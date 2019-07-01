US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;61;85;65;A t-storm in spots;W;6;58%;42%;7
Albuquerque, NM;91;65;92;65;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;29%;17%;12
Anchorage, AK;76;58;76;59;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;56%;21%;5
Asheville, NC;87;65;86;66;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;65%;55%;12
Atlanta, GA;92;72;92;73;Sunshine and warm;WNW;6;60%;9%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;79;70;88;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;11;56%;66%;11
Austin, TX;90;72;90;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;68%;76%;6
Baltimore, MD;88;70;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;W;5;45%;59%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;92;76;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;6;68%;66%;10
Billings, MT;86;61;78;59;A severe t-storm;NE;9;63%;86%;7
Birmingham, AL;91;74;92;73;Partly sunny;WNW;6;61%;19%;11
Bismarck, ND;82;62;84;62;A severe t-storm;NE;7;64%;87%;9
Boise, ID;92;58;85;57;Not as hot;NNW;9;35%;2%;10
Boston, MA;79;68;87;71;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;49%;2%;9
Bridgeport, CT;84;64;84;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;W;7;56%;66%;7
Buffalo, NY;77;68;79;68;A shower in the a.m.;SE;7;75%;66%;4
Burlington, VT;82;64;87;63;Rather cloudy;SSW;6;52%;8%;8
Caribou, ME;79;58;73;57;Showers and t-storms;W;4;79%;70%;4
Casper, WY;84;52;89;52;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;8;39%;30%;11
Charleston, SC;95;77;92;78;A t-storm around;S;6;64%;49%;12
Charleston, WV;89;69;89;71;A t-storm in spots;S;5;71%;79%;9
Charlotte, NC;93;70;98;72;Very hot;WSW;5;52%;44%;11
Cheyenne, WY;73;55;81;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;45%;53%;12
Chicago, IL;85;75;87;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;9;69%;77%;10
Cleveland, OH;83;75;85;73;A stray thunderstorm;SW;8;70%;78%;10
Columbia, SC;97;73;102;74;Very hot;S;5;51%;33%;12
Columbus, OH;88;71;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;69%;73%;10
Concord, NH;83;60;89;61;Periods of sun, warm;NW;8;50%;2%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;72;92;72;Clouds and sun;S;11;61%;16%;11
Denver, CO;85;59;86;60;A t-storm around;SSW;7;40%;55%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;73;89;72;Strong thunderstorms;ESE;8;68%;87%;10
Detroit, MI;90;73;90;71;A shower or t-storm;W;7;60%;84%;10
Dodge City, KS;91;68;90;67;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;61%;78%;12
Duluth, MN;80;59;79;62;Decreasing clouds;WSW;5;61%;8%;8
El Paso, TX;102;75;101;75;Some sun;SSE;8;22%;16%;13
Fairbanks, AK;69;51;73;55;Increasing clouds;W;5;51%;21%;2
Fargo, ND;80;60;83;63;Partly sunny;W;8;71%;36%;9
Grand Junction, CO;93;64;94;64;Partly sunny;SE;9;26%;4%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;87;71;87;69;A strong t-storm;W;10;64%;84%;7
Hartford, CT;86;64;88;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;W;6;50%;49%;7
Helena, MT;81;52;74;54;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;54%;84%;8
Honolulu, HI;88;76;87;74;Partly sunny;ENE;9;60%;25%;13
Houston, TX;94;76;85;76;Showers and t-storms;S;6;78%;83%;7
Indianapolis, IN;91;74;90;74;A t-storm around;SW;7;63%;55%;10
Jackson, MS;90;73;91;74;A t-storm around;SW;4;65%;55%;12
Jacksonville, FL;96;77;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;62%;59%;12
Juneau, AK;75;56;76;56;Low clouds;SSE;8;68%;74%;3
Kansas City, MO;94;75;91;77;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;66%;11
Knoxville, TN;91;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;4;69%;55%;11
Las Vegas, NV;105;78;104;76;Sunshine;SW;10;8%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;90;71;88;72;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;74%;67%;6
Little Rock, AR;90;72;90;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;65%;65%;11
Long Beach, CA;79;63;78;64;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;83;62;81;63;Partly sunny;SSE;6;54%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;93;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;70%;59%;7
Madison, WI;87;73;84;68;A strong t-storm;NNE;8;73%;82%;9
Memphis, TN;91;74;88;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;69%;44%;11
Miami, FL;90;79;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;69%;54%;13
Milwaukee, WI;85;74;86;68;Strong thunderstorms;N;11;72%;86%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;66;86;67;Decreasing clouds;SW;7;61%;30%;4
Mobile, AL;92;77;93;77;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;62%;40%;12
Montgomery, AL;90;73;91;74;A t-storm around;WNW;5;63%;44%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;51;44;57;46;Windy;WNW;34;83%;41%;8
Nashville, TN;92;73;92;73;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;65%;44%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;76;92;77;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;64%;64%;11
New York, NY;85;70;89;73;Rather cloudy, warm;WSW;7;50%;66%;8
Newark, NJ;87;67;88;71;Rather cloudy, warm;W;6;51%;67%;8
Norfolk, VA;84;67;94;74;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;55%;28%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;87;71;91;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;12;62%;50%;12
Olympia, WA;79;54;66;52;Brief p.m. showers;SW;8;73%;84%;3
Omaha, NE;93;75;88;74;A strong t-storm;SE;7;68%;84%;7
Orlando, FL;95;79;95;79;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;62%;66%;12
Philadelphia, PA;86;67;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;53%;80%;11
Phoenix, AZ;114;83;108;80;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;18%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;85;67;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;60%;77%;11
Portland, ME;76;64;79;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;62%;41%;8
Portland, OR;79;57;71;57;Partly sunny;NNW;5;67%;55%;6
Providence, RI;83;64;87;67;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;51%;4%;8
Raleigh, NC;91;67;98;72;Sunshine, very hot;SW;6;55%;43%;11
Reno, NV;86;53;85;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;19%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;87;65;97;71;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;51%;36%;11
Roswell, NM;102;72;94;68;A t-storm around;SSE;14;35%;45%;12
Sacramento, CA;86;56;86;56;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;45%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;92;71;94;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;13;22%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;73;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;69%;76%;10
San Diego, CA;74;62;72;63;Partly sunny;SW;7;66%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;65;56;67;55;Low clouds, then sun;W;13;62%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;98;76;98;77;A t-storm around;SSW;5;57%;44%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;58;65;58;A shower or two;SSW;8;74%;79%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;83;69;82;69;Decreasing clouds;E;5;77%;16%;7
Spokane, WA;86;62;78;57;A p.m. shower or two;S;7;45%;66%;9
Springfield, IL;88;73;89;72;A t-storm around;SW;7;65%;74%;10
St. Louis, MO;91;73;91;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;64%;55%;11
Tampa, FL;93;79;92;79;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;7;73%;44%;12
Toledo, OH;89;72;91;72;A thunderstorm;WSW;5;68%;85%;10
Tucson, AZ;106;77;103;76;Mostly sunny;W;7;23%;9%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;71;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;66%;66%;10
Vero Beach, FL;92;74;93;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;69%;59%;12
Washington, DC;88;67;95;75;Partly sunny;SW;6;48%;30%;11
Wichita, KS;90;71;93;73;Partly sunny;SSE;8;61%;44%;11
Wilmington, DE;85;67;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;55%;80%;11
