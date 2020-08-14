US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;91;62;81;60;Mostly sunny;SE;6;58%;16%;8
Albuquerque, NM;97;70;95;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;26%;27%;11
Anchorage, AK;69;53;76;55;Sunshine;N;14;49%;15%;4
Asheville, NC;78;69;78;64;Thunderstorms;NW;5;86%;76%;3
Atlanta, GA;81;72;85;69;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;80%;83%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;80;72;79;69;Clouds and sun;NE;12;72%;66%;6
Austin, TX;106;78;107;79;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;44%;8%;11
Baltimore, MD;85;72;83;68;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;61%;70%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;93;77;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;72%;60%;8
Billings, MT;85;56;92;59;Partly sunny;SE;7;27%;5%;7
Birmingham, AL;84;72;86;70;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;74%;56%;7
Bismarck, ND;77;54;86;54;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;8;41%;8%;7
Boise, ID;88;59;97;69;Sunny and hot;ENE;6;22%;1%;8
Boston, MA;80;66;72;65;Not as warm;NNE;18;77%;46%;6
Bridgeport, CT;84;67;82;66;Mostly sunny;NE;10;58%;26%;8
Buffalo, NY;86;65;84;66;Mostly cloudy;S;6;63%;44%;5
Burlington, VT;83;59;83;60;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;52%;9%;7
Caribou, ME;84;53;77;52;Partly sunny;E;6;53%;5%;7
Casper, WY;83;49;91;52;Sunny and beautiful;NE;9;23%;6%;8
Charleston, SC;89;76;89;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;77%;88%;5
Charleston, WV;88;69;76;64;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;94%;96%;2
Charlotte, NC;87;72;85;70;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;5;83%;85%;3
Cheyenne, WY;83;55;89;56;Partly sunny;NNE;10;26%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;85;70;84;69;A t-storm in spots;N;6;66%;64%;5
Cleveland, OH;91;71;84;65;A t-storm in spots;S;9;62%;73%;6
Columbia, SC;86;73;88;73;Showers and t-storms;S;6;77%;77%;3
Columbus, OH;87;69;81;61;A shower or t-storm;E;6;75%;84%;9
Concord, NH;89;58;78;57;Not as warm;NE;10;63%;49%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;104;80;103;81;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;9;46%;0%;10
Denver, CO;95;60;94;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;27%;3%;9
Des Moines, IA;88;63;82;60;Partly sunny;NW;11;54%;3%;8
Detroit, MI;85;69;86;68;A t-storm in spots;S;7;68%;77%;8
Dodge City, KS;91;67;84;64;Partly sunny;ENE;10;73%;77%;9
Duluth, MN;81;58;78;60;A morning t-storm;SW;7;63%;73%;6
El Paso, TX;106;80;104;78;Partial sunshine;ENE;7;22%;23%;11
Fairbanks, AK;72;49;73;48;Sunshine and nice;NE;4;54%;37%;4
Fargo, ND;71;54;80;57;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;9;66%;6%;5
Grand Junction, CO;100;62;99;63;Mostly sunny;NE;8;11%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;88;66;87;65;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;69%;73%;7
Hartford, CT;90;65;82;64;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;58%;18%;8
Helena, MT;83;52;90;54;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;24%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;90;77;89;77;Spotty showers;ENE;13;56%;66%;12
Houston, TX;98;79;99;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;58%;14%;11
Indianapolis, IN;87;68;87;68;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;5;63%;34%;9
Jackson, MS;81;73;90;71;A thunderstorm;N;6;74%;60%;8
Jacksonville, FL;92;76;91;75;A t-storm or two;SW;8;70%;68%;8
Juneau, AK;55;51;58;50;Rain at times;E;10;91%;87%;1
Kansas City, MO;90;72;83;63;A t-storm in spots;N;9;64%;43%;8
Knoxville, TN;85;71;84;69;Showers and t-storms;N;5;85%;82%;4
Las Vegas, NV;111;82;113;85;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;6;13%;3%;10
Lexington, KY;77;67;84;65;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;83%;65%;5
Little Rock, AR;91;72;94;73;Partly sunny, humid;E;5;63%;44%;10
Long Beach, CA;94;70;91;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;50%;7%;10
Los Angeles, CA;93;72;96;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;44%;8%;10
Louisville, KY;81;69;88;69;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;68%;62%;7
Madison, WI;86;64;78;56;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;67%;58%;7
Memphis, TN;88;71;92;74;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;65%;4%;10
Miami, FL;91;82;91;80;A shower or t-storm;SSE;8;64%;65%;11
Milwaukee, WI;83;67;81;64;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;69%;44%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;58;79;63;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;7;60%;4%;6
Mobile, AL;91;75;90;75;A shower or t-storm;W;6;75%;59%;7
Montgomery, AL;89;71;86;69;Showers and t-storms;NNW;5;79%;63%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;57;44;52;42;Partly sunny;SSE;15;89%;46%;4
Nashville, TN;86;69;89;70;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;67%;56%;7
New Orleans, LA;91;79;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;69%;74%;11
New York, NY;86;70;82;67;Sunshine, less humid;NE;9;55%;44%;8
Newark, NJ;87;69;84;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;55%;44%;8
Norfolk, VA;87;74;82;74;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;7;85%;90%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;97;75;94;70;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;65%;2%;8
Olympia, WA;82;52;89;54;Plenty of sunshine;NE;9;47%;3%;7
Omaha, NE;89;59;85;60;Sunny and less humid;WNW;9;56%;1%;8
Orlando, FL;96;79;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;67%;60%;10
Philadelphia, PA;84;68;83;67;Inc. clouds;E;8;61%;44%;8
Phoenix, AZ;116;88;111;88;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;28%;5%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;89;69;76;64;A t-storm in spots;E;5;75%;79%;4
Portland, ME;82;66;74;64;Not as warm;NE;10;72%;48%;6
Portland, OR;87;60;99;67;Very hot;N;6;39%;3%;7
Providence, RI;87;65;76;65;Not as warm;N;11;70%;53%;7
Raleigh, NC;91;73;85;71;Heavy thunderstorms;ESE;6;84%;86%;3
Reno, NV;93;63;96;65;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;27%;9%;9
Richmond, VA;83;71;78;69;A shower or t-storm;ENE;5;94%;91%;4
Roswell, NM;105;70;101;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;28%;38%;11
Sacramento, CA;107;72;106;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;32%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;94;68;97;69;Sunny and very warm;ESE;7;19%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;104;75;104;75;Hot with sunshine;SSE;7;47%;5%;11
San Diego, CA;85;72;82;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;59%;17%;10
San Francisco, CA;86;63;79;62;Sunshine and nice;WSW;9;60%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;92;73;92;74;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;77%;77%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;59;86;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;49%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;87;53;84;63;Partly sunny;SSW;7;55%;5%;8
Spokane, WA;84;52;93;56;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;2;30%;0%;7
Springfield, IL;86;66;85;62;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;71%;45%;4
St. Louis, MO;88;70;88;66;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;69%;55%;5
Tampa, FL;91;77;92;78;A t-storm in spots;W;6;74%;80%;10
Toledo, OH;84;65;86;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;3;65%;74%;8
Tucson, AZ;109;81;106;80;Mostly cloudy, hot;S;7;35%;25%;8
Tulsa, OK;95;75;95;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;64%;12%;9
Vero Beach, FL;92;76;92;76;A t-storm around;S;7;65%;50%;11
Washington, DC;86;70;78;67;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;81%;78%;3
Wichita, KS;94;73;89;64;Mostly sunny;NE;9;66%;32%;9
Wilmington, DE;85;68;82;67;Inc. clouds;E;8;65%;67%;8
