US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;71;87;69;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;74%;69%;8
Albuquerque, NM;97;70;97;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;17%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;68;55;61;53;Cooler with rain;N;6;84%;81%;1
Asheville, NC;78;66;82;65;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;74%;73%;6
Atlanta, GA;79;71;84;71;Showers and t-storms;WNW;6;78%;76%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;81;75;84;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;10;76%;32%;11
Austin, TX;96;80;96;79;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;60%;8%;12
Baltimore, MD;88;75;91;75;Partly sunny;S;6;65%;36%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;86;75;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;73%;44%;8
Billings, MT;88;57;84;54;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;38%;5%;10
Birmingham, AL;84;73;84;72;A t-storm in spots;W;6;79%;66%;3
Bismarck, ND;86;65;86;59;Mostly sunny;W;9;52%;18%;9
Boise, ID;81;53;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;38%;0%;10
Boston, MA;79;66;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;74%;53%;6
Bridgeport, CT;74;71;83;71;A couple of t-storms;SSW;8;77%;76%;7
Buffalo, NY;88;73;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;66%;29%;10
Burlington, VT;89;70;87;70;Showers and t-storms;S;10;67%;63%;7
Caribou, ME;80;59;72;62;Showers and t-storms;E;10;89%;80%;2
Casper, WY;97;48;89;48;Becoming very windy;NNE;16;23%;8%;11
Charleston, SC;81;75;85;75;Thunderstorms;W;7;83%;84%;4
Charleston, WV;95;70;93;69;Mostly sunny;SE;4;65%;44%;11
Charlotte, NC;81;71;85;72;Thunderstorms;NE;6;78%;74%;5
Cheyenne, WY;93;57;87;54;Mostly sunny;NW;10;20%;6%;11
Chicago, IL;92;76;88;78;Mostly sunny;S;6;62%;44%;10
Cleveland, OH;88;75;87;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;6;67%;29%;10
Columbia, SC;78;73;85;73;Thunderstorms;N;5;85%;78%;3
Columbus, OH;95;71;91;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;64%;53%;11
Concord, NH;84;65;85;66;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;79%;70%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;72;94;76;Partly sunny, humid;SE;11;73%;27%;12
Denver, CO;102;63;96;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;WNW;8;13%;5%;9
Des Moines, IA;92;74;93;73;Partly sunny;SSE;10;57%;44%;10
Detroit, MI;95;72;94;72;Partly sunny and hot;E;5;52%;8%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;68;100;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;20;51%;6%;11
Duluth, MN;85;62;80;66;Partly sunny;S;8;72%;73%;9
El Paso, TX;101;76;105;79;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;23%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;72;52;68;49;Clouds and sun;W;5;70%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;88;74;87;65;Humid with some sun;ESE;9;67%;41%;8
Grand Junction, CO;100;63;97;63;Sunshine;SSE;11;8%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;92;70;92;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;WSW;5;59%;33%;10
Hartford, CT;78;70;85;72;A t-storm in spots;S;8;73%;58%;7
Helena, MT;74;50;75;47;Mostly sunny, windy;W;17;35%;0%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;74;87;74;A shower or two;ENE;17;56%;78%;7
Houston, TX;93;80;95;81;Some sun, hot, humid;S;8;64%;44%;12
Indianapolis, IN;92;76;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;4;58%;39%;11
Jackson, MS;83;73;84;73;Couple of t-storms;S;5;83%;87%;4
Jacksonville, FL;85;75;88;75;Showers and t-storms;W;8;78%;72%;6
Juneau, AK;61;52;61;52;Showers;SE;6;80%;97%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;76;92;74;Humid with sunshine;S;8;55%;41%;11
Knoxville, TN;86;70;90;71;Sun and clouds;ESE;4;70%;44%;9
Las Vegas, NV;107;76;107;76;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;10;6%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;90;71;91;72;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;66%;51%;10
Little Rock, AR;88;71;87;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;77%;55%;9
Long Beach, CA;81;64;79;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;61%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;83;64;85;63;Clouds to sun;S;6;52%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;93;75;94;75;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;61%;52%;10
Madison, WI;92;69;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;60%;37%;10
Memphis, TN;92;73;88;73;A t-storm or two;S;6;75%;66%;7
Miami, FL;91;80;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;69%;69%;12
Milwaukee, WI;93;75;89;76;Partly sunny;S;8;60%;33%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;72;93;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;57%;66%;10
Mobile, AL;85;76;92;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;5;68%;76%;6
Montgomery, AL;86;72;84;72;A t-storm in spots;W;6;81%;82%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;61;51;61;54;Showers and t-storms;WNW;21;91%;65%;4
Nashville, TN;89;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;4;67%;55%;8
New Orleans, LA;86;77;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;71%;45%;10
New York, NY;82;74;86;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;73%;59%;7
Newark, NJ;83;73;87;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;72%;62%;7
Norfolk, VA;91;73;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;73%;64%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;90;72;94;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;63%;4%;11
Olympia, WA;66;53;70;54;Rather cloudy;WSW;6;64%;44%;3
Omaha, NE;94;72;93;71;Partly sunny;SSE;14;57%;62%;10
Orlando, FL;92;77;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;73%;64%;7
Philadelphia, PA;88;74;91;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;70%;59%;8
Phoenix, AZ;111;86;109;85;Sunny and very warm;W;7;20%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;95;70;93;71;A t-storm in spots;E;4;62%;54%;11
Portland, ME;76;63;75;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;85%;54%;4
Portland, OR;69;56;74;57;Mostly cloudy;N;5;59%;36%;4
Providence, RI;75;66;83;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;77%;60%;6
Raleigh, NC;88;71;83;72;Thunderstorms;ENE;6;83%;78%;5
Reno, NV;87;53;89;55;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;18%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;72;89;72;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;67%;19%;11
Roswell, NM;100;71;106;73;Partly sunny;S;8;25%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;91;58;95;57;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;38%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;92;61;89;62;Sunny;ESE;7;27%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;79;98;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;60%;7%;12
San Diego, CA;75;64;75;62;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;61%;2%;11
San Francisco, CA;73;56;70;56;Some sun;SW;10;59%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;85;74;87;74;Showers and t-storms;W;8;82%;82%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;56;71;58;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;65%;44%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;85;74;90;65;A strong t-storm;SSW;14;65%;85%;7
Spokane, WA;74;53;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;9;43%;5%;8
Springfield, IL;92;71;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;4;60%;30%;10
St. Louis, MO;91;75;94;74;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSE;5;60%;30%;11
Tampa, FL;92;77;90;78;Partly sunny;W;7;75%;44%;8
Toledo, OH;94;69;93;70;Partly sunny and hot;S;2;55%;7%;10
Tucson, AZ;107;80;106;79;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;26%;5%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;74;93;78;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;67%;28%;10
Vero Beach, FL;91;73;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;71%;72%;11
Washington, DC;89;74;91;74;Partly sunny;SE;6;64%;32%;11
Wichita, KS;96;73;94;77;Warm with sunshine;SE;10;57%;9%;11
Wilmington, DE;86;73;89;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;7;72%;60%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather