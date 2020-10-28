US Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;52;40;49;31;Tropical rainstorm;N;4;70%;91%;1

Albuquerque, NM;44;27;48;32;Plenty of sun;E;4;54%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;33;21;29;15;Partly sunny, chilly;N;3;71%;23%;1

Asheville, NC;68;64;75;46;Tropical rainstorm;SSE;15;84%;92%;1

Atlanta, GA;75;70;78;50;Tropical rainstorm;SW;19;81%;72%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;68;56;62;49;Stormy;W;10;91%;94%;1

Austin, TX;57;46;64;47;Sunny, windy, cool;NNW;18;53%;2%;4

Baltimore, MD;72;57;58;48;Stormy;NE;8;85%;95%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;79;54;66;49;Windy and cooler;NW;20;70%;6%;4

Billings, MT;45;35;50;34;Mostly sunny;WSW;15;67%;3%;3

Birmingham, AL;76;70;74;50;Tropical rainstorm;W;13;75%;71%;2

Bismarck, ND;46;30;40;32;Some sunshine;WNW;9;83%;18%;2

Boise, ID;62;36;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;44%;0%;3

Boston, MA;54;46;53;37;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;5;68%;94%;1

Bridgeport, CT;59;48;52;38;Stormy;NNE;7;76%;95%;1

Buffalo, NY;52;42;49;34;Tropical rainstorm;NE;7;75%;87%;1

Burlington, VT;51;40;47;31;Cloudy;NNE;6;63%;67%;1

Caribou, ME;37;32;40;23;Becoming cloudy;NNW;9;60%;19%;1

Casper, WY;50;26;51;32;Sunny and breezy;SSW;17;58%;3%;3

Charleston, SC;80;73;82;59;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;79%;66%;1

Charleston, WV;65;58;67;44;Stormy;NNE;6;89%;93%;1

Charlotte, NC;71;68;81;56;A little rain;SSW;16;84%;85%;2

Cheyenne, WY;45;25;50;31;Sunny;WNW;11;56%;2%;3

Chicago, IL;52;42;49;36;Cloudy and chilly;N;16;65%;20%;1

Cleveland, OH;55;47;51;43;Stormy;NE;12;75%;92%;1

Columbia, SC;80;71;82;55;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;16;78%;85%;1

Columbus, OH;57;47;48;39;Stormy;N;10;84%;94%;1

Concord, NH;46;36;49;30;A little rain;NNE;4;73%;87%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;48;41;53;38;Winds subsiding;NNW;19;77%;4%;2

Denver, CO;56;28;57;31;Mostly sunny;SW;5;57%;2%;4

Des Moines, IA;54;33;43;27;Chilly with some sun;WNW;12;72%;5%;3

Detroit, MI;54;38;50;35;Mostly cloudy;N;8;76%;69%;1

Dodge City, KS;43;31;50;32;Turning sunny, cool;SW;13;73%;3%;3

Duluth, MN;43;30;36;28;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;5;66%;9%;2

El Paso, TX;54;36;64;37;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;42%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;20;11;19;7;Partly sunny;W;4;64%;18%;1

Fargo, ND;43;26;37;31;Afternoon flurries;SSE;6;81%;87%;2

Grand Junction, CO;47;26;55;28;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;48%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;49;37;48;28;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;74%;23%;1

Hartford, CT;55;45;52;36;Stormy;NNE;4;75%;95%;1

Helena, MT;47;34;51;32;Sunshine;SW;5;59%;3%;3

Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;73;Periods of sun;W;8;66%;44%;3

Houston, TX;57;46;64;49;Sunny and windy;N;19;68%;8%;4

Indianapolis, IN;55;44;47;35;Stormy;N;10;85%;94%;1

Jackson, MS;78;55;59;45;Windy;WNW;21;66%;21%;1

Jacksonville, FL;86;75;88;60;Becoming cloudy;SSW;8;76%;66%;2

Juneau, AK;44;37;42;36;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;6;89%;75%;0

