US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;56;36;46;29;Cooler with sunshine;SE;8;46%;9%;3
Albuquerque, NM;69;44;61;44;Showers and t-storms;NNW;5;52%;79%;2
Anchorage, AK;39;33;42;38;Rain and snow shower;NNE;9;76%;78%;0
Asheville, NC;62;37;63;40;Sunny;SE;6;63%;12%;4
Atlanta, GA;67;45;70;50;Mostly sunny;E;6;64%;9%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;63;46;57;41;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;43%;3%;3
Austin, TX;81;66;82;64;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;62%;43%;1
Baltimore, MD;64;43;58;42;Mostly sunny;SW;6;45%;10%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;78;53;78;63;Partly sunny;ESE;6;65%;9%;4
Billings, MT;53;20;25;19;A little a.m. snow;SW;8;87%;73%;1
Birmingham, AL;72;45;73;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;55%;8%;4
Bismarck, ND;31;16;24;8;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;10;63%;55%;2
Boise, ID;62;34;58;33;Partly sunny;SE;6;52%;0%;3
Boston, MA;58;43;53;35;Mostly sunny;W;10;41%;4%;3
Bridgeport, CT;60;39;53;33;Mostly sunny;W;7;44%;4%;3
Buffalo, NY;47;32;43;37;A shower in the p.m.;SW;11;54%;86%;2
Burlington, VT;54;35;44;32;Partly sunny;S;8;49%;76%;2
Caribou, ME;49;35;40;25;Breezy with some sun;SW;15;54%;58%;2
Casper, WY;54;28;30;19;A little snow;SSE;10;88%;80%;1
Charleston, SC;73;61;73;59;Partly sunny;NE;9;64%;14%;4
Charleston, WV;57;34;59;40;Mostly sunny;SE;3;57%;6%;3
Charlotte, NC;69;47;67;42;Mostly sunny;E;6;52%;5%;4
Cheyenne, WY;57;32;39;22;Mostly sunny;SE;10;75%;59%;3
Chicago, IL;41;31;49;28;Mostly cloudy;N;9;62%;72%;1
Cleveland, OH;49;35;49;41;Partly sunny;SSW;10;48%;28%;2
Columbia, SC;77;55;71;48;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;54%;8%;4
Columbus, OH;50;27;52;42;Partly sunny;S;5;61%;54%;3
Concord, NH;53;32;49;24;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;48%;7%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;65;59;71;58;A shower;S;10;81%;81%;2
Denver, CO;59;33;52;28;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;59%;6%;3
Des Moines, IA;43;35;49;19;Periods of sun;N;12;69%;38%;2
Detroit, MI;45;27;43;33;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;56%;80%;1
Dodge City, KS;58;37;63;25;Partly sunny;NNE;10;66%;57%;3
Duluth, MN;30;20;31;18;Clearing;NW;9;55%;9%;1
El Paso, TX;81;58;74;57;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;57%;76%;3
Fairbanks, AK;16;15;29;24;Partly sunny;N;6;57%;82%;0
Fargo, ND;30;19;27;13;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;11;55%;6%;2
Grand Junction, CO;61;27;61;30;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;5;32%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;42;28;39;28;Rain/snow showers;N;6;69%;90%;1
Hartford, CT;59;35;53;30;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;43%;4%;3
Helena, MT;60;24;32;19;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;6;62%;55%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;74;Partly sunny, mild;NE;12;62%;44%;5
Houston, TX;79;62;79;63;Some sunshine;SE;6;64%;23%;4
Indianapolis, IN;51;31;55;39;Inc. clouds;SW;6;59%;61%;3
Jackson, MS;73;50;74;57;Partly sunny;SE;4;58%;10%;4
Jacksonville, FL;78;69;77;69;Partly sunny;NE;11;80%;41%;2
Juneau, AK;42;33;42;40;A little p.m. rain;E;5;92%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;58;42;61;29;Rather cloudy;NNE;6;70%;68%;1
Knoxville, TN;63;40;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;62%;21%;3
Las Vegas, NV;79;49;78;51;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;5;18%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;51;32;60;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;60%;60%;3
Little Rock, AR;65;48;67;55;Sun, then clouds;ESE;5;72%;84%;3
