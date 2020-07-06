US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;89;67;83;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;65%;55%;5
Albuquerque, NM;93;70;97;70;Hot with sunshine;NE;5;24%;8%;12
Anchorage, AK;65;53;69;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;70%;44%;4
Asheville, NC;81;68;77;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;79%;72%;3
Atlanta, GA;83;71;80;71;Heavy thunderstorms;ENE;5;85%;82%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;89;73;83;75;Sunny and humid;S;11;79%;33%;11
Austin, TX;93;76;95;78;Partly sunny;SE;4;63%;30%;9
Baltimore, MD;94;76;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;62%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;80;74;86;75;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;79%;78%;6
Billings, MT;86;61;90;58;A severe t-storm;NW;8;58%;64%;10
Birmingham, AL;85;72;85;73;Showers and t-storms;W;5;82%;89%;4
Bismarck, ND;83;62;87;66;Partly sunny, humid;SE;11;61%;72%;9
Boise, ID;92;59;82;54;Not as warm;NNW;9;34%;1%;10
Boston, MA;75;64;76;67;Sun and clouds;S;8;67%;27%;7
Bridgeport, CT;89;68;77;71;Not as warm;SSE;8;80%;57%;5
Buffalo, NY;88;69;88;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;58%;34%;10
Burlington, VT;87;63;88;70;Partly sunny;S;12;54%;55%;8
Caribou, ME;73;54;80;59;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;100%;9
Casper, WY;91;51;95;50;Becoming very windy;W;17;24%;8%;11
Charleston, SC;86;75;83;74;Showers and t-storms;S;7;84%;90%;3
Charleston, WV;95;70;94;71;Clouds and sun;SE;4;59%;25%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;72;80;71;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;81%;97%;3
Cheyenne, WY;88;57;92;57;Partly sunny and hot;SW;10;26%;7%;12
Chicago, IL;92;76;90;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;59%;54%;10
Cleveland, OH;87;74;88;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;57%;55%;10
Columbia, SC;85;72;81;72;A heavy thunderstorm;E;5;89%;82%;3
Columbus, OH;95;72;91;72;Hazy, hot and humid;SSE;5;62%;44%;11
Concord, NH;82;59;81;64;A t-storm around;SSE;7;64%;55%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;71;87;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;83%;56%;7
Denver, CO;98;66;97;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;24%;8%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;72;91;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;59%;8%;10
Detroit, MI;93;70;95;72;Very hot;SSW;6;54%;44%;10
Dodge City, KS;90;68;93;71;Partly sunny;SSE;14;52%;4%;11
Duluth, MN;82;63;82;61;Partly sunny;SSE;5;59%;53%;9
El Paso, TX;101;76;100;79;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;28%;8%;13
Fairbanks, AK;74;53;73;53;Cloudy;SW;5;56%;70%;2
Fargo, ND;84;63;85;71;Clouds and sun;SE;7;61%;63%;9
Grand Junction, CO;99;66;99;62;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;11%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;91;69;92;70;A t-storm in spots;W;7;64%;45%;10
Hartford, CT;88;66;79;70;Not as warm;SE;7;75%;55%;5
Helena, MT;82;54;77;49;Spotty showers;W;11;48%;59%;8
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;74;A morning shower;ENE;16;57%;84%;13
Houston, TX;94;80;92;80;Showers and t-storms;S;7;72%;67%;4
Indianapolis, IN;92;73;92;75;A t-storm in spots;NNW;4;65%;55%;11
Jackson, MS;84;71;82;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;83%;85%;4
Jacksonville, FL;87;75;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;79%;75%;4
Juneau, AK;63;52;61;51;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;78%;56%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;74;92;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;4;55%;8%;11
Knoxville, TN;90;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;73%;58%;4
Las Vegas, NV;109;77;107;76;Increasingly windy;WSW;18;5%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;92;71;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;68%;55%;11
Little Rock, AR;90;73;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;66%;46%;11
Long Beach, CA;82;66;81;66;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;58%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;89;65;87;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;48%;2%;12
Louisville, KY;91;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;WSW;4;64%;55%;10
Madison, WI;91;71;88;70;Sun and some clouds;WSW;5;60%;43%;10
Memphis, TN;91;73;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;71%;65%;11
Miami, FL;88;80;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;68%;69%;12
Milwaukee, WI;93;74;90;75;A t-storm in spots;S;7;59%;52%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;70;85;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;72%;66%;4
Mobile, AL;86;75;85;75;Heavy thunderstorms;W;6;80%;78%;6
Montgomery, AL;91;72;83;72;Showers and t-storms;WNW;5;82%;79%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;57;47;57;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;19;81%;57%;3
Nashville, TN;91;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;65%;55%;10
New Orleans, LA;80;75;87;77;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;72%;76%;4
New York, NY;93;73;84;74;A shower or t-storm;S;7;74%;80%;5
Newark, NJ;93;71;83;73;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;76%;80%;5
Norfolk, VA;94;73;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;65%;42%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;70;90;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;66%;5%;12
Olympia, WA;69;53;66;52;Variable cloudiness;SW;8;68%;59%;3
Omaha, NE;90;72;93;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;60%;3%;10
Orlando, FL;92;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;68%;76%;11
Philadelphia, PA;92;74;90;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;63%;11
Phoenix, AZ;112;84;110;86;Warm with sunshine;WSW;7;17%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;96;71;95;71;Very hot;E;5;56%;55%;11
Portland, ME;72;59;69;63;Sunny intervals;S;8;78%;29%;6
Portland, OR;73;56;70;57;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;64%;44%;2
Providence, RI;80;63;76;66;Not as warm;SSE;7;69%;59%;5
Raleigh, NC;91;70;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;75%;91%;6
Reno, NV;91;53;86;53;Sunny and pleasant;W;8;15%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;93;73;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;62%;32%;10
Roswell, NM;100;73;99;74;Mostly cloudy, hot;SSE;9;37%;15%;10
Sacramento, CA;92;54;90;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;41%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;97;74;92;62;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;15%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;78;98;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;59%;29%;12
San Diego, CA;75;65;76;64;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;62%;2%;11
San Francisco, CA;68;56;70;55;Some sun;W;15;55%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;86;73;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;85%;81%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;56;67;55;Variable clouds;SSW;10;68%;44%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;90;70;89;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;10;70%;55%;10
Spokane, WA;83;57;75;53;Cooler with some sun;SW;11;48%;23%;9
Springfield, IL;90;70;92;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;2;59%;44%;10
St. Louis, MO;91;74;93;74;A t-storm in spots;S;4;61%;43%;10
Tampa, FL;90;78;92;77;A t-storm in spots;W;6;74%;55%;11
Toledo, OH;92;69;94;70;Partly sunny and hot;SW;3;52%;44%;10
Tucson, AZ;107;80;107;80;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;7;20%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;73;94;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;62%;28%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;74%;77%;11
Washington, DC;94;75;93;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;62%;54%;11
Wichita, KS;91;72;93;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;57%;3%;11
Wilmington, DE;92;73;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;72%;60%;11
