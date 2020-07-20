US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;92;65;85;63;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;54%;26%;9
Albuquerque, NM;94;69;91;66;A t-storm around;ESE;8;34%;64%;9
Anchorage, AK;69;57;69;53;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;59%;75%;3
Asheville, NC;87;68;89;68;Showers and t-storms;S;4;68%;76%;9
Atlanta, GA;94;73;92;72;A t-storm around;N;5;61%;64%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;92;76;87;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;62%;59%;10
Austin, TX;96;77;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;3;69%;82%;10
Baltimore, MD;99;81;96;78;Clouds and sun;SW;4;43%;62%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;91;77;93;77;Mostly sunny;E;8;70%;37%;12
Billings, MT;83;59;93;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;40%;5%;9
Birmingham, AL;90;74;92;74;A t-storm around;ESE;4;64%;55%;11
Bismarck, ND;72;57;80;58;Nice with some sun;E;6;62%;7%;7
Boise, ID;95;64;99;70;Sunny and hot;E;6;27%;5%;10
Boston, MA;93;73;89;71;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;48%;5%;10
Bridgeport, CT;93;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;SW;7;53%;12%;10
Buffalo, NY;80;65;81;68;Periods of sun;ENE;6;62%;25%;9
Burlington, VT;92;65;81;61;Not as warm;NE;9;56%;14%;9
Caribou, ME;86;61;77;54;Not as warm;NW;10;51%;6%;8
Casper, WY;87;53;86;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;44%;12%;10
Charleston, SC;92;78;90;77;Partly sunny;S;7;70%;13%;11
Charleston, WV;94;72;93;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;70%;76%;8
Charlotte, NC;95;73;95;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;64%;66%;11
Cheyenne, WY;82;59;78;57;Showers and t-storms;S;10;54%;70%;11
Chicago, IL;81;70;80;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;64%;73%;5
Cleveland, OH;84;71;80;70;Partly sunny;E;8;69%;62%;8
Columbia, SC;97;75;96;75;A t-storm around;S;5;60%;47%;11
Columbus, OH;89;69;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;68%;84%;9
Concord, NH;94;64;87;59;Mostly sunny;N;8;51%;6%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;77;91;76;A couple of t-storms;SE;10;72%;80%;10
Denver, CO;93;61;86;62;A t-storm around;SSW;8;44%;47%;11
Des Moines, IA;76;69;81;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;WSW;7;78%;67%;3
Detroit, MI;86;65;81;68;Clouds and sun;E;6;68%;71%;9
Dodge City, KS;89;65;93;67;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;12;58%;55%;11
Duluth, MN;71;58;63;58;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;8;86%;89%;2
El Paso, TX;99;76;97;76;Rather cloudy, warm;NNW;7;35%;44%;10
Fairbanks, AK;73;55;60;49;Spotty showers;W;6;76%;89%;1
Fargo, ND;81;63;75;59;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;7;84%;57%;3
Grand Junction, CO;98;66;98;70;Clouds and sun;NW;8;15%;11%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;81;60;82;67;Cloudy;SSE;6;65%;61%;5
Hartford, CT;96;70;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;N;6;49%;9%;10
Helena, MT;82;55;92;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;37%;1%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;74;An afternoon shower;ENE;10;56%;75%;13
Houston, TX;88;78;88;78;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;7;78%;80%;8
Indianapolis, IN;85;70;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;69%;80%;7
Jackson, MS;94;75;94;74;Partly sunny;SSE;5;58%;30%;11
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;92;76;Clouds and sun;SE;8;67%;37%;11
Juneau, AK;61;53;62;52;Occasional rain;SE;7;82%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;81;71;86;74;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;73%;81%;5
Knoxville, TN;93;73;94;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;65%;76%;11
Las Vegas, NV;109;85;108;81;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;13%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;89;71;88;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;79%;70%;9
Little Rock, AR;96;74;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;64%;52%;11
Long Beach, CA;78;64;79;63;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;66%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;81;64;82;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;56%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;89;73;90;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;72%;73%;11
Madison, WI;80;64;76;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;7;78%;66%;3
Memphis, TN;95;78;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;64%;57%;10
Miami, FL;88;79;87;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;10;70%;74%;4
Milwaukee, WI;80;68;77;70;Cloudy and humid;SSW;11;68%;44%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;65;77;61;Heavy thunderstorms;W;9;81%;70%;4
Mobile, AL;93;81;92;79;Mostly sunny;SE;7;65%;41%;12
Montgomery, AL;95;74;90;72;A t-storm around;SSE;4;67%;64%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;58;48;55;45;Windy;NW;31;87%;31%;6
Nashville, TN;94;73;93;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;66%;56%;9
New Orleans, LA;92;80;93;81;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;65%;36%;12
New York, NY;95;76;92;76;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;49%;55%;10
Newark, NJ;95;74;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;47%;55%;10
Norfolk, VA;98;79;97;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;63%;64%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;95;74;92;74;Partial sunshine;SSE;10;60%;54%;11
Olympia, WA;88;55;80;55;Mostly sunny;SW;8;64%;27%;8
Omaha, NE;81;68;84;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;76%;55%;3
Orlando, FL;90;79;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;E;10;68%;65%;11
Philadelphia, PA;97;76;94;76;Partly sunny;SSW;5;49%;57%;10
Phoenix, AZ;107;85;107;85;Warm with some sun;W;6;19%;14%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;90;69;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;60%;64%;8
Portland, ME;89;68;81;64;Mostly sunny, nice;N;7;58%;4%;9
Portland, OR;93;61;87;60;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;52%;5%;9
Providence, RI;92;69;91;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;48%;7%;10
Raleigh, NC;98;75;96;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;64%;69%;11
Reno, NV;96;64;96;63;Partly sunny;WNW;6;25%;19%;11
Richmond, VA;100;76;97;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;60%;78%;11
Roswell, NM;98;73;98;71;Clouds and sun, hot;E;11;32%;24%;12
Sacramento, CA;87;56;87;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;97;69;98;73;Clouding up;SE;7;19%;4%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;76;95;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;62%;57%;9
San Diego, CA;75;67;76;67;Turning sunny;WNW;7;63%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;67;57;66;58;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;12;65%;47%;10
Savannah, GA;94;77;93;77;Mostly sunny;S;8;64%;10%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;62;82;61;Mostly sunny;W;7;63%;27%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;83;64;81;58;Humid with some sun;N;8;71%;25%;9
Spokane, WA;91;59;96;65;Sunny and very warm;S;7;32%;3%;8
Springfield, IL;87;70;83;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;83%;90%;4
St. Louis, MO;83;73;90;74;Showers and t-storms;S;6;67%;86%;6
Tampa, FL;91;77;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;74%;70%;12
Toledo, OH;85;62;82;66;Clouds and sun;ESE;3;69%;70%;9
Tucson, AZ;103;81;101;78;Partly sunny;SSE;7;25%;26%;9
Tulsa, OK;97;76;94;75;Partly sunny;S;8;58%;48%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;79;89;79;A t-storm in spots;ESE;14;72%;68%;5
Washington, DC;100;77;97;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;52%;73%;10
Wichita, KS;92;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;12;68%;64%;10
Wilmington, DE;96;77;94;75;Periods of sun;SSE;6;51%;58%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather