US Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;74;52;72;55;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;53%;83%;2

Albuquerque, NM;86;57;88;58;Sunshine and warm;ESE;10;30%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;60;45;62;44;Clouds and sun;WNW;5;57%;35%;3

Asheville, NC;81;56;80;62;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;65%;70%;9

Atlanta, GA;83;63;84;66;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;62%;44%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;69;55;62;54;Clouds and sun;E;10;78%;27%;7

Austin, TX;80;65;90;67;Partly sunny;WSW;2;51%;2%;12

Baltimore, MD;81;61;72;58;Not as warm;E;9;56%;59%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;82;69;81;67;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;8;76%;81%;4

Billings, MT;67;43;80;51;Warmer with some sun;ESE;7;44%;15%;9

Birmingham, AL;81;66;85;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;62%;67%;7

Bismarck, ND;66;39;72;47;Partly sunny;SE;8;51%;1%;8

Boise, ID;73;56;78;54;Cloudy;NW;8;35%;70%;5

Boston, MA;67;51;68;53;Partly sunny;SSW;7;56%;33%;4

Bridgeport, CT;75;51;65;50;Periods of sun;SE;8;62%;25%;6

Buffalo, NY;65;49;66;55;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;10;65%;93%;3

Burlington, VT;63;48;68;50;Becoming cloudy;E;7;46%;68%;7

Caribou, ME;66;42;61;35;Partly sunny;N;11;41%;25%;8

Casper, WY;63;33;79;47;Warmer with some sun;SSE;9;40%;5%;10

Charleston, SC;78;67;81;67;Partly sunny;N;10;75%;50%;8

Charleston, WV;82;63;87;67;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;57%;73%;7

Charlotte, NC;86;62;85;67;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;57%;20%;11

Cheyenne, WY;62;38;70;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;50%;3%;11

Chicago, IL;50;48;66;51;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;90%;87%;2

Cleveland, OH;63;56;70;61;Rain and a t-storm;SE;12;71%;90%;4

Columbia, SC;88;62;87;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;60%;24%;11

Columbus, OH;75;61;82;64;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;67%;91%;4

Concord, NH;67;45;72;51;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;49%;79%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;64;85;63;Cloudy and warmer;NNW;11;63%;0%;6

Denver, CO;70;46;79;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;43%;12%;11

Des Moines, IA;75;55;62;50;Windy and cooler;NNW;19;79%;60%;3

Detroit, MI;71;53;60;57;Showers and t-storms;E;10;81%;89%;2

Dodge City, KS;79;51;78;51;Mostly sunny, nice;E;12;51%;4%;11

Duluth, MN;65;42;49;44;Winds subsiding;NE;17;74%;35%;2

El Paso, TX;93;66;97;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;13%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;56;33;55;35;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;30%;1%;4

Fargo, ND;72;47;71;44;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;46%;5%;8

Grand Junction, CO;79;54;88;58;Partly sunny;S;10;20%;0%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;69;54;61;51;Thunderstorms;ESE;13;87%;90%;2

Hartford, CT;76;51;70;52;Partly sunny;S;7;55%;25%;4

Helena, MT;69;46;74;50;Cloudy;SSW;10;42%;44%;3

Honolulu, HI;87;74;87;73;Partly sunny;ENE;13;50%;44%;13

Houston, TX;78;67;86;67;Partly sunny;SSE;6;57%;13%;11

Indianapolis, IN;79;64;78;58;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;76%;93%;3

Jackson, MS;80;69;80;64;Thunderstorms;SE;11;80%;86%;4

Jacksonville, FL;83;69;84;69;Mostly sunny;E;10;70%;30%;12

Juneau, AK;67;42;65;44;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;7;54%;30%;5

Kansas City, MO;75;59;72;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;58%;4%;8

Knoxville, TN;85;60;86;66;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;63%;82%;7

Las Vegas, NV;96;71;96;70;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;15%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;80;65;82;65;Showers and t-storms;S;10;65%;87%;5

