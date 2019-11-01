US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;49;31;51;33;Mostly sunny;S;5;52%;8%;3
Albuquerque, NM;59;29;56;32;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;4;39%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;46;39;45;33;Cloudy with a shower;N;6;84%;65%;0
Asheville, NC;50;30;57;30;Sunny and cool;NW;6;61%;5%;4
Atlanta, GA;56;34;59;34;Sunny and cool;NNW;6;56%;5%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;56;40;56;44;Mostly sunny;W;5;59%;7%;3
Austin, TX;62;39;65;39;Mostly sunny, cool;N;7;42%;2%;4
Baltimore, MD;53;37;55;40;Mostly sunny;W;3;55%;18%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;59;39;63;37;Sunshine, but cool;N;8;56%;9%;4
Billings, MT;44;29;46;33;Chilly with some sun;WSW;13;53%;20%;2
Birmingham, AL;55;31;58;34;Sunny and cool;N;7;57%;5%;4
Bismarck, ND;38;26;44;30;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;71%;26%;1
Boise, ID;49;24;49;28;Sunny, but chilly;E;6;46%;0%;3
Boston, MA;58;38;53;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;48%;25%;3
Bridgeport, CT;54;33;52;37;Mostly sunny;W;5;59%;9%;3
Buffalo, NY;42;35;48;34;Mostly cloudy;W;11;65%;72%;1
Burlington, VT;48;29;50;35;Partly sunny;SSE;5;56%;25%;2
Caribou, ME;57;28;43;29;Partly sunny;SE;3;60%;30%;2
Casper, WY;33;13;38;26;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;21;60%;3%;3
Charleston, SC;63;49;66;46;Clouds and sun;NW;7;65%;42%;3
Charleston, WV;48;26;54;31;Partly sunny, cool;W;6;65%;14%;3
Charlotte, NC;59;36;62;36;Brilliant sunshine;NW;4;54%;4%;4
Cheyenne, WY;34;18;48;28;Mostly sunny;W;13;36%;3%;3
Chicago, IL;43;34;40;33;Cold with flurries;W;13;74%;58%;1
Cleveland, OH;43;35;49;35;Mostly cloudy;W;15;59%;76%;2
Columbia, SC;62;36;65;38;Sunshine;NW;5;51%;9%;4
Columbus, OH;44;27;47;29;Inc. clouds;W;8;71%;49%;2
Concord, NH;53;26;50;27;Mostly sunny;S;4;54%;13%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;61;35;59;38;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;11;52%;1%;4
Denver, CO;37;20;49;29;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;5;44%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;43;31;46;33;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;13;61%;4%;3
Detroit, MI;43;36;44;32;Showers of rain/snow;W;9;73%;81%;1
Dodge City, KS;56;22;54;25;Sunny, but cool;S;11;51%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;38;29;38;29;Mostly cloudy;WSW;10;66%;47%;1
El Paso, TX;69;39;62;43;Partial sunshine;ESE;8;33%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;30;19;24;11;Snow flurries;WNW;5;72%;64%;0
Fargo, ND;41;26;40;28;Sun and clouds;S;7;83%;16%;1
Grand Junction, CO;48;16;50;20;Sunny, but cool;NE;6;33%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;44;37;41;34;Snow showers;WNW;10;76%;87%;1
Hartford, CT;56;31;52;35;Mostly sunny;SW;5;59%;12%;3
Helena, MT;39;23;43;31;Some sun;S;5;55%;8%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;72;85;72;Mostly sunny;W;8;63%;44%;6
Houston, TX;61;45;67;43;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;7;50%;5%;4
Indianapolis, IN;46;31;43;31;Inc. clouds;W;9;75%;26%;2
Jackson, MS;55;35;59;35;Sunshine, but cool;N;7;57%;6%;4
Jacksonville, FL;65;59;68;50;A shower or two;NNW;8;80%;59%;2
Juneau, AK;46;41;46;38;A little a.m. rain;E;5;96%;71%;0
Kansas City, MO;54;32;51;37;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;9;54%;0%;3
Knoxville, TN;49;30;55;32;Sunny and cool;NW;5;61%;5%;4
Las Vegas, NV;70;44;72;46;Sunny, but cool;NNW;5;13%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;48;28;52;30;Cool with some sun;W;9;66%;5%;3
