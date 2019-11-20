US Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;30;44;35;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;5;61%;54%;2

Albuquerque, NM;59;44;48;34;Morning showers;SE;8;79%;94%;1

Anchorage, AK;47;37;42;35;Occasional rain;NNW;6;73%;91%;0

Asheville, NC;52;34;63;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;58%;44%;3

Atlanta, GA;62;41;66;46;Nice with sunshine;SSW;6;56%;5%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;51;39;53;45;Sun, some clouds;SW;10;59%;4%;3

Austin, TX;80;66;77;64;A shower or two;S;6;75%;67%;1

Baltimore, MD;54;38;54;46;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;54%;11%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;77;53;78;63;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;69%;11%;2

Billings, MT;34;19;36;26;Sunny;SW;6;72%;0%;2

Birmingham, AL;68;44;68;52;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;53%;66%;3

Bismarck, ND;35;18;32;19;Partly sunny;SSW;8;71%;2%;2

Boise, ID;54;25;47;26;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;61%;0%;2

Boston, MA;42;35;49;38;Mostly sunny;SW;7;55%;12%;2

Bridgeport, CT;42;33;49;38;Some sun;SW;6;55%;27%;2

Buffalo, NY;42;34;48;39;Cloudy;SSW;9;69%;75%;1

Burlington, VT;35;25;38;32;Periods of sun;S;4;72%;64%;2

Caribou, ME;33;19;33;20;Low clouds;WSW;6;78%;15%;1

Casper, WY;33;18;29;15;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;72%;10%;2

Charleston, SC;65;44;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;55%;2%;3

Charleston, WV;53;35;63;51;Turning cloudy;SW;5;55%;60%;2

Charlotte, NC;62;36;62;50;Mostly sunny;SW;5;56%;12%;3

Cheyenne, WY;41;19;27;22;Cloudy and colder;S;6;80%;79%;1

Chicago, IL;48;43;54;29;Windy, a.m. showers;NW;21;79%;83%;1

Cleveland, OH;45;37;54;40;Showers around;SW;17;60%;86%;1

Columbia, SC;63;38;64;45;Mostly sunny;SW;4;57%;5%;3

Columbus, OH;51;37;54;39;Cloudy;SW;10;75%;71%;1

Concord, NH;38;29;45;29;Not as cold;S;6;64%;27%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;64;73;53;Showers and t-storms;S;12;82%;87%;1

Denver, CO;54;25;32;27;Cloudy, snow showers;NE;6;90%;87%;1

Des Moines, IA;60;48;50;23;Winds subsiding;NNW;20;69%;42%;1

Detroit, MI;45;36;50;33;Showers around;WSW;18;77%;86%;1

Dodge City, KS;71;33;48;25;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;16;58%;84%;3

Duluth, MN;42;34;36;17;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;13;77%;62%;0

El Paso, TX;67;48;62;43;A p.m. t-shower;W;9;71%;52%;2

Fairbanks, AK;18;15;29;25;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;63%;39%;0

Fargo, ND;43;17;25;17;Mostly sunny, colder;W;14;78%;2%;2

Grand Junction, CO;54;38;50;32;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;64%;55%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;45;38;50;31;Breezy with rain;WNW;15;80%;77%;0

Hartford, CT;42;30;50;35;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;56%;2

Helena, MT;36;15;36;16;Mostly sunny;S;4;65%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;71;84;74;Increasingly windy;ENE;18;67%;80%;4

Houston, TX;78;69;78;69;A shower or two;SE;9;75%;66%;1

Indianapolis, IN;48;42;54;36;Cloudy;W;12;82%;78%;1

Jackson, MS;70;46;74;58;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;57%;28%;3

Jacksonville, FL;70;50;71;52;Sunshine and nice;NE;8;64%;3%;4

Juneau, AK;46;43;44;41;Rain;ESE;13;91%;95%;0

Kansas City, MO;68;53;56;30;Cooler with clearing;NNE;13;61%;28%;1

Knoxville, TN;56;38;63;51;Some sun, pleasant;SW;5;61%;61%;3

Las Vegas, NV;58;46;56;44;Spotty showers;NNE;5;72%;66%;1

Lexington, KY;48;41;60;48;Turning cloudy;SW;12;61%;44%;2

Little Rock, AR;70;54;66;55;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;84%;93%;1

