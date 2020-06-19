US Forecast

US Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;88;66;90;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;58%;47%;10

Albuquerque, NM;91;59;91;60;Mostly sunny;E;5;16%;0%;13

Anchorage, AK;59;48;61;50;Clouds and sunshine;SE;5;67%;44%;3

Asheville, NC;72;58;82;61;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;64%;47%;12

Atlanta, GA;83;65;87;67;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;59%;3%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;80;68;77;67;Areas of morning fog;S;9;78%;64%;9

Austin, TX;92;76;94;76;Variable cloudiness;S;7;71%;27%;8

Baltimore, MD;82;70;83;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;71%;86%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;92;69;92;70;Partly sunny;SSW;5;58%;13%;11

Billings, MT;77;55;83;60;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;10;41%;35%;9

Birmingham, AL;83;66;89;68;Mostly sunny;SW;4;56%;9%;12

Bismarck, ND;76;56;77;53;A t-storm around;ENE;8;60%;55%;7

Boise, ID;80;60;87;60;Some sun;N;7;35%;0%;10

Boston, MA;90;69;89;69;Partly sunny;SW;8;53%;28%;10

Bridgeport, CT;81;65;82;66;Areas of morning fog;S;8;66%;39%;11

Buffalo, NY;81;64;81;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;65%;50%;10

Burlington, VT;90;66;91;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;49%;55%;10

Caribou, ME;95;65;91;63;Mostly sunny;E;4;45%;44%;9

Casper, WY;77;42;81;48;Clouds and sun;NE;11;30%;11%;11

Charleston, SC;84;69;82;71;A t-storm or two;S;6;76%;68%;11

Charleston, WV;81;63;83;65;T-storms possible;SE;4;70%;56%;9

Charlotte, NC;83;65;85;68;A t-storm in spots;E;4;65%;50%;12

Cheyenne, WY;62;45;79;55;Partly sunny, warmer;W;11;31%;9%;12

Chicago, IL;88;71;85;69;A t-storm in spots;S;8;61%;73%;7

Cleveland, OH;81;66;80;70;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;5;65%;17%;11

Columbia, SC;82;67;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;65%;48%;12

Columbus, OH;84;64;87;68;Mostly sunny;S;5;60%;28%;11

Concord, NH;91;64;91;64;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;52%;52%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;76;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;13;69%;68%;7

Denver, CO;71;49;85;59;Warmer with sunshine;WNW;6;30%;5%;12

Des Moines, IA;78;66;76;59;Rain and a t-storm;NW;9;83%;74%;3

Detroit, MI;87;65;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;52%;46%;10

Dodge City, KS;76;58;86;64;Warmer;S;8;63%;30%;9

Duluth, MN;76;55;63;50;Cooler;NW;8;70%;51%;6

El Paso, TX;99;72;100;73;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;12%;0%;13

Fairbanks, AK;62;48;67;54;Spotty showers;SSE;5;68%;70%;2

Fargo, ND;74;58;77;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;11;64%;76%;9

Grand Junction, CO;85;54;89;60;Mostly sunny;W;9;13%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;90;64;89;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;56%;67%;9

Hartford, CT;87;66;88;67;A t-storm in spots;S;7;58%;45%;10

Helena, MT;72;50;75;54;Clouds and sun;S;10;45%;44%;8

Honolulu, HI;87;74;87;74;Partial sunshine;ENE;15;55%;44%;13

Houston, TX;88;74;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;71%;58%;10

Indianapolis, IN;89;69;89;70;Clouds and sun;S;7;53%;44%;11

Jackson, MS;92;71;92;72;Partly sunny;SSE;4;49%;9%;12

Jacksonville, FL;88;71;89;72;Partly sunny;SSE;6;64%;31%;12

Juneau, AK;63;52;58;47;Periods of rain;SSE;8;84%;79%;1

Kansas City, MO;77;70;82;68;A thunderstorm;SW;10;73%;81%;3

Knoxville, TN;80;62;86;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;66%;44%;11

