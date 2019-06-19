US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;66;75;60;Rain and a t-storm;N;5;82%;92%;3
Albuquerque, NM;90;62;92;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;16%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;67;52;71;52;Partly sunny;WSW;6;57%;8%;6
Asheville, NC;80;65;80;63;A shower or t-storm;WNW;7;70%;66%;11
Atlanta, GA;85;72;84;70;A severe t-storm;WNW;9;76%;77%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;75;70;79;70;Clouds and sunshine;SW;9;82%;55%;9
Austin, TX;100;76;100;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;8;59%;44%;12
Baltimore, MD;84;73;89;69;Severe thunderstorms;SW;5;71%;86%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;93;78;94;79;Periods of sun;S;10;67%;28%;7
Billings, MT;79;50;66;45;A passing shower;NW;7;48%;99%;6
Birmingham, AL;88;73;87;72;Some sun, a t-storm;W;9;73%;80%;8
Bismarck, ND;63;57;73;55;A little a.m. rain;SE;9;64%;84%;7
Boise, ID;79;46;65;43;Partly sunny;NNW;12;40%;46%;10
Boston, MA;71;62;67;63;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;99%;86%;3
Bridgeport, CT;72;64;75;66;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;92%;82%;5
Buffalo, NY;77;62;65;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;8;87%;94%;3
Burlington, VT;82;64;72;57;Rain, becoming heavy;NNW;6;82%;96%;2
Caribou, ME;80;57;66;57;Cooler with rain;ESE;5;84%;92%;2
Casper, WY;76;44;75;43;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;16;38%;66%;11
Charleston, SC;86;76;90;76;Clouds and sun;SW;10;68%;66%;10
Charleston, WV;82;68;78;63;Thunderstorms;W;8;86%;87%;3
Charlotte, NC;87;72;90;68;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;62%;62%;7
Cheyenne, WY;72;48;76;49;A t-storm in spots;WSW;13;39%;76%;12
Chicago, IL;67;55;63;56;Rain in the morning;N;10;85%;69%;5
Cleveland, OH;74;65;68;59;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;11;89%;85%;3
Columbia, SC;89;73;92;70;A severe t-storm;W;10;62%;62%;12
Columbus, OH;82;66;75;59;A shower or t-storm;NW;9;82%;82%;3
Concord, NH;76;60;68;59;Cooler, p.m. rain;N;4;88%;98%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;75;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;65%;44%;12
Denver, CO;83;58;84;55;Mostly sunny;NE;7;30%;36%;12
Des Moines, IA;73;62;78;66;Partly sunny;ESE;8;66%;55%;5
Detroit, MI;79;61;67;54;Periods of rain;NNW;7;80%;69%;2
Dodge City, KS;82;63;92;68;A strong t-storm;SE;11;62%;42%;12
Duluth, MN;65;45;58;47;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;74%;19%;7
El Paso, TX;99;69;100;70;Sunny and hot;W;10;9%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;78;54;81;56;Increasing clouds;N;4;43%;32%;5
Fargo, ND;74;59;67;57;Cooler with rain;SE;11;79%;82%;2
Grand Junction, CO;87;59;89;59;Windy in the p.m.;E;13;25%;49%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;76;59;70;55;Morning rain;NNE;8;76%;67%;3
Hartford, CT;77;64;75;64;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;93%;88%;3
Helena, MT;75;44;61;43;Showers around;W;13;43%;87%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;74;90;74;Mostly cloudy;E;13;50%;70%;10
Houston, TX;97;80;96;81;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;63%;9%;12
Indianapolis, IN;81;66;74;61;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;77%;51%;4
Jackson, MS;89;75;91;76;A shower or t-storm;SSW;11;76%;65%;6
Jacksonville, FL;85;76;91;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;69%;76%;9
Juneau, AK;58;46;69;49;Clouds and sun;SE;7;66%;5%;6
Kansas City, MO;78;65;88;73;Warmer;SSE;7;60%;65%;11
Knoxville, TN;84;70;81;66;Showers and t-storms;W;10;76%;77%;4
Las Vegas, NV;106;80;103;75;Increasingly windy;SW;18;12%;1%;12
Lexington, KY;81;69;78;63;A shower or t-storm;WNW;12;80%;62%;4
Little Rock, AR;92;70;91;75;Clouds and sunshine;SE;6;68%;33%;11