Long Beach, CA;60;52;66;52;A passing shower;E;6;63%;63%;1

Los Angeles, CA;60;53;66;52;A passing shower;SE;6;68%;62%;1

Louisville, KY;50;43;58;46;Cloudy;SW;10;67%;90%;1

Madison, WI;45;40;52;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;NW;12;74%;80%;0

Memphis, TN;71;51;63;57;Spotty showers;S;11;67%;91%;1

Miami, FL;77;65;78;71;Partly sunny;ENE;11;53%;2%;2

Milwaukee, WI;49;41;53;27;A.M. showers, cloudy;NW;17;80%;80%;0

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;36;38;19;Rain to snow;NNW;17;79%;67%;0

Mobile, AL;73;49;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;61%;9%;4

Montgomery, AL;68;44;68;50;Partly sunny;S;5;53%;7%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;26;17;27;23;Windy in the morning;SSE;24;74%;52%;2

Nashville, TN;60;43;64;53;A passing shower;SSW;8;55%;88%;1

New Orleans, LA;71;55;75;62;Sun and clouds;SE;8;70%;9%;3

New York, NY;48;37;52;46;Partly sunny;SSW;7;47%;27%;2

Newark, NJ;47;35;52;42;Some sun;SSW;6;48%;42%;2

Norfolk, VA;55;38;54;42;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;6%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;69;55;61;37;Showers around;NNE;11;83%;94%;3

Olympia, WA;51;28;50;27;Partly sunny;N;2;74%;6%;2

Omaha, NE;65;40;42;21;Winds subsiding;N;19;70%;19%;1

Orlando, FL;75;54;77;57;Partly sunny;NNE;7;56%;0%;4

Philadelphia, PA;51;37;53;44;Partly sunny;S;6;51%;27%;2

Phoenix, AZ;67;55;65;52;Spotty showers;E;5;72%;82%;1

Pittsburgh, PA;46;31;53;45;Turning cloudy;SW;6;66%;68%;2

Portland, ME;40;34;46;33;Sunshine;WNW;8;60%;41%;2

Portland, OR;55;36;54;30;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;58%;5%;2

Providence, RI;42;31;49;33;Mostly sunny;SW;6;60%;7%;2

Raleigh, NC;59;35;59;46;Partly sunny;SSW;4;58%;6%;3

Reno, NV;43;34;47;28;Partly sunny;S;5;66%;5%;2

Richmond, VA;55;33;56;47;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;58%;7%;3

Roswell, NM;72;43;63;38;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;9;67%;73%;2

Sacramento, CA;72;42;66;41;Abundant sunshine;N;4;53%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;48;36;47;32;A bit of a.m. snow;E;6;66%;63%;1

San Antonio, TX;82;67;78;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;9;75%;29%;1

San Diego, CA;63;58;65;52;A couple of showers;SSE;7;69%;69%;2

San Francisco, CA;66;49;61;49;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;66%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;66;44;67;49;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;63%;1%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;34;50;34;Mostly sunny;SE;4;64%;6%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;56;33;34;15;Much colder;NNW;17;65%;20%;2

Spokane, WA;48;26;45;25;Mostly sunny;N;1;66%;1%;2

Springfield, IL;52;47;59;31;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;17;77%;59%;1

St. Louis, MO;60;52;64;36;A passing shower;NNW;15;78%;66%;1

Tampa, FL;75;50;77;56;Sunny and beautiful;ENE;6;63%;0%;4

Toledo, OH;46;37;53;39;Afternoon showers;W;17;73%;87%;1

Tucson, AZ;65;52;60;45;Spotty showers;S;6;70%;78%;1

Tulsa, OK;69;63;65;39;A few showers;NNE;8;77%;95%;2

Vero Beach, FL;74;58;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;9;59%;0%;4

Washington, DC;54;36;54;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;57%;9%;3

Wichita, KS;65;43;53;32;Cooler;NNE;14;72%;47%;3

Wilmington, DE;52;36;53;43;Some sun;S;7;54%;6%;2