Kansas City, MO;47;38;47;30;Decreasing clouds;NNW;13;65%;11%;3

Knoxville, TN;70;66;75;49;Tropical rainstorm;SW;11;88%;92%;1

Las Vegas, NV;75;52;78;54;Sunny and nice;NNW;4;17%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;63;57;59;41;Stormy;NE;6;89%;93%;1

Little Rock, AR;56;51;54;38;Cloudy and cool;NNW;10;90%;28%;1

Long Beach, CA;75;55;77;55;Mostly sunny;S;4;49%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;77;56;80;57;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;4;43%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;59;56;59;42;Stormy;NNE;6;84%;94%;1

Madison, WI;52;34;43;27;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;70%;4%;1

Memphis, TN;65;59;61;42;Tropical rainstorm;WSW;12;81%;73%;1

Miami, FL;86;80;87;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;71%;44%;5

Milwaukee, WI;54;39;45;31;Cooler;NNW;16;73%;23%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;30;39;28;Partly sunny;S;8;67%;46%;3

Mobile, AL;82;72;76;52;Mostly sunny;W;12;61%;25%;4

Montgomery, AL;79;73;76;50;Tropical rainstorm;W;12;70%;71%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;28;21;25;11;Windy;NNE;36;75%;88%;1

Nashville, TN;65;62;71;43;Tropical rainstorm;W;8;84%;91%;1

New Orleans, LA;80;59;68;54;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;66%;8%;4

New York, NY;58;52;53;42;Stormy;NNE;6;78%;96%;1

Newark, NJ;59;50;52;39;Stormy;NNE;6;80%;96%;1

Norfolk, VA;75;66;78;60;Increasingly windy;SSW;14;77%;75%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;39;37;48;34;Rain and drizzle;NW;17;87%;65%;2

Olympia, WA;61;45;58;44;Partial sunshine;SSW;4;83%;66%;2

Omaha, NE;56;32;43;30;Partly sunny, chilly;SSE;10;72%;5%;3

Orlando, FL;89;75;91;72;A shower or two;SW;12;70%;79%;4

Philadelphia, PA;64;52;54;44;Stormy;NNE;7;87%;96%;1

Phoenix, AZ;71;50;84;58;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;5;22%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;57;49;51;39;Stormy;N;7;84%;94%;1

Portland, ME;46;41;51;32;Rain and drizzle;NNE;5;62%;84%;1

Portland, OR;62;43;61;42;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;78%;28%;2

Providence, RI;55;45;52;38;Stormy;NNE;4;74%;95%;1

Raleigh, NC;74;66;79;59;Rain and wind;SW;20;81%;86%;1

Reno, NV;69;30;70;33;Sunny and delightful;SW;4;26%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;74;65;73;52;Tropical rainstorm;SW;12;89%;91%;1

Roswell, NM;39;31;55;30;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;5;60%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;76;42;78;41;Sunny and nice;SSE;3;38%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;53;34;59;38;Sunshine;ESE;5;42%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;67;44;69;45;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;51%;1%;5

San Diego, CA;76;56;77;59;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;49%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;73;51;70;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;44%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;84;75;87;59;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;13;77%;80%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;50;58;49;Partly sunny;SSE;6;83%;65%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;49;28;38;27;Lots of sun, cold;SSE;5;80%;8%;3

Spokane, WA;49;29;53;34;Mostly sunny;SE;1;79%;4%;2

Springfield, IL;52;40;51;31;Tropical rainstorm;N;15;75%;70%;1

St. Louis, MO;50;44;49;35;Tropical rainstorm;NNW;12;79%;70%;1

Tampa, FL;90;75;88;72;A passing shower;SW;9;80%;81%;4

Toledo, OH;53;38;48;34;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;7;82%;77%;1

Tucson, AZ;69;48;83;54;Sunny and warmer;ESE;9;22%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;47;42;51;34;Rain tapering off;NNW;10;79%;81%;1

Vero Beach, FL;87;76;89;73;Partly sunny;SSW;9;72%;44%;5

Washington, DC;72;59;60;48;Stormy;WSW;8;93%;93%;1

Wichita, KS;39;36;48;30;Decreasing clouds;W;13;79%;12%;4

Wilmington, DE;68;53;55;44;Stormy;NNE;9;92%;95%;1