Little Rock, AR;55;36;57;33;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;7;55%;0%;4
Long Beach, CA;83;52;82;54;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;19%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;83;54;83;55;Sunshine;ESE;5;16%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;50;31;52;31;Partly sunny, cool;W;8;63%;5%;2
Madison, WI;38;29;37;27;A few flurries;W;8;82%;58%;1
Memphis, TN;55;34;55;33;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;9;63%;2%;4
Miami, FL;88;78;86;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;68%;64%;5
Milwaukee, WI;39;31;41;30;Some sun, a flurry;W;11;71%;49%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;30;41;30;Clouds and sun, cold;SSE;12;61%;15%;1
Mobile, AL;60;41;63;42;Sunny and cool;N;8;52%;5%;4
Montgomery, AL;57;35;59;36;Sunny, but cool;N;7;55%;7%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;26;16;28;16;Partly sunny, breezy;S;24;48%;19%;3
Nashville, TN;50;29;56;29;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;6;57%;4%;4
New Orleans, LA;58;47;63;47;Sunny and cool;NNE;9;54%;8%;4
New York, NY;58;39;53;40;Mostly sunny;W;5;50%;7%;3
Newark, NJ;55;34;53;37;Mostly sunny, cool;W;4;54%;8%;3
Norfolk, VA;60;42;61;45;Partly sunny;WNW;5;57%;14%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;58;33;56;35;Plenty of sun;S;7;57%;0%;4
Olympia, WA;55;30;57;34;Partly sunny;NE;4;80%;4%;2
Omaha, NE;48;31;50;36;Partly sunny, chilly;S;11;59%;8%;3
Orlando, FL;77;68;83;62;Partly sunny;N;7;72%;47%;2
Philadelphia, PA;55;35;55;39;Mostly sunny;W;4;53%;8%;3
Phoenix, AZ;81;49;84;56;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;15%;3%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;44;28;50;32;Partly sunny;W;7;59%;47%;3
Portland, ME;55;35;47;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;57%;16%;3
Portland, OR;58;35;60;36;Sunshine;NNE;6;55%;4%;2
Providence, RI;57;32;52;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;52%;25%;3
Raleigh, NC;58;35;62;37;Plenty of sunshine;NW;4;62%;12%;4
Reno, NV;60;26;63;31;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;4;30%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;57;33;59;35;Sunny;WNW;5;62%;14%;3
Roswell, NM;67;28;55;29;Mostly sunny;S;7;56%;1%;4
Sacramento, CA;70;35;75;38;Sunny and delightful;N;4;40%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;46;26;50;30;Sunny;E;5;40%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;62;40;67;39;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;8;45%;2%;4
San Diego, CA;74;52;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;N;6;34%;2%;4
San Francisco, CA;71;47;70;48;Sunshine;WSW;6;39%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;65;47;68;45;Partly sunny;NW;6;58%;14%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;38;56;41;Partly sunny;NE;6;69%;5%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;47;29;46;30;Partly sunny;SSE;11;62%;4%;2
Spokane, WA;45;26;49;28;Mostly sunny;SSE;1;56%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;51;30;45;29;Clouds and sun, cold;SW;11;69%;4%;1
St. Louis, MO;54;34;49;31;Partly sunny, cold;SW;9;66%;1%;3
Tampa, FL;82;66;81;59;Partly sunny;N;6;85%;44%;3
Toledo, OH;45;32;46;32;Showers of rain/snow;W;7;69%;67%;1
Tucson, AZ;81;53;81;55;Warm with sunshine;ESE;8;20%;15%;4
Tulsa, OK;59;33;56;35;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;56%;2%;4
Vero Beach, FL;83;72;86;70;A shower or two;N;5;78%;80%;5
Washington, DC;55;33;56;39;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;57%;15%;3
Wichita, KS;55;28;54;34;Cool with sunshine;SSW;8;55%;1%;3
Wilmington, DE;54;34;55;37;Mostly sunny;W;5;57%;7%;3