Long Beach, CA;75;63;72;64;Clearing;WSW;6;71%;48%;3
Los Angeles, CA;78;63;73;62;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;70%;47%;7
Louisville, KY;84;70;79;65;A shower or t-storm;W;10;77%;62%;4
Madison, WI;70;55;73;56;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;63%;17%;4
Memphis, TN;91;71;87;75;Variable cloudiness;ESE;8;74%;44%;8
Miami, FL;88;79;89;78;A t-storm around;S;8;72%;64%;13
Milwaukee, WI;62;53;65;52;A touch of a.m. rain;N;12;70%;66%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;59;76;62;A p.m. t-storm;SE;10;58%;67%;5
Mobile, AL;91;78;92;80;Variable clouds;SSW;7;69%;33%;7
Montgomery, AL;86;74;89;74;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;70%;64%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;54;46;50;40;Afternoon downpours;ENE;17;99%;96%;3
Nashville, TN;88;71;85;67;A t-storm in spots;W;9;68%;45%;7
New Orleans, LA;91;79;92;80;Partly sunny;SSW;9;68%;55%;7
New York, NY;71;67;77;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;86%;81%;6
Newark, NJ;74;67;79;67;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;85%;82%;6
Norfolk, VA;85;73;91;70;Partly sunny;WSW;10;63%;66%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;85;67;92;74;Humid with some sun;SSE;10;71%;27%;12
Olympia, WA;67;45;65;45;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;59%;37%;2
Omaha, NE;79;63;83;67;A severe t-storm;ESE;12;75%;82%;6
Orlando, FL;90;75;91;76;A strong t-storm;SW;14;73%;42%;11
Philadelphia, PA;80;69;88;68;A severe t-storm;SW;7;71%;86%;9
Phoenix, AZ;103;77;103;76;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;10%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;68;77;61;Thunderstorms;NW;9;80%;84%;3
Portland, ME;66;56;60;56;Afternoon rain;N;7;100%;98%;4
Portland, OR;69;51;65;52;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;63%;60%;5
Providence, RI;75;61;72;63;Showers and t-storms;S;6;96%;85%;3
Raleigh, NC;86;72;92;69;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;67%;82%;11
Reno, NV;93;61;85;50;Mostly sunny;NW;12;21%;7%;12
Richmond, VA;84;71;91;68;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;66%;82%;11
Roswell, NM;103;67;104;66;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;13%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;56;89;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;47%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;85;59;83;49;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;29%;8%;11
San Antonio, TX;101;78;101;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;57%;5%;12
San Diego, CA;70;63;71;65;Misty in the morning;WSW;7;64%;65%;7
San Francisco, CA;68;56;66;55;Low clouds, then sun;SW;12;63%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;87;75;94;77;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;14;69%;66%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;50;65;51;Mostly cloudy;S;7;62%;51%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;77;61;78;61;A shower or t-storm;SSE;13;71%;70%;5
Spokane, WA;70;47;64;49;Partly sunny;S;14;48%;58%;5
Springfield, IL;75;61;79;64;Clouds breaking;ENE;8;69%;36%;6
St. Louis, MO;82;66;83;68;Partly sunny;ESE;6;67%;39%;7
Tampa, FL;87;79;89;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;78%;42%;12
Toledo, OH;80;62;66;52;Rain at times;N;6;95%;71%;3
Tucson, AZ;101;68;102;66;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;9%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;85;67;93;75;Humid and warmer;SSE;8;69%;71%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;74;92;74;A strong t-storm;SW;10;72%;64%;12
Washington, DC;85;71;89;68;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;7;73%;84%;8
Wichita, KS;80;64;92;72;Humid and warmer;SSE;10;65%;58%;11
Wilmington, DE;82;71;86;67;A severe t-storm;SW;8;76%;76%;11
_____
