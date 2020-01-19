US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;38;10;23;7;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;9;46%;0%;2
Albuquerque, NM;48;25;49;33;Inc. clouds;NNW;4;51%;26%;3
Anchorage, AK;12;8;22;16;A little snow;SSE;2;70%;85%;0
Asheville, NC;39;17;31;17;Mostly sunny, cold;NNW;10;51%;2%;3
Atlanta, GA;46;23;39;23;Mostly sunny, cold;NNW;8;45%;8%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;45;26;35;22;Winds subsiding;NNW;17;44%;1%;3
Austin, TX;58;35;59;40;Partly sunny;E;2;40%;8%;4
Baltimore, MD;42;24;35;21;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;11;39%;3%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;55;35;52;29;Plenty of sun;N;8;43%;3%;4
Billings, MT;42;22;42;33;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;53%;1%;2
Birmingham, AL;46;22;39;24;Sunny, but cold;N;9;44%;6%;3
Bismarck, ND;0;-16;9;4;Sunny;S;9;89%;0%;2
Boise, ID;41;29;43;37;Cloudy;SE;5;63%;44%;1
Boston, MA;42;17;29;16;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;11;45%;11%;2
Bridgeport, CT;43;17;29;15;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;12;41%;2%;2
Buffalo, NY;28;14;22;18;Partly sunny;W;7;57%;47%;2
Burlington, VT;28;6;17;-1;Mostly sunny;NW;6;61%;0%;2
Caribou, ME;15;3;15;-10;Clouds and sun;NW;6;63%;5%;2
Casper, WY;35;20;39;30;Clouds and sun;SSW;18;50%;1%;2
Charleston, SC;64;34;46;30;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;45%;6%;3
Charleston, WV;30;17;31;18;Mostly cloudy, cold;N;5;64%;6%;1
Charlotte, NC;52;26;41;24;Sunshine and cooler;N;7;37%;1%;3
Cheyenne, WY;42;19;47;27;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;36%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;21;19;29;14;Morning flurries;NW;8;62%;57%;2
Cleveland, OH;24;23;27;21;A snow shower;NNW;11;66%;55%;1
Columbia, SC;57;28;44;25;Partly sunny;NNE;6;44%;6%;3
Columbus, OH;19;17;28;12;Mostly cloudy;N;7;43%;6%;2
Concord, NH;35;8;23;4;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;10;50%;2%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;54;33;55;34;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;52%;3%;3
Denver, CO;47;22;51;30;Clouds and sun;NW;6;32%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;5;-6;6;-6;A snow shower;WNW;7;83%;55%;2
Detroit, MI;25;13;25;13;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;6;66%;0%;2
Dodge City, KS;45;20;49;17;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;9;55%;4%;3
Duluth, MN;20;7;20;4;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;66%;1%;2
El Paso, TX;63;39;59;43;Rather cloudy;E;8;47%;4%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-22;-27;-8;-17;Clouds and sun, cold;SW;4;76%;28%;0
Fargo, ND;3;-8;3;-4;Sunny, but very cold;S;6;90%;1%;2
Grand Junction, CO;37;16;37;24;Inc. clouds;NNE;4;60%;25%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;24;11;26;14;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;5;70%;9%;1
Hartford, CT;41;16;29;13;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;10;42%;2%;2
Helena, MT;43;17;39;25;Inc. clouds;SW;3;62%;1%;2
Honolulu, HI;81;72;81;69;Spotty showers;ENE;12;64%;65%;5
Houston, TX;57;40;59;39;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;41%;7%;4
Indianapolis, IN;18;16;30;19;Partly sunny, chilly;NNE;7;60%;4%;2
Jackson, MS;49;27;44;24;Sunny, but chilly;N;8;44%;0%;3
Jacksonville, FL;74;39;53;35;Partly sunny;N;10;59%;7%;4
Juneau, AK;32;27;35;30;Occasional wet snow;E;7;88%;79%;0
Kansas City, MO;20;5;17;5;A midday snow shower;NE;6;59%;55%;2
Knoxville, TN;38;20;33;22;Clouds and sun, cold;NNE;7;49%;3%;3
Las Vegas, NV;66;44;61;43;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;36%;25%;1