Long Beach, CA;78;55;75;55;Mostly sunny;E;4;57%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;79;56;78;56;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;55;33;60;48;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;69%;3
Madison, WI;37;25;35;17;A little a.m. snow;NNW;6;68%;83%;1
Memphis, TN;65;44;69;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;61%;58%;4
Miami, FL;86;78;87;78;A t-storm in spots;NE;12;68%;68%;4
Milwaukee, WI;38;25;38;21;A little snow;NNW;6;76%;87%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;25;34;18;Decreasing clouds;NNW;9;51%;27%;1
Mobile, AL;77;57;78;64;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;67%;27%;3
Montgomery, AL;74;49;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;62%;3%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;28;10;13;9;Very windy;W;44;92%;60%;2
Nashville, TN;62;37;68;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;77%;3
New Orleans, LA;74;59;74;66;Partly sunny;E;7;72%;8%;4
New York, NY;62;43;55;40;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;38%;3%;3
Newark, NJ;61;39;54;35;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;40%;4%;3
Norfolk, VA;67;52;59;42;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;8;51%;4%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;65;53;66;39;Rain and a t-storm;SW;8;94%;94%;1
Olympia, WA;53;35;55;32;Low clouds;NNE;5;79%;4%;1
Omaha, NE;43;36;46;20;Partly sunny;N;12;73%;34%;2
Orlando, FL;85;71;84;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;9;74%;52%;4
Philadelphia, PA;63;40;56;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;41%;4%;3
Phoenix, AZ;87;63;86;60;Sun and some clouds;E;5;33%;28%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;49;31;51;38;Mostly sunny;SE;5;48%;40%;3
Portland, ME;55;40;50;35;Mostly sunny;W;11;44%;5%;2
Portland, OR;55;39;61;40;Partly sunny;ENE;7;65%;3%;2
Providence, RI;57;39;52;29;Mostly sunny;NW;7;47%;4%;3
Raleigh, NC;72;47;65;39;Mostly sunny;E;6;55%;4%;3
Reno, NV;68;35;69;33;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;29%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;68;41;60;36;Mostly sunny;SE;5;52%;4%;3
Roswell, NM;67;47;66;48;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;77%;85%;2
Sacramento, CA;78;42;77;42;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;49%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;62;37;61;35;Sunshine and nice;W;6;41%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;83;68;83;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;8;71%;41%;1
San Diego, CA;71;56;71;55;Partly sunny;NNW;6;75%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;67;49;63;48;Plenty of sun;WSW;7;66%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;76;62;76;60;Partly sunny;NE;10;70%;17%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;43;57;40;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;70%;5%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;34;28;34;10;Inc. clouds;N;13;67%;29%;1
Spokane, WA;53;30;49;25;Periods of sun;ENE;5;58%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;50;33;53;30;Clouds and sun;N;10;63%;66%;3
St. Louis, MO;55;37;52;34;A p.m. shower or two;NNE;7;81%;84%;3
Tampa, FL;86;72;87;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;76%;45%;4
Toledo, OH;48;26;49;36;Mostly cloudy;NW;3;55%;64%;1
Tucson, AZ;88;63;84;54;A morning t-storm;SE;6;41%;57%;4
Tulsa, OK;67;54;66;40;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;85%;93%;1
Vero Beach, FL;87;74;84;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;78%;78%;4
Washington, DC;63;42;58;42;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;44%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;60;43;64;30;Low clouds;NNE;7;78%;82%;1
Wilmington, DE;63;40;56;37;Mostly sunny;S;8;44%;3%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather