US Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;45;52;31;Windy and cooler;W;20;58%;8%;3

Albuquerque, NM;51;25;59;28;Sunny;E;4;15%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;43;38;46;40;Spotty showers;NNE;4;82%;84%;0

Asheville, NC;71;30;54;31;Winds subsiding;SE;15;56%;6%;4

Atlanta, GA;73;33;56;34;Sunny and cooler;ESE;6;52%;6%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;69;47;56;40;Windy and cooler;NW;19;55%;6%;3

Austin, TX;56;32;65;40;Sunny, but cool;N;3;34%;4%;4

Baltimore, MD;76;45;55;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;14;45%;10%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;55;34;59;38;Sunny and cool;N;6;52%;16%;4

Billings, MT;41;26;42;29;Turning sunny;SW;10;56%;4%;3

Birmingham, AL;60;32;55;32;Sunny, but cool;N;6;53%;9%;4

Bismarck, ND;43;32;37;26;Colder;WNW;14;77%;56%;1

Boise, ID;45;22;47;24;Sunny, but chilly;E;7;42%;0%;3

Boston, MA;70;54;59;38;Cooler;W;22;44%;29%;3

Bridgeport, CT;68;46;57;34;Windy and cooler;NW;19;53%;8%;3

Buffalo, NY;65;39;43;35;Very windy, cooler;SW;38;70%;32%;1

Burlington, VT;68;46;50;31;A little a.m. rain;WNW;29;51%;56%;1

Caribou, ME;61;57;63;30;Very windy;W;24;73%;87%;1

Casper, WY;33;21;32;13;Sunshine, but cold;SSW;12;78%;24%;3

Charleston, SC;83;50;64;48;Clearing and cooler;NNE;8;54%;5%;4

Charleston, WV;71;33;48;27;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;57%;8%;3

Charlotte, NC;80;36;59;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;5;47%;4%;4

Cheyenne, WY;46;24;33;16;Mostly sunny, colder;WNW;14;60%;16%;3

Chicago, IL;38;27;43;34;Chilly with some sun;SW;14;60%;62%;3

Cleveland, OH;64;38;44;36;Rather cloudy, windy;SSW;25;59%;45%;2

Columbia, SC;85;38;62;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;5;49%;8%;4

Columbus, OH;61;28;44;28;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;10;63%;14%;3

Concord, NH;67;52;54;26;Windy;WNW;21;49%;29%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;30;59;35;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;46%;3%;4

Denver, CO;43;22;37;19;Cold with sunshine;S;6;60%;4%;3

Des Moines, IA;40;27;42;29;A shower or two;WNW;10;65%;60%;1

Detroit, MI;49;34;44;36;Winds subsiding;SSW;21;63%;18%;2

Dodge City, KS;51;21;49;20;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;18;56%;3%;3

Duluth, MN;35;28;40;30;Cloudy with a flurry;W;8;59%;52%;1

El Paso, TX;60;37;69;40;Mostly sunny;E;5;26%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;28;20;31;19;Cloudy;NW;5;71%;82%;0

Fargo, ND;44;31;38;27;Cloudy;WNW;11;79%;73%;1

Grand Junction, CO;39;15;48;16;Sunny, but chilly;ESE;4;33%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;40;32;44;37;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;62%;59%;2

Hartford, CT;70;47;57;33;Windy and cooler;NW;19;57%;8%;3

Helena, MT;35;18;38;22;Sunny and cold;SSW;5;60%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;71;86;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;63%;55%;6

Houston, TX;55;35;60;46;Sunshine;E;5;55%;17%;4

Indianapolis, IN;45;26;46;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;9;62%;6%;3

Jackson, MS;50;31;56;35;Sunny, but cool;NNW;4;54%;5%;4

Jacksonville, FL;90;56;65;59;Cloudy and cooler;N;9;65%;59%;2

Juneau, AK;46;40;46;42;Rain at times;ESE;8;97%;86%;0

Kansas City, MO;42;30;51;31;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;9;51%;9%;3

