;35%;2
Raleigh, NC;63;34;53;35;Sunny, but cool;W;8;37%;0%;4
Reno, NV;72;35;74;36;Periods of sun;WSW;4;21%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;57;34;52;38;Strong winds, sunny;WSW;24;39%;0%;3
Roswell, NM;69;41;72;41;Mostly sunny;S;9;39%;1%;4
Sacramento, CA;81;43;83;45;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;36%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;66;39;67;43;Mostly sunny, mild;N;5;34%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;81;48;76;43;Partly sunny;E;7;37%;0%;4
San Diego, CA;82;58;76;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;61%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;77;53;73;52;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;7;48%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;74;45;62;39;Plenty of sunshine;N;10;33%;0%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;44;61;48;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;29%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;44;31;64;36;Mostly sunny;SW;8;49%;4%;3
Spokane, WA;58;32;59;33;Mostly sunny;N;1;60%;5%;2
Springfield, IL;47;22;55;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;42%;2%;3
St. Louis, MO;51;26;57;39;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;42%;2%;3
Tampa, FL;85;60;73;53;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;10;49%;0%;5
Toledo, OH;45;29;47;36;Partly sunny, chilly;W;12;51%;5%;3
Tucson, AZ;91;66;90;63;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;9;20%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;61;36;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;42%;3%;4
Vero Beach, FL;82;71;74;65;Windy;NE;21;62%;8%;5
Washington, DC;58;36;48;40;Very windy;WSW;25;40%;0%;3
Wichita, KS;57;36;66;42;Plenty of sun;SSW;12;59%;2%;3
Wilmington, DE;55;36;48;38;Very windy, cooler;WSW;26;40%;0%;3
_____
