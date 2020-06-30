US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;63;80;63;Showers and t-storms;WNW;5;74%;70%;5
Albuquerque, NM;87;60;90;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;15%;2%;12
Anchorage, AK;65;51;69;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;55%;11%;4
Asheville, NC;79;66;80;65;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;74%;76%;3
Atlanta, GA;89;70;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;77%;71%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;80;70;78;69;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;7;72%;75%;9
Austin, TX;95;78;97;76;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;7;60%;6%;7
Baltimore, MD;91;73;88;72;A shower or t-storm;NW;5;56%;73%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;78;94;75;A t-storm around;SSW;8;66%;42%;11
Billings, MT;73;51;79;51;Sun and clouds;SW;9;45%;19%;10
Birmingham, AL;89;72;90;73;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;67%;63%;8
Bismarck, ND;75;58;84;61;A morning t-storm;ESE;7;53%;59%;8
Boise, ID;74;52;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;40%;0%;10
Boston, MA;69;64;75;65;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;80%;75%;3
Bridgeport, CT;74;65;78;64;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;77%;80%;10
Buffalo, NY;80;63;82;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;63%;25%;10
Burlington, VT;78;64;80;65;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;73%;61%;4
Caribou, ME;78;61;83;62;Warmer;SW;3;66%;41%;5
Casper, WY;72;47;82;49;Windy and warmer;S;20;26%;30%;11
Charleston, SC;91;74;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;75%;69%;11
Charleston, WV;85;67;87;66;A t-storm in spots;N;4;70%;41%;9
Charlotte, NC;89;70;87;70;Showers and t-storms;W;5;66%;70%;9
Cheyenne, WY;71;47;81;54;Partly sunny, warmer;S;10;24%;7%;12
Chicago, IL;85;71;84;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;64%;48%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;67;80;68;Mostly sunny, humid;ENE;8;64%;2%;11
Columbia, SC;91;71;89;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;73%;83%;7
Columbus, OH;90;66;89;66;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;57%;29%;10
Concord, NH;77;61;76;60;Showers and t-storms;WSW;4;85%;71%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;78;98;79;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;14;66%;7%;12
Denver, CO;83;54;90;60;Partly sunny;S;8;21%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;84;70;86;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;7;80%;67%;3
Detroit, MI;87;65;87;65;Sunshine and warm;NE;6;56%;4%;10
Dodge City, KS;103;64;97;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;15;42%;4%;12
Duluth, MN;66;59;72;62;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;84%;65%;7
El Paso, TX;96;71;94;73;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;19%;2%;5
Fairbanks, AK;61;40;62;42;Mostly cloudy;WNW;4;53%;28%;3
Fargo, ND;85;70;86;66;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;69%;66%;4
Grand Junction, CO;80;52;89;60;Sunny and nice;W;9;13%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;90;65;90;66;Mostly sunny;E;7;56%;5%;10
Hartford, CT;78;65;80;65;Showers and t-storms;S;4;76%;77%;8
Helena, MT;58;45;68;45;Showers and t-storms;S;9;64%;77%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;75;89;75;Mostly sunny;ENE;16;53%;34%;13
Houston, TX;92;80;95;77;Partly sunny;S;8;62%;8%;11
Indianapolis, IN;87;70;88;69;A t-storm in spots;E;6;66%;50%;6
Jackson, MS;92;74;93;74;Partly sunny;S;7;66%;66%;7
Jacksonville, FL;96;77;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;69%;69%;12
Juneau, AK;63;48;69;51;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;66%;9%;6
Kansas City, MO;92;79;95;77;Very humid;ESE;7;60%;64%;6
Knoxville, TN;81;68;82;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;81%;82%;5
Las Vegas, NV;95;70;100;73;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;83;68;84;67;A t-storm in spots;E;5;78%;47%;5
Little Rock, AR;89;75;91;75;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;73%;64%;5
Long Beach, CA;76;62;74;62;Clouds breaking;SSW;7;66%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;76;62;79;61;Clouds breaking;S;6;60%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;84;70;87;71;A t-storm in spots;E;5;73%;47%;3
Madison, WI;88;68;85;65;A t-storm in spots;E;7;70%;51%;8
Memphis, TN;90;75;90;75;Clearing, a t-storm;S;9;74%;85%;4
Miami, FL;92;80;92;80;Sunshine and warm;SW;7;60%;34%;13
Milwaukee, WI;83;68;83;68;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;59%;46%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;71;85;70;A shower or t-storm;WSW;9;75%;65%;3
Mobile, AL;93;79;94;79;A t-storm around;SW;6;66%;64%;9
Montgomery, AL;89;72;90;74;Mainly cloudy;WSW;5;71%;67%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;51;44;54;46;Showers and t-storms;NW;16;97%;69%;3
Nashville, TN;82;71;84;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;82%;83%;4
New Orleans, LA;93;80;93;78;Partly sunny;SW;7;65%;30%;12
New York, NY;80;67;80;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;71%;77%;8
Newark, NJ;79;66;81;66;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;74%;77%;9
Norfolk, VA;90;71;86;71;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;5;70%;67%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;96;77;100;77;Hot with sunshine;SSE;10;48%;28%;12
Olympia, WA;65;52;64;52;Showers around;SW;11;72%;70%;2
Omaha, NE;89;72;89;72;Cloudy and humid;ENE;8;74%;37%;3
Orlando, FL;96;78;95;78;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;58%;44%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;69;84;69;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;63%;77%;6
Phoenix, AZ;99;76;103;82;Sunny;W;8;17%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;88;65;87;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;56%;7%;11
Portland, ME;68;63;72;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;5;86%;63%;3
Portland, OR;68;53;66;53;Occasional rain;WSW;6;69%;67%;2
Providence, RI;74;64;77;64;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;80%;79%;3
Raleigh, NC;93;71;88;70;A shower or t-storm;SE;4;69%;78%;9
Reno, NV;82;51;84;53;Mostly sunny;W;8;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;90;69;86;68;A shower or t-storm;ENE;5;70%;81%;10
Roswell, NM;102;64;101;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;13%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;55;91;55;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;41%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;70;56;86;63;Sunshine and warmer;WSW;12;25%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;78;97;77;Some sun, hot, humid;SSE;9;67%;7%;12
San Diego, CA;72;63;72;61;Turning sunny;WSW;7;66%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;73;55;68;55;Partly sunny;SW;11;59%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;97;76;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;66%;77%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;53;67;54;Cloudy;SSW;13;68%;44%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;90;69;88;68;A morning t-storm;NE;5;67%;55%;5
Spokane, WA;73;51;65;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;62%;55%;7
Springfield, IL;77;72;85;72;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;78%;67%;6
St. Louis, MO;84;73;88;74;Showers and t-storms;N;6;75%;70%;6
Tampa, FL;91;78;91;78;A t-storm around;W;6;71%;46%;12
Toledo, OH;86;64;86;63;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;56%;4%;10
Tucson, AZ;98;71;98;77;Clouding up;WSW;7;21%;7%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;80;100;78;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;9;56%;27%;11
Vero Beach, FL;95;76;94;75;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;62%;44%;12
Washington, DC;91;71;87;70;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;61%;60%;10
Wichita, KS;100;76;99;76;Mostly sunny and hot;E;7;51%;12%;11
Wilmington, DE;87;68;83;68;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;65%;74%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather