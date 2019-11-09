US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;38;26;47;36;Rather cloudy;S;8;51%;26%;1
Albuquerque, NM;64;38;66;40;Partly sunny;N;5;31%;1%;4
Anchorage, AK;39;31;39;30;Partly sunny;NNE;6;66%;27%;0
Asheville, NC;51;29;64;37;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;52%;7%;3
Atlanta, GA;54;35;65;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;52%;5%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;45;38;58;48;Milder;SW;14;53%;5%;3
Austin, TX;71;49;76;62;Clouds and sun;S;4;50%;26%;4
Baltimore, MD;43;35;58;43;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;50%;16%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;66;39;71;51;Partly sunny, nice;SE;5;55%;6%;4
Billings, MT;60;27;31;10;Snow;NE;18;81%;92%;0
Birmingham, AL;59;35;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;51%;7%;4
Bismarck, ND;46;16;20;5;Snow at times;NNW;14;75%;68%;1
Boise, ID;58;36;59;34;Partly sunny;N;6;56%;0%;2
Boston, MA;40;33;53;41;Partly sunny;WSW;11;49%;7%;2
Bridgeport, CT;40;30;51;37;Partly sunny;WSW;9;53%;11%;3
Buffalo, NY;39;35;44;33;Spotty showers;N;12;67%;84%;1
Burlington, VT;35;26;44;28;Cloudy and breezy;SW;14;51%;74%;1
Caribou, ME;31;23;39;22;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;52%;40%;1
Casper, WY;63;32;47;11;A little p.m. snow;NE;23;58%;91%;1
Charleston, SC;60;41;65;46;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;45%;3%;4
Charleston, WV;49;35;62;44;Mostly sunny;SW;7;53%;7%;3
Charlotte, NC;50;30;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;46%;7%;3
Cheyenne, WY;71;36;59;13;Cooler;NNE;11;36%;80%;2
Chicago, IL;46;35;44;29;Cloudy and cold;N;10;81%;76%;1
Cleveland, OH;41;36;50;39;Cloudy and breezy;NNW;14;63%;67%;1
Columbia, SC;54;30;66;39;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;46%;7%;4
Columbus, OH;41;32;53;40;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;66%;58%;1
Concord, NH;39;20;48;30;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;50%;19%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;47;74;58;Nice with some sun;S;11;64%;27%;4
Denver, CO;78;36;65;21;Cooler with some sun;NE;6;31%;67%;3
Des Moines, IA;58;32;40;17;Rather cloudy;N;13;72%;78%;1
Detroit, MI;41;36;45;31;Cloudy and chilly;N;6;75%;69%;1
Dodge City, KS;79;37;60;21;Sunny and cooler;NE;13;51%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;35;23;27;12;Brisk and quite cold;NNW;14;59%;12%;1
El Paso, TX;70;51;77;59;Mainly cloudy;WSW;6;58%;3%;3
Fairbanks, AK;7;2;17;12;Partly sunny;SSE;3;57%;16%;1
Fargo, ND;34;16;20;7;Colder with flurries;NNW;15;75%;62%;1
Grand Junction, CO;65;29;63;33;Sunny and mild;WNW;5;26%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;42;35;43;26;Cloudy and cold;N;6;79%;76%;1
Hartford, CT;40;26;51;37;Clouds and sun;SW;8;57%;16%;3
Helena, MT;57;34;34;11;Periods of snow;WNW;16;63%;87%;1
Honolulu, HI;86;73;86;74;Partly sunny;NE;8;59%;31%;5
Houston, TX;66;46;75;60;Periods of sun;SSE;5;61%;16%;4
Indianapolis, IN;46;35;53;37;Mostly cloudy;N;7;76%;56%;2
Jackson, MS;60;38;68;46;Sunny;S;3;49%;11%;4
Jacksonville, FL;65;46;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;54%;7%;4
Juneau, AK;32;25;34;28;Cloudy with a flurry;ENE;4;67%;57%;0
Kansas City, MO;67;42;58;28;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;59%;55%;3
Knoxville, TN;53;35;62;41;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;60%;10%;3
Las Vegas, NV;79;45;77;50;Sunny and warm;NNW;5;16%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;50;36;61;45;Mostly sunny;SW;12;62%;24%;3
Little Rock, AR;59;40;69;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;63%;77%;3