Knoxville, TN;71;31;51;31;Sunny and cooler;NNE;5;59%;10%;4

Las Vegas, NV;63;36;69;44;Sunny, but cool;N;4;10%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;63;28;49;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;6;59%;10%;3

Little Rock, AR;48;30;55;36;Sunny, but cool;WSW;5;52%;9%;4

Long Beach, CA;81;50;82;52;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;14%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;80;51;81;54;Sunny and beautiful;E;5;14%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;52;29;50;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;54%;11%;3

Madison, WI;34;21;39;30;Afternoon flurries;W;9;69%;83%;1

Memphis, TN;44;30;53;35;Sunny, but cool;WSW;3;58%;8%;4

Miami, FL;86;77;87;77;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;73%;76%;3

Milwaukee, WI;35;23;41;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;63%;75%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;28;42;28;A little snow;WNW;10;68%;67%;1

Mobile, AL;70;38;61;41;Sunny and cooler;N;9;50%;13%;4

Montgomery, AL;71;34;58;36;Sunny, but cooler;NE;6;51%;9%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;51;24;27;18;Windy;NW;44;82%;66%;1

Nashville, TN;46;28;52;30;Sunny, but cool;WSW;4;51%;9%;4

New Orleans, LA;58;42;58;47;Cool with sunshine;NNE;8;52%;15%;4

New York, NY;71;48;56;40;Windy and cooler;NW;26;52%;7%;3

Newark, NJ;72;45;56;35;Windy and cooler;NW;18;57%;9%;3

Norfolk, VA;84;47;58;43;Cooler with clearing;N;7;46%;8%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;48;30;59;32;Plenty of sun;N;13;45%;5%;4

Olympia, WA;52;28;55;30;Mostly sunny;NE;5;74%;3%;2

Omaha, NE;44;30;46;30;Rain and snow shower;WNW;10;68%;53%;1

Orlando, FL;92;68;78;69;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;11;70%;52%;2

Philadelphia, PA;75;45;55;35;Windy and cooler;NW;17;57%;9%;3

Phoenix, AZ;76;46;79;51;Sunny;NE;4;16%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;71;34;45;29;Windy;SSW;21;59%;14%;2

Portland, ME;63;55;58;36;Windy;W;23;68%;66%;2

Portland, OR;54;34;57;35;Sunshine;ENE;9;48%;3%;2

Providence, RI;69;51;57;33;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;58%;29%;3

Raleigh, NC;81;40;59;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;51%;7%;4

Reno, NV;55;23;60;26;Sunny, but cool;S;5;26%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;78;42;58;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;50%;8%;3

Roswell, NM;56;23;64;27;Mostly sunny;N;5;35%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;72;32;71;35;Sunny and pleasant;SE;3;39%;1%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;42;24;46;26;Sunny and chilly;ESE;5;39%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;56;32;63;42;Mostly sunny;NE;5;43%;3%;4

San Diego, CA;75;50;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;NE;6;32%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;69;45;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;42%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;87;46;66;46;Sunny and cooler;NNE;8;47%;4%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;37;55;38;Sunny;NE;8;65%;3%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;42;29;42;27;Low clouds may break;WNW;14;71%;32%;1

Spokane, WA;43;21;46;25;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;1;52%;1%;2

Springfield, IL;31;22;50;30;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;11;59%;55%;3

St. Louis, MO;38;27;54;35;Sunny and cool;SW;8;51%;8%;3

Tampa, FL;88;68;79;67;Not as warm;NE;7;74%;49%;4

Toledo, OH;52;30;46;33;Winds subsiding;SSW;21;60%;16%;3

Tucson, AZ;76;47;81;52;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;21%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;48;30;59;33;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;49%;3%;4

Vero Beach, FL;88;74;82;74;Not as hot but humid;NNE;12;83%;83%;2

Washington, DC;75;43;56;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;10;53%;7%;3

Wichita, KS;48;28;53;28;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;10;52%;4%;3

Wilmington, DE;75;44;55;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;15;58%;7%;3