Little Rock, AR;80;66;78;58;Cloudy with t-storms;NW;8;75%;67%;3

Long Beach, CA;75;62;73;63;Some brightening;SW;9;66%;22%;10

Los Angeles, CA;82;61;79;61;High clouds;SW;7;55%;21%;11

Louisville, KY;80;67;84;64;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;10;68%;90%;3

Madison, WI;70;52;56;47;Heavy rain, cooler;NNE;10;92%;92%;2

Memphis, TN;84;69;79;62;Cloudy with t-storms;SSW;9;83%;98%;2

Miami, FL;87;74;89;75;Mostly sunny;SW;8;69%;23%;12

Milwaukee, WI;54;47;53;47;Rain, some heavy;NNE;13;84%;92%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;50;56;48;Morning rain;NNE;19;81%;77%;2

Mobile, AL;82;72;81;71;Partial sunshine;WSW;8;76%;68%;9

Montgomery, AL;88;64;84;67;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;68%;66%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;33;28;40;31;Windy;N;27;85%;76%;4

Nashville, TN;86;68;86;66;Showers and t-storms;SSW;11;59%;87%;6

New Orleans, LA;84;73;82;70;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;77%;82%;6

New York, NY;77;55;66;54;Not as warm;SE;8;56%;27%;6

Newark, NJ;78;55;68;53;Not as warm;SE;7;54%;27%;7

Norfolk, VA;85;62;75;63;Not as warm;ENE;9;75%;47%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;71;61;80;57;Mostly cloudy;E;11;53%;0%;9

Olympia, WA;59;50;65;45;Rain and drizzle;NNW;5;66%;72%;3

Omaha, NE;80;54;66;49;Windy with some sun;N;20;64%;10%;6

Orlando, FL;87;71;93;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;55%;31%;12

Philadelphia, PA;81;57;72;54;Periods of sun;ESE;9;54%;30%;7

Phoenix, AZ;100;73;100;73;Sunny and hot;W;6;14%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;75;61;78;62;Showers and t-storms;SE;9;64%;82%;4

Portland, ME;62;49;61;48;Periods of sun;WSW;9;63%;76%;6

Portland, OR;69;52;66;52;Rain and drizzle;NNW;6;72%;83%;5

Providence, RI;74;49;66;49;Not as warm;S;7;59%;17%;5

Raleigh, NC;88;63;84;66;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;7;65%;44%;8

Reno, NV;75;50;69;48;Winds subsiding;SW;14;36%;67%;7

Richmond, VA;82;62;78;61;Not as warm;E;7;67%;59%;3

Roswell, NM;91;58;93;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;42%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;83;60;72;56;Spotty showers;SSW;10;64%;86%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;72;60;90;69;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;19;19%;1%;10

San Antonio, TX;87;68;91;67;Partly sunny;SE;6;59%;4%;10

San Diego, CA;71;63;71;64;Some brightening;NW;8;68%;13%;6

San Francisco, CA;69;59;67;57;A touch of rain;SW;11;74%;81%;3

Savannah, GA;84;66;85;65;Sunshine, a shower;ENE;11;68%;52%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;53;67;51;Rain and drizzle;N;6;65%;68%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;72;51;62;45;Areas of low clouds;NNE;17;73%;21%;3

Spokane, WA;69;53;69;49;Spotty showers;SE;5;68%;87%;3

Springfield, IL;70;64;72;53;Spotty showers;W;13;87%;83%;6

St. Louis, MO;79;65;73;54;Showers and t-storms;W;8;77%;64%;3

Tampa, FL;90;69;89;71;Mostly sunny, humid;W;6;70%;13%;12

Toledo, OH;64;52;62;56;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;81%;92%;3

Tucson, AZ;94;65;99;65;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;15%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;77;65;80;55;More clouds than sun;NNW;8;57%;5%;9

Vero Beach, FL;86;71;88;71;Mostly sunny;NE;7;69%;35%;12

Washington, DC;82;60;72;59;Not as warm;ESE;7;64%;59%;3

Wichita, KS;75;56;75;52;Clouds and sun;N;11;57%;1%;11

Wilmington, DE;79;56;72;54;Sun and clouds;ESE;10;56%;31%;6