Lexington, KY;27;17;30;17;Lots of sun, cold;NNE;6;57%;2%;3
Little Rock, AR;49;23;41;22;Sunny, but chilly;ENE;6;43%;1%;3
Long Beach, CA;73;51;64;50;Decreasing clouds;ESE;3;68%;25%;2
Los Angeles, CA;78;55;66;51;Decreasing clouds;ESE;5;47%;25%;2
Louisville, KY;26;18;32;19;Mostly sunny, cold;N;6;54%;4%;3
Madison, WI;20;8;22;3;Mostly sunny, cold;W;4;71%;10%;2
Memphis, TN;43;21;36;22;Sunny and cold;NNE;8;49%;14%;3
Miami, FL;79;68;75;57;Partly sunny;NNW;8;75%;47%;2
Milwaukee, WI;25;13;26;9;Mostly sunny;W;6;68%;15%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;11;0;17;0;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;5;72%;1%;2
Mobile, AL;55;32;49;29;Plenty of sunshine;N;11;41%;3%;4
Montgomery, AL;50;26;43;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;N;8;41%;8%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;12;-7;2;-4;Very windy, colder;NW;44;64%;41%;2
Nashville, TN;35;17;32;21;Sunny, but cold;N;7;53%;9%;3
New Orleans, LA;56;40;52;36;Plenty of sunshine;N;11;43%;2%;4
New York, NY;42;21;32;21;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;12;35%;0%;2
Newark, NJ;42;20;32;18;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;11;36%;2%;2
Norfolk, VA;56;28;37;28;Mostly sunny, colder;N;11;42%;2%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;49;23;50;25;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;55%;3%;3
Olympia, WA;51;40;51;42;A little a.m. rain;WSW;4;82%;83%;1
Omaha, NE;10;-3;7;-6;A snow shower;SE;8;81%;55%;2
Orlando, FL;78;47;62;42;Cooler;N;10;47%;12%;4
Philadelphia, PA;42;23;33;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;38%;3%;2
Phoenix, AZ;77;54;75;55;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;34%;25%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;24;18;28;16;Decreasing clouds;NNW;6;55%;3%;2
Portland, ME;32;15;27;9;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;11;46%;8%;2
Portland, OR;52;41;51;42;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;77%;81%;1
Providence, RI;43;16;29;12;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;10;46%;4%;2
Raleigh, NC;55;26;40;23;Mostly sunny, colder;NNE;6;40%;6%;3
Reno, NV;46;33;50;34;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;53%;24%;1
Richmond, VA;49;24;38;21;Mostly sunny, colder;N;10;37%;2%;3
Roswell, NM;51;27;51;33;Inc. clouds;S;6;53%;8%;4
Sacramento, CA;50;41;58;44;Mainly cloudy;S;5;85%;44%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;40;23;42;33;Mainly cloudy;ESE;5;59%;26%;1
San Antonio, TX;58;39;60;41;Periods of sun;E;6;36%;7%;4
San Diego, CA;73;52;63;53;Decreasing clouds;WSW;5;67%;25%;2
San Francisco, CA;55;47;57;50;Decreasing clouds;SSW;7;73%;42%;2
Savannah, GA;65;33;50;27;Partly sunny, cooler;N;9;42%;2%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;42;53;44;A thick cloud cover;SE;5;73%;72%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;0;-12;4;-8;Sunshine, but frigid;S;5;73%;0%;2
Spokane, WA;39;28;40;33;Freezing fog;NE;2;77%;25%;0
Springfield, IL;14;7;21;11;Very cold;NNW;6;66%;19%;2
St. Louis, MO;21;11;22;13;Very cold;NNW;6;67%;27%;3
Tampa, FL;73;46;61;39;Partly sunny, cooler;N;8;50%;11%;4
Toledo, OH;19;11;25;12;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;3;63%;0%;2
Tucson, AZ;76;51;74;51;Rather cloudy;ESE;8;41%;25%;2
Tulsa, OK;46;20;41;20;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;54%;0%;3
Vero Beach, FL;82;59;66;52;Cooler;N;13;61%;31%;4
Washington, DC;44;25;36;22;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;36%;1%;3
Wichita, KS;37;17;37;14;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;57%;1%;3
Wilmington, DE;41;23;34;20;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;40%;1%;3
_____