Long Beach, CA;89;55;77;55;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;49%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;91;57;82;56;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;35%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;50;36;63;46;Increasing clouds;WSW;9;61%;28%;3
Madison, WI;43;33;37;20;Afternoon flurries;NNE;7;77%;85%;1
Memphis, TN;56;40;65;48;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;55%;19%;3
Miami, FL;78;72;81;73;Partly sunny;ENE;12;52%;9%;5
Milwaukee, WI;46;34;41;21;Cloudy and cold;NNE;10;70%;81%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;27;31;12;Afternoon flurries;NNW;12;56%;80%;1
Mobile, AL;66;44;71;53;Mostly sunny;SE;5;57%;1%;4
Montgomery, AL;63;37;66;40;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;54%;7%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;12;7;21;15;Windy, not as cold;W;38;80%;35%;1
Nashville, TN;55;36;66;43;Sunshine;SSW;8;53%;21%;3
New Orleans, LA;63;49;71;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;59%;3%;4
New York, NY;42;35;54;42;Partly sunny;SW;8;46%;7%;3
Newark, NJ;42;29;54;37;Partly sunny;SW;7;51%;9%;3
Norfolk, VA;49;34;62;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;49%;8%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;69;47;71;36;Partly sunny;ESE;10;71%;70%;3
Olympia, WA;53;42;56;40;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;90%;28%;1
Omaha, NE;65;34;42;19;Mostly cloudy;N;13;71%;69%;1
Orlando, FL;78;59;78;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;9;61%;5%;4
Philadelphia, PA;46;31;57;39;Partly sunny;SSW;7;48%;7%;2
Phoenix, AZ;86;62;87;61;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;5;36%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;43;35;52;43;Rather cloudy;WSW;8;59%;34%;1
Portland, ME;39;32;48;38;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;49%;6%;1
Portland, OR;54;47;61;46;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;79%;11%;1
Providence, RI;40;27;53;38;Partly sunny;WSW;8;51%;6%;2
Raleigh, NC;52;30;62;39;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;48%;6%;3
Reno, NV;69;36;68;36;Partly sunny;SSW;5;30%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;48;30;62;41;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;47%;9%;3
Roswell, NM;62;42;77;45;Partly sunny;W;4;55%;3%;4
Sacramento, CA;79;42;74;42;Sunny and nice;SSE;4;49%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;61;35;61;36;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;5;40%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;68;48;75;62;Partly sunny;SSE;6;68%;24%;2
San Diego, CA;85;56;73;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;66%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;63;49;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;67%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;60;38;67;45;Plenty of sun;WNW;3;46%;2%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;49;58;46;Mainly cloudy;NNE;7;82%;13%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;55;27;30;9;A bit of p.m. snow;N;15;67%;92%;1
Spokane, WA;48;35;50;27;Partly sunny;NE;2;79%;2%;2
Springfield, IL;57;37;54;31;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;68%;60%;1
St. Louis, MO;59;41;63;35;Increasing clouds;NNE;7;70%;56%;3
Tampa, FL;76;57;80;61;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;61%;1%;4
Toledo, OH;44;35;49;33;Cloudy;N;4;71%;72%;1
Tucson, AZ;84;59;84;59;Warm with some sun;SW;5;50%;6%;4
Tulsa, OK;69;47;72;37;Partly sunny;NNE;6;66%;60%;3
Vero Beach, FL;77;65;80;68;Partly sunny;E;10;58%;12%;4
Washington, DC;46;34;59;40;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;13%;3
Wichita, KS;71;39;66;27;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;60%;76%;3
Wilmington, DE;43;31;56;38;Partly sunny, milder;S;9;51%;5%;3
