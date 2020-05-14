US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;58;30;66;50;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;36%;66%;8

Albuquerque, NM;83;51;82;53;Mostly cloudy;N;7;19%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;62;42;61;44;Clouds and sun;N;7;47%;53%;5

Asheville, NC;64;50;75;55;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;61%;32%;7

Atlanta, GA;75;59;81;60;Nice with some sun;SE;6;58%;29%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;54;46;63;58;Increasing clouds;SSW;10;53%;22%;9

Austin, TX;84;72;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;70%;69%;7

Baltimore, MD;68;47;70;62;Inc. clouds;S;6;51%;20%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;85;69;82;70;Thunderstorms;SE;9;78%;80%;5

Billings, MT;66;41;70;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;44%;44%;7

Birmingham, AL;80;63;84;63;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;7;53%;25%;11

Bismarck, ND;55;43;65;37;Clouds and sun;E;11;51%;28%;4

Boise, ID;62;48;61;44;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;63%;80%;3

Boston, MA;59;43;68;52;Sun, then clouds;SW;9;31%;61%;9

Bridgeport, CT;59;37;63;53;Turning out cloudy;SSW;7;39%;77%;9

Buffalo, NY;52;35;60;56;Periods of rain;SSW;6;59%;93%;3

Burlington, VT;58;36;64;46;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;35%;73%;9

Caribou, ME;50;29;54;29;Plenty of sunshine;W;13;41%;0%;8

Casper, WY;66;37;66;40;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;46%;47%;8

Charleston, SC;72;63;77;65;Nice with sunshine;SE;8;61%;13%;11

Charleston, WV;61;52;81;62;Warmer;SSW;7;58%;37%;5

Charlotte, NC;71;54;79;59;Partly sunny, warmer;S;7;56%;28%;11

Cheyenne, WY;70;43;65;43;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;12;43%;77%;5

Chicago, IL;55;52;70;60;Showers and t-storms;S;12;76%;87%;2

Cleveland, OH;54;47;69;63;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;11;67%;92%;2

Columbia, SC;78;55;83;59;Nice with some sun;SSE;6;54%;16%;11

Columbus, OH;65;51;77;64;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;67%;55%;4

Concord, NH;58;32;67;46;Inc. clouds;SSW;9;30%;57%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;69;87;72;A t-storm in spots;S;15;72%;59%;6

Denver, CO;80;47;70;48;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;43%;66%;7

Des Moines, IA;62;53;73;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;5;78%;68%;3

Detroit, MI;59;43;68;61;Rain and a t-storm;SW;8;78%;92%;2

Dodge City, KS;73;57;81;55;Increasing clouds;ENE;13;53%;53%;11

Duluth, MN;58;41;57;44;Milder;NNE;5;67%;66%;2

El Paso, TX;88;65;90;66;Mostly sunny;W;9;13%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;59;33;56;35;Abundant sunshine;NE;11;29%;9%;4

Fargo, ND;55;46;65;40;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;66%;44%;3

Grand Junction, CO;80;49;76;49;Mostly cloudy;E;7;31%;21%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;64;48;66;58;Periods of rain;SW;9;77%;94%;2

Hartford, CT;60;37;68;51;Clouds rolling in;S;7;34%;100%;9

Helena, MT;64;39;65;42;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;42%;81%;7

Honolulu, HI;83;68;83;70;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;63%;34%;13

Houston, TX;82;73;86;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;75%;69%;5

Indianapolis, IN;59;53;80;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;64%;80%;4

Jackson, MS;83;65;82;66;Thunderstorms;SSE;8;76%;74%;6

Jacksonville, FL;80;65;80;68;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;11;60%;12%;11

Juneau, AK;69;48;57;46;Occasional rain;SE;8;72%;80%;2

Kansas City, MO;62;62;78;60;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;72%;94%;3

Knoxville, TN;64;52;81;60;Warmer;S;6;62%;35%;7

Las Vegas, NV;86;61;88;65;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;19%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;54;53;78;63;Warmer;SSW;14;64%;41%;8

Little Rock, AR;78;63;83;68;A t-storm in spots;S;9;66%;55%;6

Long Beach, CA;72;58;75;61;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;55%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;75;57;76;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;56%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;56;55;82;66;Warmer;SSW;11;59%;44%;8

Madison, WI;64;52;69;55;A little rain;NE;8;77%;68%;2

Memphis, TN;83;65;83;67;A t-storm in spots;S;11;62%;54%;9

Miami, FL;81;74;81;75;A shower or t-storm;ENE;16;66%;86%;3

Milwaukee, WI;59;51;69;54;A bit of rain;SE;11;74%;80%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;63;51;72;50;Warmer;NW;7;57%;44%;4

Mobile, AL;81;68;81;68;Sunshine and nice;SE;10;68%;40%;11

Montgomery, AL;85;61;83;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;57%;14%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;22;20;31;28;Very windy;W;28;64%;25%;9

Nashville, TN;70;58;83;64;Warmer;S;10;55%;34%;10

New Orleans, LA;84;72;82;71;Thunderstorms;ESE;11;79%;80%;5

New York, NY;64;45;65;58;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;35%;72%;9

Newark, NJ;63;41;67;58;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;37%;69%;9

Norfolk, VA;68;51;73;61;Partly sunny;SSW;7;55%;36%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;74;65;85;67;Warmer;SSE;17;71%;73%;4

Olympia, WA;61;47;61;44;A shower or two;SW;6;76%;70%;4

Omaha, NE;62;55;76;53;Occasional rain;NNW;7;68%;57%;3

Orlando, FL;88;68;83;69;Partly sunny, nice;E;11;58%;13%;12

Philadelphia, PA;66;44;69;60;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;42%;24%;9

Phoenix, AZ;91;67;91;69;Mostly sunny;W;6;19%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;64;43;73;64;A shower or two;SSW;6;60%;68%;3

Portland, ME;57;40;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;10;35%;26%;9

Portland, OR;61;51;60;47;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;76%;44%;2

Providence, RI;60;38;67;49;Increasing clouds;SSW;8;30%;78%;9

Raleigh, NC;69;54;78;59;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;57%;34%;6

Reno, NV;61;43;61;43;Sun and clouds, cool;W;9;45%;32%;6

Richmond, VA;70;47;74;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;58%;39%;3

Roswell, NM;95;56;93;59;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;17%;5%;12

Sacramento, CA;69;53;73;51;Cool with some sun;WSW;7;59%;36%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;67;48;69;50;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;45%;9%;5

San Antonio, TX;90;72;90;72;A morning t-storm;SE;9;72%;74%;8

San Diego, CA;70;61;72;63;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;8;58%;0%;9

San Francisco, CA;64;54;65;54;Partly sunny;W;9;70%;47%;5

Savannah, GA;78;63;79;65;Sun and clouds;ESE;8;63%;12%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;51;63;48;Sun and clouds;SW;7;71%;57%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;56;49;71;44;Warmer;NNW;6;65%;30%;3

Spokane, WA;57;45;58;45;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;61%;66%;3

Springfield, IL;63;54;77;65;Showers and t-storms;SSW;12;77%;87%;3

St. Louis, MO;59;58;82;67;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;65%;87%;3

Tampa, FL;88;68;87;69;Nice with some sun;E;11;57%;10%;12

Toledo, OH;57;45;71;63;Rain and a t-storm;SW;8;72%;92%;3

Tucson, AZ;90;60;89;61;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;18%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;77;68;82;68;A t-storm in spots;S;12;73%;83%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;72;81;73;A t-storm in spots;E;15;63%;55%;12

Washington, DC;69;47;71;64;Inc. clouds;S;6;56%;22%;6

Wichita, KS;67;64;81;62;Warmer;NNE;11;65%;44%;5

Wilmington, DE;65;44;68;59;Inc. clouds;S;9;47%;22%;9