Las Vegas, NV;100;74;105;79;Partly sunny;W;6;10%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;85;65;88;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;63%;38%;11

Little Rock, AR;91;69;92;71;Partly sunny;SSW;8;54%;30%;12

Long Beach, CA;74;60;73;61;Clouds to sun;WSW;7;65%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;74;60;76;61;Clouds to sun;SW;7;62%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;88;68;90;71;Partial sunshine;S;5;57%;44%;11

Madison, WI;85;66;78;61;A thunderstorm;S;7;81%;83%;3

Memphis, TN;91;71;92;73;Clouds and sun;SW;8;45%;29%;11

Miami, FL;87;79;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;70%;72%;11

Milwaukee, WI;88;67;82;67;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;65%;74%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;61;72;56;A t-storm around;S;7;64%;65%;3

Mobile, AL;90;71;91;72;Mostly sunny;SW;6;57%;7%;12

Montgomery, AL;89;68;88;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;58%;8%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;64;54;62;54;A t-storm in spots;NNW;9;77%;55%;10

Nashville, TN;89;66;91;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;54%;34%;11

New Orleans, LA;91;72;91;72;Partly sunny;SSW;5;55%;10%;12

New York, NY;82;68;82;69;Fog in the morning;SSE;7;67%;55%;9

Newark, NJ;83;67;84;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;67%;57%;9

Norfolk, VA;86;68;80;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;75%;68%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;80;68;85;69;A couple of t-storms;S;10;81%;88%;5

Olympia, WA;81;60;69;53;A little rain;SW;7;79%;67%;2

Omaha, NE;76;64;77;61;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;9;78%;70%;3

Orlando, FL;91;74;93;74;A t-storm around;SE;4;62%;64%;12

Philadelphia, PA;86;68;84;69;Showers and t-storms;S;6;70%;73%;8

Phoenix, AZ;102;76;105;78;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;12%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;80;64;83;66;A t-storm in spots;SE;3;63%;49%;11

Portland, ME;83;66;82;65;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;64%;41%;10

Portland, OR;85;62;72;59;Cooler with some sun;WSW;5;70%;75%;4

Providence, RI;83;65;87;66;Humid with some sun;SSW;8;59%;30%;10

Raleigh, NC;84;66;82;66;Showers and t-storms;SSE;4;76%;72%;6

Reno, NV;86;55;90;55;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;20%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;80;68;80;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;79%;74%;9

Roswell, NM;102;62;101;62;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;28%;3%;12

Sacramento, CA;95;57;94;58;Warm with sunshine;S;7;41%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;77;56;84;63;Partly sunny;ESE;7;25%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;96;75;91;75;Variable clouds;SSE;8;75%;27%;8

San Diego, CA;73;64;72;64;Clouds, then sun;WNW;7;60%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;70;55;68;57;Low clouds, then sun;SW;13;67%;1%;10

Savannah, GA;88;70;88;72;A t-storm in spots;S;4;70%;50%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;62;71;57;A little rain;SSW;10;77%;74%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;78;58;75;57;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;67%;64%;6

Spokane, WA;80;58;74;59;Decreasing clouds;S;5;54%;55%;4

Springfield, IL;91;67;91;66;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;11;51%;76%;7

St. Louis, MO;93;71;93;71;A t-storm around;SSW;8;53%;71%;9

Tampa, FL;89;74;91;75;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;71%;51%;12

Toledo, OH;87;63;89;68;More sun than clouds;SE;2;51%;25%;11

Tucson, AZ;101;71;102;71;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;14%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;82;71;86;71;A shower or t-storm;S;9;77%;80%;5

Vero Beach, FL;85;68;88;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;78%;66%;11

Washington, DC;82;68;81;68;Showers and t-storms;S;5;75%;87%;6

Wichita, KS;75;67;84;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;69%;41%;6

Wilmington, DE;82;67;81;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;78%;83%;8

