US Forecast

US Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;52;36;48;32;Partly sunny;WNW;11;36%;56%;6

Albuquerque, NM;52;29;61;38;Plenty of sun;S;7;26%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;45;36;45;38;Periods of rain;SE;6;74%;91%;1

Asheville, NC;66;35;55;33;Decreasing clouds;NW;10;52%;14%;9

Atlanta, GA;69;41;63;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;44%;16%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;54;42;53;44;A little a.m. rain;SW;11;54%;59%;4

Austin, TX;69;42;68;47;Partly sunny;E;2;49%;5%;10

Baltimore, MD;58;41;56;41;A little a.m. rain;WSW;10;42%;61%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;70;46;69;45;Sun and clouds;NE;8;49%;9%;10

Billings, MT;45;32;39;21;Cloudy, snow showers;N;11;81%;75%;1

Birmingham, AL;62;38;61;38;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;39%;21%;7

Bismarck, ND;34;14;40;20;Sunny;NNW;7;39%;6%;6

Boise, ID;61;45;61;34;Clearing;N;12;45%;39%;6

Boston, MA;57;41;52;36;A touch of a.m. rain;WSW;9;43%;75%;6

Bridgeport, CT;54;39;52;36;A little a.m. rain;SW;9;41%;68%;5

Buffalo, NY;43;31;41;29;Some sun, a flurry;NW;13;48%;68%;5

Burlington, VT;50;32;46;29;Partly sunny;WNW;11;34%;56%;5

Caribou, ME;45;29;45;24;Partly sunny;W;11;43%;44%;4

Casper, WY;41;21;41;19;A bit of p.m. snow;NE;12;63%;95%;2

Charleston, SC;77;61;65;49;A little a.m. rain;N;10;76%;62%;3

Charleston, WV;49;30;55;34;Rather cloudy;W;6;44%;45%;6

Charlotte, NC;72;44;59;39;Cloudy;S;8;52%;19%;4

Cheyenne, WY;40;25;44;19;P.M. snow showers;E;10;52%;98%;5

Chicago, IL;38;30;41;30;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;50%;31%;3

Cleveland, OH;46;34;43;34;Showers of rain/snow;W;14;57%;81%;4

Columbia, SC;82;52;63;41;A little a.m. rain;E;8;61%;61%;6

Columbus, OH;46;26;46;24;A p.m. shower or two;NW;10;51%;67%;4

Concord, NH;57;33;52;26;Cloudy;W;10;32%;44%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;53;37;64;47;Brilliant sunshine;S;5;52%;5%;9

Denver, CO;46;26;54;26;Some sun;NNW;7;38%;81%;7

Des Moines, IA;44;24;46;29;Sun and some clouds;NE;7;47%;15%;5

Detroit, MI;44;29;43;27;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;8;54%;63%;2

Dodge City, KS;52;29;65;36;Mostly sunny;SE;13;38%;9%;8

Duluth, MN;30;19;36;24;Clouds and sun;W;8;45%;27%;3

El Paso, TX;72;46;75;51;Nice with sunshine;SW;6;20%;0%;10

Fairbanks, AK;46;30;48;34;Cloudy;N;5;55%;81%;1

Fargo, ND;28;18;36;23;Partly sunny;NNW;8;48%;14%;6

Grand Junction, CO;50;28;61;37;Partly sunny;SSW;10;22%;35%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;38;27;39;25;Clouds and sun;W;10;50%;43%;6

Hartford, CT;56;39;52;36;A touch of a.m. rain;SSW;9;38%;74%;4

Helena, MT;50;32;37;23;A little snow;NW;16;68%;89%;2

Honolulu, HI;82;73;84;73;Partly sunny;ENE;14;63%;30%;11

Houston, TX;72;49;72;51;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;7;48%;10%;10

Indianapolis, IN;46;30;45;28;A shower or two;NW;10;58%;62%;2

Jackson, MS;61;38;63;39;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;43%;23%;7

Jacksonville, FL;78;70;73;59;Heavy thunderstorms;N;9;88%;89%;2

Juneau, AK;52;37;50;40;A shower or two;E;6;68%;82%;1

Kansas City, MO;51;35;54;36;Partly sunny;E;5;45%;48%;8

Knoxville, TN;58;35;58;36;Partly sunny, cool;SW;5;43%;14%;9

Las Vegas, NV;69;48;79;55;Sunny and warmer;WNW;6;15%;1%;9

Lexington, KY;43;24;55;31;Partly sunny, cool;NW;10;49%;49%;8

Little Rock, AR;52;32;63;38;Sunny and cool;S;5;47%;12%;9

Long Beach, CA;76;53;76;55;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;36%;0%;9

Los Angeles, CA;78;56;80;55;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;36%;2%;9

Louisville, KY;50;31;57;34;Partial sunshine;NW;11;41%;64%;7

Madison, WI;37;22;40;23;Episodes of sunshine;WNW;9;45%;15%;3

Memphis, TN;51;33;61;40;Sunny and cool;SSW;5;44%;12%;9

Miami, FL;86;80;89;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;12;66%;55%;11

Milwaukee, WI;40;25;41;26;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;10;42%;25%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;17;38;20;Mostly cloudy;W;7;47%;15%;4

Mobile, AL;77;49;71;47;Mostly cloudy;NNE;10;45%;10%;8

Montgomery, AL;70;42;64;39;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;49%;23%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;19;9;15;5;Very windy;WNW;41;77%;55%;3

Nashville, TN;48;29;61;34;Sunlit and cool;WSW;5;39%;18%;8

New Orleans, LA;71;53;70;55;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;52%;10%;8

New York, NY;59;40;52;38;A touch of a.m. rain;SW;9;35%;81%;5

Newark, NJ;57;39;53;38;A bit of a.m. rain;SW;8;34%;81%;5

Norfolk, VA;59;45;51;41;A little a.m. rain;SSW;10;69%;67%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;49;31;63;44;Sunshine;SSE;11;51%;12%;9

Olympia, WA;63;43;66;35;Some sun;NE;7;59%;12%;6

Omaha, NE;46;23;51;30;Mostly sunny;NE;6;44%;31%;7

Orlando, FL;92;75;90;68;A t-storm in spots;NNE;14;64%;77%;7

Philadelphia, PA;59;41;53;40;A little a.m. rain;SSW;8;38%;68%;5

Phoenix, AZ;80;54;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;14%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;47;30;49;30;A bit of p.m. rain;WNW;9;43%;82%;4

Portland, ME;53;40;50;35;Cloudy;WNW;9;41%;31%;3

Portland, OR;68;50;64;46;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;70%;36%;2

Providence, RI;58;40;52;34;A little a.m. rain;WSW;9;45%;74%;3

Raleigh, NC;73;43;54;37;A little a.m. rain;S;8;65%;61%;2

Reno, NV;62;39;72;43;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;29%;4%;6

Richmond, VA;62;39;56;39;Rain and drizzle;S;7;53%;59%;2

Roswell, NM;58;35;70;41;Sunny and warmer;S;6;44%;3%;10

Sacramento, CA;80;46;79;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;55%;2%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;52;40;54;35;Rain tapering off;SE;11;50%;87%;2

San Antonio, TX;67;44;69;47;Partly sunny;E;7;51%;6%;10

San Diego, CA;69;53;75;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;55%;1%;9

San Francisco, CA;74;50;66;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;68%;0%;8

Savannah, GA;82;62;67;53;A morning t-storm;NE;9;71%;65%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;48;64;45;Mostly sunny;N;11;59%;13%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;34;15;42;19;Sunshine;N;6;51%;2%;7

Spokane, WA;59;43;57;31;Decreasing clouds;ENE;9;38%;27%;4

Springfield, IL;48;31;46;28;Rain/snow showers;N;10;60%;60%;5

St. Louis, MO;51;36;55;35;Some sun;NE;10;45%;55%;5

Tampa, FL;88;76;86;67;Becoming cloudy;WNW;10;78%;72%;7

Toledo, OH;42;27;41;24;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;6;59%;61%;2

Tucson, AZ;77;49;80;51;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;15%;0%;10

Tulsa, OK;53;35;66;45;Sunshine;S;9;43%;18%;8

Vero Beach, FL;93;74;92;70;A t-storm in spots;N;12;61%;54%;10

Washington, DC;57;41;55;40;Rain and drizzle;SSW;7;41%;56%;5

Wichita, KS;53;33;65;43;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;40%;30%;8

Wilmington, DE;55;40;54;39;A little a.m. rain;SSW;10;42%;68%;5

