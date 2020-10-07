US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;68;45;55;38;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;51%;0%;4
Albuquerque, NM;84;53;84;53;Sunny and very warm;SSE;4;13%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;51;41;50;37;Cloudy;ENE;6;70%;42%;1
Asheville, NC;74;55;81;58;Sun, some clouds;NNW;6;57%;8%;5
Atlanta, GA;82;56;84;63;Periods of sun;ESE;4;55%;8%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;78;57;69;50;Winds subsiding;NNW;19;48%;0%;4
Austin, TX;92;66;89;71;Partly sunny;E;2;54%;55%;3
Baltimore, MD;80;54;70;48;Windy, not as warm;NW;19;48%;1%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;84;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;ENE;8;79%;100%;1
Billings, MT;75;48;85;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;29%;2%;4
Birmingham, AL;86;58;86;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;51%;29%;5
Bismarck, ND;66;39;73;46;Partly sunny;S;11;47%;6%;3
Boise, ID;82;52;80;50;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;6;19%;0%;4
Boston, MA;74;52;63;44;Windy and cooler;WNW;23;39%;0%;4
Bridgeport, CT;72;50;64;44;Winds subsiding;NW;19;43%;1%;4
Buffalo, NY;64;47;58;43;Clouds and sun;WNW;9;63%;33%;2
Burlington, VT;61;42;52;37;Cooler;NW;14;50%;6%;4
Caribou, ME;61;41;50;30;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;51%;18%;2
Casper, WY;80;42;83;44;Mostly sunny;SW;17;14%;2%;4
Charleston, SC;83;66;83;68;Partly sunny;E;5;64%;1%;5
Charleston, WV;81;50;72;46;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;62%;1%;4
Charlotte, NC;82;56;85;60;Partly sunny;ENE;4;56%;5%;5
Cheyenne, WY;81;44;83;53;Abundant sunshine;W;10;14%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;73;51;69;54;Sunny and nice;ESE;7;53%;2%;4
Cleveland, OH;70;54;64;51;Partly sunny;SW;9;55%;4%;4
Columbia, SC;86;57;87;62;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;4;54%;4%;5
Columbus, OH;78;43;69;44;Plenty of sun;S;4;62%;0%;4
Concord, NH;70;42;57;31;Winds subsiding;WNW;18;44%;55%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;63;87;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;55%;4%;5
Denver, CO;86;50;86;55;Sunny and very warm;WSW;5;16%;0%;5
Des Moines, IA;81;50;77;61;Warm with sunshine;SSE;10;48%;10%;4
Detroit, MI;72;44;68;46;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;61%;5%;4
Dodge City, KS;96;55;90;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;14;42%;3%;5
Duluth, MN;65;42;61;49;Mostly sunny;SE;5;63%;44%;3
El Paso, TX;92;58;93;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;17%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;50;35;51;28;Sun and clouds;ENE;6;58%;11%;2
Fargo, ND;72;40;68;53;Partly sunny;SSE;9;54%;11%;3
Grand Junction, CO;82;45;81;47;Partly sunny, warm;E;8;14%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;68;43;67;42;Mostly sunny;N;7;66%;8%;4
Hartford, CT;73;50;62;41;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;44%;0%;4
Helena, MT;78;44;78;46;Partly sunny;WSW;6;35%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;89;75;88;74;Partly sunny, nice;E;11;53%;14%;8
Houston, TX;87;72;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;77%;87%;2
Indianapolis, IN;82;48;76;51;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;55%;3%;4
Jackson, MS;87;68;83;69;Mainly cloudy;ENE;7;64%;69%;2
Jacksonville, FL;83;73;85;74;Cloudy and humid;ENE;7;82%;55%;2
Juneau, AK;51;39;49;40;Mostly cloudy;E;7;83%;72%;1
Kansas City, MO;90;61;85;63;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;63%;8%;4
Knoxville, TN;81;54;82;59;Mostly sunny;NE;4;63%;6%;5
Las Vegas, NV;96;66;94;63;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;5;14%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;80;49;75;52;Sunshine;E;5;60%;5%;4
Little Rock, AR;86;57;83;63;Partly sunny;NE;5;60%;44%;4
