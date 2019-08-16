US Forecast

US Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;82;68;83;68;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;76%;85%;4

Albuquerque, NM;94;67;93;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;21%;0%;10

Anchorage, AK;77;54;73;51;Sunny, breezy, nice;N;18;44%;15%;4

Asheville, NC;87;63;91;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;60%;21%;10

Atlanta, GA;94;68;96;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;4;51%;8%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;80;74;83;75;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;83%;33%;8

Austin, TX;103;79;103;77;Warm with sunshine;SSE;5;49%;5%;11

Baltimore, MD;87;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;S;2;67%;51%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;96;76;91;77;Showers and t-storms;S;6;72%;75%;8

Billings, MT;86;57;71;55;Partial sunshine;SE;8;66%;28%;4

Birmingham, AL;96;68;101;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;5;44%;5%;10

Bismarck, ND;84;59;69;47;Showers and t-storms;W;9;74%;64%;3

Boise, ID;88;55;87;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;27%;0%;8

Boston, MA;75;67;77;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;7;85%;57%;2

Bridgeport, CT;79;69;80;70;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;84%;73%;4

Buffalo, NY;79;67;78;68;A shower or t-storm;SW;11;80%;66%;4

Burlington, VT;78;68;82;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;9;75%;77%;2

Caribou, ME;68;57;72;61;Spotty showers;SSE;7;79%;87%;2

Casper, WY;84;47;83;47;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;18;26%;7%;8

Charleston, SC;85;76;84;76;Thunderstorms;SW;7;83%;91%;4

Charleston, WV;90;66;95;69;Mostly sunny;S;5;58%;22%;9

Charlotte, NC;92;72;94;73;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;62%;36%;10

Cheyenne, WY;79;54;82;52;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;13;33%;5%;9

Chicago, IL;82;68;82;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;74%;5

Cleveland, OH;79;70;82;72;A t-storm in spots;S;10;70%;73%;4

Columbia, SC;94;74;94;74;A t-storm in spots;S;4;67%;52%;7

Columbus, OH;85;68;84;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;76%;50%;7

Concord, NH;81;61;78;63;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;86%;82%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;78;99;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;12;54%;11%;10

Denver, CO;89;60;90;59;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;8;29%;7%;8

Des Moines, IA;81;63;83;71;Partly sunny;SSE;8;71%;75%;4

Detroit, MI;81;70;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;66%;55%;8

Dodge City, KS;100;63;98;68;Partly sunny;S;8;55%;11%;9

Duluth, MN;80;59;81;62;Warmer;S;8;67%;69%;7

El Paso, TX;100;74;101;75;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;7;27%;0%;11

Fairbanks, AK;57;44;59;39;Clouds and sun;NE;4;62%;21%;2

Fargo, ND;81;62;79;51;Showers and t-storms;NNW;9;78%;86%;5

Grand Junction, CO;99;64;96;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;12;16%;3%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;80;66;83;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;55%;8

Hartford, CT;84;67;82;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;84%;68%;3

Helena, MT;79;51;74;52;Nice with some sun;SSW;7;53%;16%;6

Honolulu, HI;91;79;90;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;53%;33%;12

Houston, TX;97;78;97;78;A t-storm in spots;S;6;68%;49%;10

Indianapolis, IN;81;68;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;73%;55%;5

Jackson, MS;97;73;98;74;Humid with sunshine;SSW;4;54%;12%;10

Jacksonville, FL;85;75;83;74;Thunderstorms;SW;8;83%;92%;3

Juneau, AK;68;54;71;44;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;10;60%;71%;2

Kansas City, MO;82;70;89;77;A t-storm in spots;S;10;71%;79%;5

Knoxville, TN;91;67;96;70;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;56%;6%;9

Las Vegas, NV;109;78;107;76;Mostly sunny;SW;9;8%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;89;69;93;70;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;62%;23%;9

Little Rock, AR;96;72;96;74;Partly sunny;SSE;6;58%;7%;10

Long Beach, CA;78;65;78;64;Partly sunny;SW;6;64%;1%;9

Los Angeles, CA;82;62;81;62;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;1%;9

Louisville, KY;90;72;94;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;60%;27%;6

Madison, WI;78;59;81;67;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;68%;67%;7

Memphis, TN;92;72;95;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;54%;7%;10

Miami, FL;89;79;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;73%;70%;11

Milwaukee, WI;79;65;82;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;62%;76%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;64;83;68;Becoming cloudy;SSE;9;58%;72%;7

Mobile, AL;96;76;94;78;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;63%;76%;11

Montgomery, AL;94;67;97;73;Partly sunny;S;4;50%;6%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;52;48;55;50;Spotty showers;SSE;20;99%;83%;2

Nashville, TN;92;67;97;70;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;54%;12%;9

New Orleans, LA;93;79;90;78;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;71%;77%;10

New York, NY;81;72;83;74;Clouds and sun;SE;6;79%;55%;7

Newark, NJ;81;71;84;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;77%;68%;7

Norfolk, VA;86;72;89;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;75%;42%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;100;77;99;77;A t-storm in spots;S;15;57%;73%;10

Olympia, WA;71;54;72;55;Sunshine and nice;SW;6;70%;31%;4

Omaha, NE;82;64;84;70;Partly sunny;S;10;74%;71%;4

Orlando, FL;89;74;90;74;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;73%;70%;10

Philadelphia, PA;86;73;90;74;Sun and some clouds;S;5;68%;44%;8

Phoenix, AZ;110;85;107;83;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;27%;0%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;85;66;86;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;69%;73%;8

Portland, ME;70;62;69;64;Low clouds;ESE;6;97%;57%;2

Portland, OR;77;60;74;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;64%;23%;5

Providence, RI;81;67;79;68;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;83%;57%;3

Raleigh, NC;89;73;91;73;A t-storm in spots;S;4;71%;55%;9

Reno, NV;95;60;94;58;Plenty of sun;W;7;19%;0%;9

Richmond, VA;88;72;92;74;Mostly sunny;S;4;68%;35%;9

Roswell, NM;102;71;105;67;Mostly cloudy;S;6;21%;5%;8

Sacramento, CA;102;61;89;58;Sunny and not as hot;SSW;6;45%;0%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;90;66;91;67;Mostly sunny;SE;6;28%;0%;9

San Antonio, TX;102;78;102;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;52%;6%;11

San Diego, CA;74;62;75;63;Some sun;WSW;6;66%;0%;9

San Francisco, CA;76;60;68;60;Not as warm;SW;11;67%;3%;8

Savannah, GA;88;75;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;84%;87%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;61;74;60;Mostly sunny;SW;8;66%;22%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;82;59;83;62;Clouds and sun;SE;10;65%;72%;7

Spokane, WA;83;59;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;41%;2%;7

Springfield, IL;82;68;82;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;81%;55%;5

St. Louis, MO;86;71;91;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;67%;54%;9

Tampa, FL;84;76;90;75;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;79%;67%;4

Toledo, OH;78;67;83;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;78%;55%;7

Tucson, AZ;106;78;103;77;Partly sunny;W;6;36%;1%;11

Tulsa, OK;98;77;97;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;58%;73%;9

Vero Beach, FL;90;74;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;79%;70%;11

Washington, DC;88;74;92;75;Partly sunny;S;5;66%;32%;9

Wichita, KS;94;72;95;74;A t-storm in spots;S;13;62%;65%;8

Wilmington, DE;84;73;88;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;77%;55%;8

