US Forecast

US Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;47;27;44;31;Partly sunny;SSE;7;48%;58%;2

Albuquerque, NM;47;30;52;30;Partly sunny;NNE;8;54%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;41;33;38;27;Decreasing clouds;S;6;73%;72%;0

Asheville, NC;62;48;53;38;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;7;97%;90%;1

Atlanta, GA;64;58;64;43;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;8;86%;75%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;54;35;49;43;A little p.m. rain;S;8;55%;95%;2

Austin, TX;59;43;71;44;Sunny and warmer;NNE;3;48%;5%;4

Baltimore, MD;55;34;48;42;Afternoon rain;ESE;5;57%;97%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;79;60;68;41;Not as warm;NW;8;79%;25%;3

Billings, MT;50;32;53;39;Mainly cloudy, windy;WSW;22;39%;6%;2

Birmingham, AL;71;60;64;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;10;88%;83%;1

Bismarck, ND;47;29;47;32;Sun and some clouds;W;8;66%;25%;2

Boise, ID;49;26;49;30;Mostly cloudy;E;4;56%;3%;2

Boston, MA;55;32;48;37;Mostly sunny;SW;11;34%;74%;2

Bridgeport, CT;52;28;45;34;Inc. clouds;SW;6;49%;93%;2

Buffalo, NY;40;31;43;33;Partly sunny;SW;12;63%;28%;2

Burlington, VT;45;22;40;29;Mostly sunny;S;9;53%;8%;2

Caribou, ME;35;20;30;19;Partly sunny, colder;SW;11;67%;16%;2

Casper, WY;32;25;42;32;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSW;25;58%;0%;2

Charleston, SC;72;55;71;52;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;78%;70%;3

Charleston, WV;52;32;52;36;Periods of rain;WSW;5;86%;90%;1

Charlotte, NC;66;51;58;45;Cooler with rain;NW;6;84%;94%;1

Cheyenne, WY;35;30;52;37;Increasingly windy;WNW;21;34%;1%;3

Chicago, IL;35;30;42;32;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;64%;6%;2

Cleveland, OH;42;30;46;34;Inc. clouds;WNW;6;56%;68%;2

Columbia, SC;66;55;69;48;A little p.m. rain;SSW;6;79%;92%;1

Columbus, OH;45;28;45;30;Afternoon rain;NW;6;76%;90%;1

Concord, NH;44;22;43;24;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;45%;57%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;36;59;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;59%;5%;3

Denver, CO;37;28;53;32;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;6;37%;1%;3

Des Moines, IA;34;27;46;30;Partly sunny;W;10;62%;3%;2

Detroit, MI;39;25;41;30;Inc. clouds;WSW;6;69%;18%;2

Dodge City, KS;31;22;56;29;Mostly sunny, milder;WSW;14;51%;3%;3

Duluth, MN;30;29;40;32;Partly sunny;WSW;8;65%;4%;2

El Paso, TX;60;37;62;37;Mostly sunny;E;6;48%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;31;20;26;11;Low clouds;ENE;4;84%;77%;0

Fargo, ND;43;26;41;30;Sun and some clouds;WSW;8;75%;6%;2

Grand Junction, CO;48;27;48;24;Partly sunny;NNE;5;55%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;37;27;41;33;Partly sunny;SW;9;66%;5%;2

Hartford, CT;54;28;46;31;Partly sunny;SSW;6;45%;86%;2

Helena, MT;44;23;45;37;Mainly cloudy;SW;7;50%;30%;1

Honolulu, HI;84;76;83;74;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;21;66%;44%;3

Houston, TX;76;48;66;47;Mostly sunny;N;6;63%;6%;4

Indianapolis, IN;44;30;40;31;Rain, chilly;W;6;86%;79%;1

Jackson, MS;69;53;59;36;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;9;73%;28%;2

Jacksonville, FL;76;54;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;68%;73%;4

Juneau, AK;45;40;43;36;Breezy with rain;SSE;14;92%;93%;0

Kansas City, MO;38;29;46;31;Mostly sunny;W;7;63%;8%;3

Knoxville, TN;55;51;61;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;6;91%;88%;1