Long Beach, CA;77;64;75;62;Low clouds breaking;SSE;5;69%;2%;5
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;77;61;Low clouds breaking;S;6;65%;1%;5
Louisville, KY;84;51;79;54;Sunny and warm;E;5;55%;5%;4
Madison, WI;70;44;67;50;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;55%;2%;4
Memphis, TN;83;58;84;65;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;53%;26%;5
Miami, FL;88;81;88;80;Mostly cloudy;E;10;68%;46%;5
Milwaukee, WI;73;49;66;54;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;58%;1%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;45;67;57;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;50%;13%;4
Mobile, AL;89;75;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;11;80%;80%;2
Montgomery, AL;87;64;84;69;Clouds and sun;E;6;61%;41%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;40;20;21;16;Very windy;NW;41;87%;6%;3
Nashville, TN;83;54;84;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;64%;10%;5
New Orleans, LA;86;76;83;75;Thunderstorms;E;14;83%;86%;2
New York, NY;76;54;65;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;20;42%;0%;4
Newark, NJ;75;51;65;45;Windy and cooler;NW;20;43%;1%;4
Norfolk, VA;81;61;74;55;Sunny and nice;N;7;54%;2%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;88;61;86;63;Sunny and very warm;SSE;9;55%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;68;52;65;51;Cloudy;SSW;7;78%;44%;1
Omaha, NE;85;55;83;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;52%;8%;4
Orlando, FL;93;75;91;76;Humid with clouds;E;6;69%;44%;3
Philadelphia, PA;77;54;67;48;Winds subsiding;NW;19;47%;1%;4
Phoenix, AZ;102;69;101;70;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;13%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;75;47;66;45;Mostly sunny;SW;7;58%;0%;4
Portland, ME;65;50;58;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;16;46%;0%;4
Portland, OR;75;57;68;53;Rather cloudy;SE;5;82%;31%;1
Providence, RI;74;49;63;40;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;41%;0%;4
Raleigh, NC;83;59;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;60%;2%;5
Reno, NV;83;43;80;42;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;23%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;80;57;75;46;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;53%;1%;4
Roswell, NM;93;53;92;52;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;20%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;86;53;74;53;Clouds breaking;S;6;57%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;84;54;85;57;Mostly sunny;SE;9;18%;1%;4
San Antonio, TX;90;62;90;70;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;53%;55%;4
San Diego, CA;77;65;76;65;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;61%;2%;5
San Francisco, CA;65;56;65;57;Clearing;W;12;63%;3%;4
Savannah, GA;85;64;88;69;A shower in the p.m.;SE;3;68%;56%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;56;64;56;Mostly cloudy;S;8;81%;44%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;78;44;77;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;14;44%;10%;4
Spokane, WA;81;49;76;48;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;51%;2%;3
Springfield, IL;85;50;79;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;48%;6%;4
St. Louis, MO;87;53;82;56;Sunny and warm;SE;6;59%;7%;4
Tampa, FL;88;75;92;75;A t-storm around;E;6;69%;45%;3
Toledo, OH;74;42;69;43;Brilliant sunshine;NW;4;59%;5%;4
Tucson, AZ;100;67;99;65;Very hot;SE;7;12%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;89;61;86;63;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;58%;3%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;89;77;Mostly cloudy, humid;E;7;71%;39%;5
Washington, DC;82;57;72;47;Sunlit, not as warm;NNW;10;50%;0%;4
Wichita, KS;91;60;87;61;Sunny;SSE;12;58%;4%;4
Wilmington, DE;78;53;67;45;Winds subsiding;NW;19;51%;0%;4