Las Vegas, NV;58;42;62;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;44%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;49;37;49;34;Periods of rain;WNW;7;98%;84%;1

Little Rock, AR;52;42;50;32;Some sun;WNW;9;74%;13%;2

Long Beach, CA;68;51;76;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;38%;2%;3

Los Angeles, CA;71;53;75;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;48%;3%;3

Louisville, KY;48;39;44;34;Rain, chilly;WNW;7;93%;69%;1

Madison, WI;36;24;43;30;Partly sunny;W;8;56%;0%;2

Memphis, TN;53;44;51;34;Partly sunny;WNW;10;76%;18%;2

Miami, FL;79;71;80;71;Humid with some sun;SSE;8;59%;28%;4

Milwaukee, WI;35;27;44;31;Partly sunny;W;9;57%;0%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;27;42;31;Partly sunny;WSW;10;63%;5%;2

Mobile, AL;72;65;72;44;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;9;82%;68%;1

Montgomery, AL;76;60;67;42;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;9;85%;68%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;30;3;23;21;Very windy, sunshine;W;47;66%;8%;2

Nashville, TN;53;49;54;36;A little a.m. rain;WNW;7;91%;64%;1

New Orleans, LA;78;67;69;47;Rain in the morning;NNW;9;83%;76%;2

New York, NY;54;33;48;41;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;42%;86%;2

Newark, NJ;53;30;47;38;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;45%;86%;2

Norfolk, VA;63;37;51;47;Afternoon rain;SSE;5;62%;94%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;40;29;56;32;Plenty of sun;WNW;8;69%;5%;3

Olympia, WA;39;31;50;43;Mostly cloudy;S;7;82%;69%;1

Omaha, NE;38;25;48;29;Mostly sunny;W;10;65%;4%;2

Orlando, FL;80;60;81;64;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;27%;4

Philadelphia, PA;54;30;47;39;A bit of p.m. rain;SSE;6;53%;97%;2

Phoenix, AZ;65;47;70;47;Mostly sunny;NE;5;47%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;47;26;48;34;Afternoon rain;NNE;5;57%;88%;2

Portland, ME;48;28;42;31;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;42%;4%;2

Portland, OR;50;33;50;38;Partial sunshine;S;3;79%;67%;1

Providence, RI;55;29;46;32;Mostly sunny;SW;7;40%;78%;2

Raleigh, NC;66;47;53;48;Rain, cooler;S;5;76%;98%;1

Reno, NV;52;27;52;22;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;55%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;60;31;48;42;Afternoon rain;SSE;5;70%;95%;2

Roswell, NM;55;36;64;32;Mostly sunny;W;7;43%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;67;40;68;37;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;59%;3%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;42;29;47;29;Partly sunny;SE;4;63%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;63;43;74;43;Sunshine and warmer;NE;4;57%;5%;4

San Diego, CA;69;52;72;51;Mostly sunny;NE;6;53%;2%;3

San Francisco, CA;61;48;63;46;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;68%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;75;53;76;50;Inc. clouds;SW;7;73%;64%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;37;51;47;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;75%;69%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;38;23;48;30;Partly sunny;W;10;61%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;38;27;43;34;Partly sunny;S;2;75%;12%;1

Springfield, IL;38;28;43;28;Bit of rain, snow;WSW;6;68%;60%;1

St. Louis, MO;44;36;43;32;Occasional a.m. rain;W;7;76%;60%;1

Tampa, FL;79;58;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;77%;62%;4

Toledo, OH;41;26;43;31;Inc. clouds;W;2;64%;44%;2

Tucson, AZ;62;42;69;47;Mostly sunny;E;5;55%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;42;31;52;31;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;67%;8%;3

Vero Beach, FL;80;60;80;65;Partly sunny;SSW;6;67%;34%;4

Washington, DC;55;30;49;42;Afternoon rain;SSE;5;61%;93%;3

Wichita, KS;34;26;50;28;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;73%;6%;3

Wilmington, DE;54;30;48;40;A little p.m. rain;SSE;6;51%;98%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather